Who is Jennette McCurdy's boyfriend? Her relationship history explored

Jennette McCurdy is an American singer, filmmaker, writer, podcaster, and former actress. She is famously known for her stellar performances in films and TV shows such as iCarly, Bling, and Sam & Cat. While Jennette McCurdy has primarily gained attention for her professional achievements, her personal life has also garnered interest from both fans and critics alike. Many want to know who Jennette Mccurdy's boyfriend is and her past romantic relationships.

In March 2021, McCurdy announced her retirement from acting to concentrate on writing and directing. She is the author of the best-selling memoir I'm Happy My Mom Died. McCurdy, like anyone else, has a life outside of entertainment. Over the years, she has been romantically involved with a few male celebrities. Find out who those men are and if she is in a relationship now.

Full name Jennette Michelle Faye McCurdy Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Long Beach, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Irish-French-Swedish-Italian-English Religion Christianity Height in feet and inches 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Mark McCurdy Mother Debra McCurdy Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Singer, filmmaker, writer, podcaster, former actress Net worth $3.5 million Instagram @jennettemccurdy

Who is Jennette McCurdy?

Jennette McCurdy was born on 26 June 1992 in Long Beach, California, USA. She is 31 years old as of 2023, and her star sign is Cancer. Her parents are Mark and Debra McCurdy. Her mother died on 20 September 2013–she succumbed to cancer.

Jennette is the last born in a family of four. She has three older brothers, Scott, Dustin, and Marcus.

Who is Jennette McCurdy's boyfriend?

The Nickelodeon star has been romantically linked to a few known faces. Some of the relationships were confirmed, while others were only rumours. Here is a list of Jennette McCurdy's ex-boyfriends.

Graham Patrick Martin (2004–2008)

Even though it has never been confirmed, there were rumours that McCurdy dated actor Graham Patrick Martin. The two were teenagers at the time.

Graham later starred on iCarly in 2009, before they were thought to have broken up. He is an American actor best known for playing Eldridge on Two and a Half Men and Rusty Beck, a former teen hustler, in the series finale of The Closer.

Max Ehrich (2010)

Long before his brief engagement to Demi Lovato, several fans believed Max Ehrich dated the former actress following his appearance on iCarly in 2010. Eventually, Max had to admit that, while they had a platonic relationship, he and Jennette had never been more than friends.

Max is an actor, dancer, and singer from the United States who has appeared in films and television shows such as Stacked Against You, Southern Gospel, and American Princess.

Andre Drummond (2013–2014)

Is Jennette McCurdy still with Andre Drummond? The American author and the NBA player Andre Drummond first connected over social media before turning that connection into a genuine relationship.

This relationship caught some people off guard because it appeared odd. They began dating in 2013 before they went their separate ways the following year.

Jesse Carere (2015–2016)

During an interview with Vulture magazine, Jennette confirmed that she had been dating Canadian actor Jesse Carere. He is widely recognized for playing the role of Ofe in the MTV series Finding Carter. The couple met on the set of the Netflix science fiction series Between and dated for almost a year.

It is unclear why and when they parted ways. It was not until 2016 that fans realized that the Nickelodeon star had deleted all their photos on social media.

Paul Glaser

In her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy confirmed that she dated iCarly script manager Paul Glaser while starring on the hit Nickelodeon program. However, she disclosed their relationship ended before her mother's death from cancer in September 2013.

FAQs

Who is Jennette McCurdy? She is an American singer, filmmaker, writer, podcaster, and former actress. How old is McCurdy? She is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 June 1992. Is Jennette McCurdy married? The Nickelodeon star is not married as of now. None of her relationships led to marriage. Is Jennette McCurdy in a relationship? The American author is not dating anyone at the moment. Did Jennette McCurdy and Steven ever date? The duo appeared in the second season of the Canadian survivalist thriller Between, where Steven Grayhm portrayed Liam Cullen. Nevertheless, they never dated. Does Miranda Cosgrove like Jennette McCurdy? The two starred in the hit Nickelodeon show iCarly, and in her memoir, Jennette said Miranda was like a sister to her. Is Jennette McCurdy married to Nathan Kress? Nathan was McCurdy's co-star in iCarly, but the duo is not married. Nathan married his girlfriend, London Elise Moore, in 2015. Did Jennette McCurdy have a boyfriend called Joe? The two featured in iCarly but never dated.

Who is Jennette McCurdy's boyfriend? The former actress is not publicly dating anyone at the moment. Her dating history reflects a young woman navigating relationships in the limelight. As she continues to grow personally and professionally, it will be exciting to see her future.

