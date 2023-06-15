Kweku Darlington is a Kumasi-based Ghanaian musician, composer, and producer. He rose to prominence with the hit single Sika Aba Fie. His famous songs include Baabi Awu, Go Slow, and Onipa.

Kweku Darlington started creating and recording music when he was fourteen years old. He appeared on the TV3 reality show Mentor Reloaded in 2019. Kweku was later accepted into boot camp. He was, however, eliminated on the initial eviction show, which aired on 12 January 2020.

Kweku Darlington's profile summary

Interesting facts about Kweku Darlington

Given that the Ghanaian musician is a well-known figure, many of his followers have been curious about his age, financial worth, personal life, and career. Check out some fascinating facts about the Ghanaian singer.

1. He was born in 1996

How old is Kweku Darlington? The renowned singer is 26 years old as of June 2023. He was born on 17 July 1996 in Kumasi, Ghana. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He holds a Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity.

2. He is dedicated to his career

Kweku is a Ghanaian musician, composer, and producer. He has released various songs since the launch of his career. On 21 March 2021, he launched Sika Aba Fie, featuring Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog, which later became an instant hit within the same year.

For numerous weeks, it topped the country's charts. This increased awareness of Kweku's talent and vocals, with the mainstream press describing him as one of the 2021 breakthrough stars.

On 14 May 2021, he produced a Sika Aba Fie remix with Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Kweku Flick, and Yaw Tog. Some of Kweku Darlington's songs include;

Happy Day

Go Slow

Sika Kankan

Sika Aba Fie

Obaa Ne Barima

Baabi Awu

Shame

Defender

No Time

Aketesia

Osama

Toto

3. He has been nominated for severally for various awards

Darlington received six nominations for the 2022 3Music Awards in February 2022, with Sika Aba Fie receiving three for Hip Hop Song of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration of the Year. He was nominated for Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year and Breakthrough Act of the Year.

4. He is wealthy

The Ghanaian singer has an alleged net worth of $1.15 million. He earns his income through his singing, composing, and producing career. The following is his net worth evolution throughout the years.

Year Net worth 2019 $693, 000 2020 $808, 000 2021 $924, 000 2022 $1.04 million 2023 $1.15 million

5. He is active on social media

Darlington is active on Instagram, with over 83 thousand followers. He uses the platform to share photos and videos of his daily activities. He also has an active YouTube account with over 60 thousand followers and over five million views.

