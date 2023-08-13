Meet Ysabel Jordan: Everything about Micheal Jordan's daughter

Ysabel Jordan is an American celebrity kid widely recognised for being Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's daughter. Her father, Michael, is an entrepreneur and a famous former basketball player from the United States of America.

Yvette Prieto and her husband and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watch on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena. Photo: Streeter Lecka

Source: Getty Images

Ysabel and her twin sister, Victoria, rose to prominence with the announcement of their mother, Prieto's, pregnancy. Despite their parents' desire to raise them away from the limelight, the twins have continued to be the focus of the media and their parents' followers.

Ysabel Jordan's profile summary

Full name Ysabel Jordan Famous as Micheal Jordan's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 9 February 2014 Age 9 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth West Palm Beach, Florida, USA Current residence West Palm Beach, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 3'7" Height in centimetres 109 Weight in pounds 46 Weight in kilograms 21 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Micheal Jordan Mother Yvette Prieto Siblings Victoria, Marcus, Jeffrey Michael and Jasmine M. Jordan

Ysabel Jordan's biography

The celebrity child was born to her parents, Micheal Jordan and Yvette Prieto, in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. She holds an American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is of Cuban-American descent, and her father is of African-American descent.

The celebrity child has four siblings; Victoria, Marcus, Jeffrey Michael, and Jasmine. Marcus, Jeffrey and Jasmine are Ysabel's half-siblings from her father's previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy. Are Ysabel and Victoria Jordan twins? Yes. They are identical twin sisters.

Ysabel's mother is a famous model from the United States who has worked with designer Alexander. She has also appeared as herself in the 2011 TV series Cuba: An Island Apart.

Her father, Michael, is an American businessman and retired basketball player. He spent fifteen seasons in the NBA, earning six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. In the 1980s and 1990s, he was instrumental in popularising basketball and the NBA worldwide and became a global cultural figure.

How old is Ysabel Jordan?

Ysabel Jordan's age is nine years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 February 2014. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Ysabel Jordan's net worth?

Ysabel is still a child who has yet to carve out a career for herself. Her survival, however, is dependent on her parents' wealth. Ysabel's father's net worth is estimated at $2.6 billion. He earns his income through his basketball and business career.

Her mum's net worth is estimated at $50 million. She makes her income through her modelling career.

How tall is Ysabel Jordan?

Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan (R) and fiancee Yvette Prieto attend the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Ysabel Jordan's height is 3 feet 7 inches or 109 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 46 pounds or 21 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Fast facts about Micheal Jordan's daughter

Who are Michael Jordan's identical twin daughters? His twin daughters are Victoria and Ysabel Jordan. How old is Ysabel Jordan, one of Yvette Prieto's twins? She is nine years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 February 2014. How many kids do Michael and his new wife have? They have two children, Victoria and Ysabel, who are twins. How much money does Michael Jordan have? He has an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion as of 2023. Who is Ysabel's mother? She is called Yvette Prieto, a famous American model. Who are Ysabel's half-siblings? Her half-siblings are Marcus, Jeffrey Michael, and Jasmine. They are from her father's first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. How tall is Ysabel Jordan? She is 3 feet 7 inches or 109 centimetres tall.

Ysabel Jordan is a celebrity child from the United States widely recognised for being Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's daughter. She has one biological sibling, a twin sister, Victoria, and three half-siblings from her father's previous marriage.

Yen.com.gh recently published Caroline Estabrook's biography. Caroline Estabrook is a well-known American celebrity child and the daughter of Megan Boone, an American actress.

Caroline Estabrook was born in New York, USA, to parents Dan Estabrook and Megan Boone. Dan, her dad, is a painter, sculptor, set designer, and photographer. In 1993, he exhibited one of his earliest shows, Minimal, at Gallery X in Los Angeles, California.

Source: YEN.com.gh