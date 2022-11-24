Who is Tommy Lee Jones' spouse? The actor's relationship history

Tommy Lee Jones is an award-winning film director and American actor. He has won a total of 43 awards, including one Academy award and one Primetime Emmy award. Despite his success in the industry, most fans have been curious about his relationship, primarily because of a few relationships he has been into. So, currently, who is Tommy Lee Jones' spouse?

When Tommy Lee Jone's spouse Dawn Laurel met him, he was close to 50, while she was only 31. This was on the set of the movie The Good Old Boys, released in 1995. Little did she know she would be Tommy Lee Jones' partner. While Tommy Lee was a movie star, his spouse worked as an assistant camera operator. Nonetheless, they dated for some time and tied the knot in 2001.

Tommy Lee Jones' profile summary

Full name Tommy Lee Jones Gender Male Date of birth 15 September 1946 Age 76 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth San Saba, Texas, United States Zodiac sign Virgo Current residence Terrel Hills, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 91 Weight in pounds 200 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lucile Marie Father Clyde Jones Relationship status Married Wife Dawn Laurel Children 4 School Robert E. Lee High School, St Mark’s School of Texas University Harvard College, Harvard University Profession Actor, director, producer, screenwriter Net worth $100 million

Who is Tommy Lee Jones?

Tommy Lee Jones is a Hollywood actor and director born in San Saba, Texas, United States, on 15 September 1946 to Clyde Jones and Lucille Marie. He is an only child and is of his parents. Timmy Lee had a hard time growing up because his parents divorced at some point.

Before he picked a career in the movie industry, he was known as a talented sportsman and at some point. Later, he eventually combined this excellently with his acting talent. Tommy Lee Jones made his acting debut in 1970 when he was featured in Love Story.

Since then, he has gone on to act in several other movies. Beyond merely being a successful actor, Tommy has been married three times and divorced twice.

Does Tommy Lee Jones have a wife?

At the age of 76, Tommy is currently married to his third wife. He has divorced twice. Below is his :

1971-1978: Kate Lardner

In 1971, Tommy Lee Jones married Kate Lardner, a relative of journalist and screenwriter Ring Lardner Jr. As an author, Kate has published several works, including Shut up He Explained: The Memoir of a Blacklisted Kid and Making Mr Right and The Crutch. Their marriage only lasted for seven years without any children.

1981-1996: Kimberlea Cloughley

After his marriage to Kate Lardner ended, Tommy Lee married Kimberlea Cloughley, the daughter of the former mayor of San Antonio. This marriage produced two children: Austin Leonard and Victoria Kafka.

2001-Present: Dawn Laurel-Jones

Who is Tommy Lee Jones married to? He is currently married to Dawn Laurel. They married on 19 March 2001 after a few years of dating. They had a private wedding ceremony in the Alamo Height community near San Antonio. Although there is 18 years age difference between them, the two became an item shortly after meeting.

Relationship with Pamela Anderson

In 1995, he was also reportedly married to Pamela Anderson. Their relationship lasted for around three years, divorcing in 1998. How old was Tommy Lee when he married Pamela? The actor was 33 years old. The couple shares two children; Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

Is Tommy Lee Jones still married?

Yes, he is married. So, who is Tommy Lee Jones' partner now? He is still in love with his wife, Dawn, who is now his business partner. She assisted her husband in some of his movies, including Men in Black, before her retirement when she clocked 50. They live on Jones' 3,000-acre cattle ranch outside San Antonio, Texas.

What does Tommy Lee Jones's spouse do?

Dawn Laurel is an American photographer. She was born on 24 April 1964 in the United States of America as Dawn Maria Laurel. In her career, Tommy Lee Jones's partner played significant roles in the production of movies like:

Men in Black II

RoboCop 2

Passenger 57

Tommy Lee's wife works with her husband on their Texas cattle ranch and plays family polo. She has reportedly become an unofficial spokeswoman for women's polo and even chairs different women's polo associations.

Tommy Lee Jones' spouse's net worth

According to Net Worth Post, Dawn's net worth is about $1.5 million. However, there is no official information about the matter. Interestingly, this is incomparable to her husband's net worth of $100 million.

Tommy Lee Jones is one of the most respected actors in the American movie industry. Though he had two failed marriages, he seems to have been compensated for his past pains with his current wife. And interestingly, Tommy Lee Jones's spouse does fine by being a good stepmom while assisting her husband in the best way she could.

