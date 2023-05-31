Who is Derek Tisdelle: All you need to know about Michelle Morgan's husband

Derek Tisdelle is a Canadian film producer and investor famous as Michelle Morgan's husband. His wife, Michelle, is a Canadian producer, writer, director, and actress widely recognised for her role as Samantha Louise on the long-running TV show Heartland.

Despite being married to a celebrity, Derek Tisdelle prefers to live a low-key life out of the spotlight. Additionally, he hardly appears in public with his wife. Tisdelle and Michelle have been married since 2012 and share three children.

Full name Derek Tisdelle Gender Male Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Partner Michelle Morgan Children 3 Occupation Film producer, investor

Who is Derek Tisdelle?

The film producer was born and raised in Canada. He was born on 13 May, meaning his zodiac sign is Taurus. Currently, his exact year of birth remains a mystery. However, many sources allege that he is in his early 40s. Additionally, he is a Canadian citizen and is of white ethnicity.

What does Derek Tisdelle do?

Professionally, Michelle Morgan's husband is a short film producer and investor. He is the producer of Save Yourself and Mi Madre, My Father.

What is Derek Tisdelle's net worth?

Tisdelle has an alleged net worth of around $2 million. Michelle Morgan is also a millionaire-she has an alleged net worth of $3 million. She has accumulated her wealth through her successful career as an actress, writer, director, and producer.

Are Derek Tisdelle and Michelle Morgan still together?

Yes. The couple is still together. They reportedly met at a supermarket in Alberta, Canada. After several years of dating, they eventually decided to marry. Their wedding took place on 30 June 2012. As of 2023, the couple has been together for more than a decade.

Derek Tisdelle's children

The couple share three children, two daughters and a son. Their eldest child is Mara Carmen, born on 1 April 2011. She is 12 years old as of 2023, and her star sign is Aries.

Two years later, on 30 September 2013, Derek and Michelle welcomed their son, Noah Santiago. He is nine years old as of 2023, and his star sign is Libra. In July 2022, the couple welcomed their youngest child Celeste.

Fast facts about Derek Tisdelle

Who is Michelle Morgan's husband? Her husband is Derek Tisdelle. What is Derek Tisdelle's age? He celebrates his birthday on 13 May. However, his age is unknown because he has not revealed his exact year of birth. Where does Derek Tisdelle hail from? He was born and raised in Canada. What does Derek Tisdelle do? He is a film producer and investor. When were Derek Tisdelle and Michelle Morgan married? They tied the knot in 2012. How many children do Derek and Michelle have? They have three kids, two daughters and a son. How tall is Derek Tisdelle? He is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Derek Tisdelle is famously known as the husband of Canadian actress Michelle Morgan. While he maintains a low profile, his presence is undeniably significant in Michelle's successful career.

