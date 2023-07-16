Who is Janine Tate: Everything you need to know about Andrew Tate's sister

Andrew Tate is a popular and controversial personality. He is always in the headlines with his brother, Tristan, with whom they are inseparable. But did you know that the Tate brothers have a sister? Janine Tate is Andrew and Tristan's only sister. Find out more about her, especially what does she does professionally.

Janine Tate, unlike her siblings, shies away from the public. She lives a private life focusing on her family and her career as a lawyer. In addition, Janine's relationship with her famous brothers isn't good, with fans speculating that his bold statements on gender are the cause.

Profile summary

Full name Janine Tate Webb Gender Female Year of birth 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Luton, Bedfordshire, England Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, USA Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Eileen Ashleigh Father Emory Andrew Tate Jr Siblings Two Marital status Married Husband Norman Webb Children One University University of Kentucky, J David Rosenberg College of Law Profession Lawyer Net worth $250,000

Janine Tate's biography

Janine Webb was born in Luton, Bedfordshire, England. Her parents are Emory Andrew Jr (deceased) and Eileen Ashleigh. Janine's father was an international chess master of African-American ethnicity, while her mother, of British origin, worked as a catering assistant. Janine is the last born in her family and has two siblings, brothers Andrew and Tristan.

What is Janine Tate's age? She is 31 years old (as of 2023) and was reportedly born in 1992.

Career

What does Janine Tate do? According to The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, she is a professional business litigation lawyer. Janine also practises healthcare and insurance defence law. She graduated from the University of Kentucky, J David Rosenberg College of Law.

Some of her achievements include receiving the Best Oral Advocate, Legal Research and Writing Club, and being featured on the 2015 and 2019 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. The Kentucky Bar Association admitted her to the bar on 23 October 2017.

What is Janine Tate's net worth?

Lawyer Janine Tate has an alleged net worth of $250,000. Her source of income is from her career as a lawyer. Andrew Tate, on the other hand, has a net worth of 12 million.

Who is Janine Tate's husband?

The lawyer is married to fitness enthusiast and bodybuilder Norman Webb. He has a degree in physical therapy from the University of Kentucky. The couple has a son and lives in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

How many sisters does Andrew Tate have?

Andrew has one sister, Janine. She is the last born in the family. Hi other sibling is Tristan, a kickboxer, businessman and social media influencer.

What is Andrew Tate's relationship with his sister?

Is Janine close to her brothers? The siblings have a strained relationship. While speaking during an interview, Andrew revealed that he doesn't talk to his sister as she is a feminist and has a low IQ. However, he did say that he still loves her.

The lawyer has often kept a distance from her siblings' lives and dislikes talking about them. While she lives in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, her brothers have lived in Romania for many years.

FAQs

Janine Tate is well known as the sister of Tristan and Andrew Tate. But apart from having famous and controversial brothers, she works as an attorney in America, allegedly specialising in business and commercial litigation. The Kentucky lawyer prefers to live a private life.

