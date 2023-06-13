Who is Yvonne McGuinness? All you need to know about Cillian Murphy's wife

Most people often find themselves captivated by the personal lives of their favourite actors and actresses. Cillian Murphy is a famous Irish actor best known for appearing in Inception, Intermission, and Peaky Blinders. But do you know his wife, Yvonne McGuiness?

Yvonne McGuinness and Cillian Murphy. Photo: @cillianmurphy on Facebook, @cillianmurphyofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Yvonne McGuinness is an accomplished visual artist and producer. She came into the spotlight after marrying her celebrity husband, Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in the popular television series Peaky Blinders. The couple has been married for over two decades and share two children. Nevertheless, Yvonne prefers to live a low-key lifestyle away from the public eye.

Profile summary

Full name Yvonne McGuinness Gender Female Date of birth 12 October 1972 Age 50 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Kilkenny, Ireland Current residence Monkstown, County Dublin Nationality Irish Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Green Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Father Gay McGuinness Education Crawford College, Royal College of Art Sexual orientation Straight Husband Cillian Murphy Children 2 Occupation Visual artist, producer Net worth $1.5 million

Who is Yvonne McGuinness?

Yvonne McGuinness was born on 12 October 1972 in Kilkenny, Ireland. She is 50 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra. She is Irish and of Caucasian ethnicity. Her father, Gay McGuinness, is a successful businessman and owns Domaine de Notre Dame des Anges vineyard in France.

Educational background

Cillian Murphy attends "A Quiet Place Part II" World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Cillian Murphy's wife, Yvonne, completed her primary and secondary education in her hometown. Afterwards, she attended Crawford College in Cork and graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts. She further went to the Royal College of Arts in London and successfully graduated with a Master’s degree in Visual Arts.

Career

According to Yvonne's website, she is a visual artist based in Dublin, Ireland. The celebrity wife is an accomplished artist whose work incorporates film, sound, performance, writing, sculptural, and textile elements. Her art has been displayed in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

McGuinness is also a producer of short films such as This Is Between Us, Procession, Charlie's Place, and The Well. Participating in the 2017 Amharc Fhine Gall 11th edition is one of her most outstanding career achievements.

What is Yvonne McGuinness' net worth?

Yvonne McGuinness has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. She has accumulated wealth through her career as a virtual artist and producer. Her husband, Cillian Murphy, has an alleged net worth of $20 million.

How did Cillian meet his wife?

Yvonne and Murphy began dating in 1996 when they were both in their 20s. At the time, Murphy was the lead singer of a funk-jam band named Sons of Mr Green Genes. However, he had just turned down a record deal from the band to audition for the play Disco Pigs and give acting a shot.

After approximately eight years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2004 in the presence of their closest family members and friends. Their wedding ceremony was held in London.

Are Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness still together? The two are still together and have been married for nearly two decades.

Who are Cillian Murphy's children?

Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness are parents to two children. Their firstborn son, Malachy Murphy, was born on 4 December 2005. He is 17 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

In July 2007, the couple welcomed their youngest son, Aran Murphy. Malachy and Aran were born in England and later taken to Ireland by their parents so they could learn their native land's culture.

Fast facts about Yvonne McGuinness

Who is Yvonne McGuinness? She is Cillian Murphy's wife. What does Yvonne McGuinness do for a living? She is a virtual artist and producer. What is Yvonne McGuinness' age? She is 50 years old as of 2023. She was born on 12 October 1972, and her star sign in Libra. How long have Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness been married? The couple exchanged their wedding vows in 2004. They have been married for about 19 years. How many children do Yvonne and Cillian have? They have two sons, Malachy and Aran Murphy. How tall is Yvonne McGuinness? She is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Yvonne McGuinness is an Irish virtual artist and producer famous for being Cillian Murphy's wife. The couple met in 1996 and have been married since 2004. Although McGuinness is a celebrity wife, she prefers to live a private life away from the limelight.

