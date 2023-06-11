Who is Elizabeth Montana? All you need to know about Joe Montana's daughter

Joe Montana is an iconic former NFL quarterback renowned for his illustrious career and four Super Bowl victories. While his achievements on the football field are cherished, his personal life, including his family members, has also attracted considerable attention. One such member is his daughter, Elizabeth Montana.

Elizabeth Montana, Joe Montana's daughter, is an American model, business executive, and actress. She followed her mother's career path and started modelling from an early age. However, she prefers to live a private life, away from the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Montana Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1986 Age 36 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Italian-white Religion Christianity Education Ursuline High School, University of Notre Dame Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Father Joe Montana Mother Jennifer Montana Siblings 3 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband Jared Occupation Model, business executive, actress

Elizabeth Montana's biography

Elizabeth Montana was born on 20 December 1986 in the United States of America. She is 36 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. The female model is an American citizen and is of Italian-white ethnicity.

Elizabeth's father is the legendary former NFL quarterback Joe Montana. He spent 16 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers. Joe won four Super Bowls and was the first player to be named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) thrice.

Elizabeth's mother is Jennifer Montana, a former model and actress. She is widely recognized for her appearance in the television series Adventures with Kanga Roddy and a television special, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit ’99.

Who are Elizabeth Montana's siblings?

The model is the second-born in a family of four children. Her older sister Alexandra Whitney Montana was born on 10 October 1985. She is 37 years old as of 2023 and is a professional lawyer.

Nathaniel, famously known as Nate, is the third-born among Joe Montana's children. He was born on 3 October 1989 and is 33 years old as of 2023. Nathaniel followed in his father's footsteps and took a football career.

Elizabeth's youngest sibling is Nicholas, born on 28 April 1992. He is 31 years old as of 2023, and just like his father and brother, he is a football player.

Educational background

Elizabeth completed her high school education at Ursuline High School. Further, in 2009, she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Notre Dame.

Career

Following in her mother's footsteps, Liz wanted to become a model from a young age. Her modelling career received a boost when she joined Look Talent Agency, one of the leading modelling agencies in Northern California.

Currently, she is the director of operations and an office manager for her father's company, Liquid 2 Venture. Additionally, she serves as an account coordinator for Zynga and Glodow Nead Communications.

According to her IMDb profile, Elizabeth is also an actress and was featured in the 2013 film Hey Mickey.

Who is Elizabeth Montana's husband?

Elizabeth reportedly married Jared when she was 29 years old. The ceremony occurred at Joe Montana's Moonlight Basin Resort in Big Sky. Jared, a forester by profession, is four years older than the model.

Fast facts about Elizabeth Montana

Elizabeth Montana is famously known as Joe Montana's daughter. She is a model, business executive, and actress. Although Elizabeth is a celebrity kid, she leads a low-key lifestyle.

