Jordan Walsh: Everything you need to know about the young basketball player
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world and is home to some of the best talents in the sport. Youngster Jordan Walsh has generated much fan interest among upcoming names in the NBA league. But apart from his promising career, what else is known about him?
Jordan Walsh went pro in 2023 after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings as the 38th overall pick. The player was later traded to the Boston Celtics, where he is now playing as a small/power forward.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jordan E. Walsh
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3 March 2004
|Age
|19 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Dallas, Texas, United States of America
|Current residence
|Boston, Massachusetts
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|6'7"
|Height in centimetres
|201
|Weight in pounds
|205
|Weight in kilograms
|93
|Hair
|Bald
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Sandra Walsh
|Father
|John Walsh
|Sibling
|One
|School
|Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy and Link Academy
|University
|University of Arkansas
|Profession
|Basketball player
|@jordanwalshlife
Jordan Walsh's biography
Jordan E. Walsh was born in Dallas, Texas, United States of America, to John Walsh and Sandra Walsh. He grew up in DeSoto, Texas, alongside his twin brother Joshua Walsh.
How old is Jordan Walsh? The NBA player is 19 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 March 2004, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.
High school career
Jordan attended Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy in Dallas. In his first three seasons at the school, Jordan helped Oak Cliff win its first state championship in 2019. In his last season at junior high, the athlete averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.
After his junior season, Jordan transferred to Southern California Academy but decided against it and ended up at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. Jordan averaged 15.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his first senior year. The same year, he was selected to play in the 2022 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.
College career
In 2022, Jordan began his college basketball career as a freshman for the Arkansas Razorbacks at the University of Arkansas. In his freshman season for Arkansas, he averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
NBA career
In April 2023, Jordan Walsh entered the NBA draft. He decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and stayed in the 2023 NBA Draft.
When was Jordan Walsh drafted?
The Sacramento Kings drafted him as their 38th overall pick in the second round, but traded him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Colby Jones.
Who does Jordan Walsh play for?
He plays for the Boston Celtics since July 2023. He is on a four-year, $7.6 million contract. Jordan wears jersey number 27 and plays as a power/small forward.
How many stars does Jordan Walsh have?
He has five stars and was among the top players of the class of 2022. According to GMTM, the star rankings rank players in the order of success and impact they can achieve playing in their career's next level. Zero-star ranking is the least, with five being the best.
What happened to Jordan Walsh's hair?
The NBA star suffers from a medical condition known as alopecia areata, which causes hair loss. According to NIH, alopecia areata causes hair loss due to the immune system attacking the hair follicles in the skin.
FAQs
- Who is Jordan Walsh? He is a power forward for the NBA's Boston Celtics.
- How old is Jordan Walsh? He is 19 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 3 March 2004.
- When was Jordan Walsh drafted? His team drafted him on 22 June 2023.
- Who drafted Jordan Walsh? The Sacramento Kings drafted him as their 38th overall pick, but traded him to the Boston Celtics.
- What happened to Jordan Walsh's hair? He suffers from alopecia areata, a condition that causes hair loss.
- Does Jordan Walsh have a brother? Yes, he has a twin brother known as Joshua Walsh.
Jordan Walsh is a professional basketball player in the NBA playing for the Boston Celtics. His career has generated interest from fans eager to learn more about him. Based on his high school and college basketball stats, Walsh has a promising career ahead of him.
