Elizabeth Ann Weber: 15 interesting facts about Billy Joel's first wife

Billy Joel is an American singer, songwriter and pianist. He has had a successful career, receiving one Grammy Award and other accolades. His love life has also generated interest, especially his first marriage to Elizabeth Ann Weber, which many people of this generation don't know about. So, who is she?

American singer Billy Joel and ex-wife Elizabeth Weber (L) in New York City and (R) at the Music & Performing Arts Lodge of B'nai B'rith. Photo: Robin Platzer, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Ann Weber has generated interest from the public, who are eager to know more about her. She is famous for marrying American singer Billy Joel in the 70s. However, since their divorce in the early 80s, Elizabeth has remained away from the public eye.

Elizabeth Ann Weber's profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Ann Weber Gender Female Born 1942 Age 82 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 103 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Black Eye colour Green Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Billy Joel Children One University New York University

Interesting facts about Elizabeth Ann Weber

Elizabeth Ann Weber came to public attention following her marriage to Billy Joel in the 70s. Here are interesting facts about Elizabeth Ann Weber.

1. She was born in the 1940s

Top-5 facts about Elizabeth Ann Weber. Photo: Betty Galella/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Elizabeth Weber's age? The former celebrity wife is 82 years old (as of 2024). She was born in 1942 in New York, USA. She has a brother known as Frank Weber.

2. She is an alumna of the New York University

Elizabeth reportedly attended a private high school in New York before enrolling for advanced studies at New York University. However, her field of study remains unknown.

3. Elizabeth was first married to Jon Small

Billy Joel's first wife was previously married to Jon Small, Billy Joel's bandmate in Attila and former drummer of their rock band The Hassles. Her marriage with Jon Small resulted in the birth of one child.

4. She met Billy through her first husband

Elizabeth Weber and Billy Joel reportedly first met through Jon Small in 1970. According to Page Six, Joel recalled his first encounter with Ann Weber,

She wasn't like a lot of the other girls I knew at that time who had taken home ec and cooking classes,

He continued,

She was . . . intelligent and not afraid to speak her mind, but could also be alluring. Almost like a European-type — not a typical American girl.

5. Elizabeth's relationship with Billy was scandalous

Elizabeth's relationship with Billy Joel was a shameful affair. They began dating in the early '70s while she was still married. After being found out in 1971, Elizabeth ended her relationship with both men and ran away.

6. She was married to Billy Joel for nine years

Billy Joel and ex-wife Elizabeth Weber at the Dreamgirls opening. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

After Elizabeth's first husband found out about her infidelity, he divorced her. Elizabeth eventually married Billy on 5 September 1973, lasting nine years, until 20 July 1982, when they divorced. They didn't have any children.

7. Elizabeth played a significant role in Billy Joel's career

Elizabeth was Billy's manager from 1973 after they got married. She helped manage Billy's career, including business deals and contracts. Elizabeth also introduced his brother Frank to help manage Billy's finances.

8. Elizabeth was a shrewd businesswoman

Elizabeth Weber was never shy about asking for financial gain from her husband. According to the Washington Post, Elizabeth's reaction to her husband composing a song for her, Just the Way You Are, as a birthday gift was;

Do I get the publishing, too?

9. Her coldness resulted in criticism from fans

On 15 April 1982, Elizabeth's ex-husband Billy was involved in a motorcycle accident, injuring his hands. According to Grunge, Elizabeth visited the hospital with an attorney contract asking Billy to sign his assets over to her.

In Billy's memoir, Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography, he mentions his reaction to her former wife's demands,

I'm in a hospital bed and you're shedding crocodile tears and bringing me a contract that completely screws me? You don't do that to somebody.

10. Elizabeth earns from some of her former husband's early works

According to Grunge, Elizabeth inspired Billy to compose some top hits from which she currently earns royalties. Some notable songs she inspired include She's Got a Way, She's Always a Woman, Just the Way You Are and The Stranger, among others.

11. She is a mother

Elizabeth Weber has a son named Sean Small, who was born to Jon Small in her first marriage. Sean appeared on the cover of the 1976 Turnstiles album cover alongside his step-dad Joel. According to Billy's memoir, Sean was nine during the cover shoot, meaning his birth year was between 1966 and 1967.

12. Elizabeth has an impressive net worth

Elizabeth Joel, former wife of American singer Billy Joel, pictured during an interview at Sebel Town House. Photo: Pearce (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is Elizabeth Ann Weber's net worth? According to Buzz Learn, GH Base and NewsGator, Weber has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Her source of wealth includes royalties from some of her ex-husband's early works, divorce settlement and her assets.

In 1982, before the divorce, her ex-husband bought her a $4 million townhouse and an Alfa Romeo. Ann lived in the house with her son until 1997, when she sold it for $3.74 million.

13. Elizabeth's brother sided with her ex-husband during the divorce

Frank Weber worked as Joel's manager and would oversee his finances. After the divorce in 1983, Frank sided with his former brother-in-law and even continued working for him after the divorce.

14. Her brother was involved in fraud

In 1989, Billy Joel sued his manager and former brother-in-law, Frank Weber, for fraud after discovering he was secretly stealing money from him. According to People, Billy sued Frank for $30 million in contemporary damages and added $60 million in punitive damages.

He, however, had to settle for an out-of-court settlement of about $3 million after Frank filed for bankruptcy.

15. She has been in the film industry

Ann Weber has previously worked in the film industry as an additional crew in the art department. According to IMDb, she has been featured in sixteen films and TV shows in various capacities in the art department from 1990 to 2016.

FAQs

Who is Elizabeth Ann Weber? She is a former celebrity spouse known for being the ex-wife of American singer and songwriter Billy Joel. Who are Billy Joel's ex-wives? The singer married Elizabeth Weber from 1973 to 1982, Christie Brinkley from 1985 to 1994, and Katie Lee from 2004 to 2009. Who was Billy Joel's first wife? The singer's first wife was Elizabeth Ann Weber. Is Billy Joel's first wife still alive? She is most likely alive and well, as there has been no announcement of her death online, given that she was a public figure in the 1980s. How did Billy Joel meet his current wife? The singer met his wife, Alexis Roderick, at a restaurant in 2009. How many kids does Elizabeth Ann Weber have? She only has one child, a son known as Sean Small, from her first marriage to Jon Small. What does Elizabeth Weber do? Billy Joel's first wife's job is unknown to the public as she leads a private life. Where is Elizabeth Ann Weber now? She lives privately, away from the media, with little public information about her whereabouts.

Above are some interesting facts about Elizabeth Ann Weber. She is famously known as the first wife of legendary American singer, songwriter and pianist Billy Joel.

Yen.com.gh recently published an informative piece about Claudia Heffner Peltz. She is a former American model famous for being the wife of billionaire Nelson Peltz.

Claudia rose to fame in the mid to late 80s with her modelling career. Aside from her role as a family woman, Claudia is also known for her role as a model. But what else is she known for?

Source: YEN.com.gh