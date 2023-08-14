Meet Natalie Wihongi: All you need to know about Karl Urban's ex-wife

Natalie Wihongi is a film make-up artist from New Zealand. She is best known as the former spouse of Karl-Heinz Urban, a New Zealand actor known for Ghost Ship (2002), The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Bourne Supremacy (2004).

Natalie Wihongi and her ex-husband Karl Urban. Photo: @zambesisince79, @AlmostHumanTVShow on Facebook (modified by author)

Who is Natalie Wihongi? She is a make-up artist who has turned her skill into a career. She debuted in the film make-up industry in the early 2000s, eventually leading to her meeting and marrying actor Karl Urban.

Full name Natalie Wihongi Gender Female Date of birth 15 July (in the 1970s) Age Late 40s or early 50s (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Auckland, New Zealand Current residence Auckland, New Zealand Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Karl Urban Children Two School Epson Girls Grammar School Profession Make-up artist Net worth $500,000– $1 million

Natalie Wihongi's biography

Natalie Wihongi was born to a businessman father and a housewife mother in Auckland, New Zealand. She has a , Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi (Tee), a football player.

When is Natalie Wihongi's birthday? She reportedly celebrates her birthday on 15 July. Born in the 1970s, Wihongi is in her late forties or early fifties.

The star attended Epson Girls Grammar School, a state secondary school in Auckland, New Zealand. After completing high school, she enrolled on a course in Make-up Artistry.

Natalie Wihongi's career

Natalie Wihongi began as a make-up artist working for various people before landing a gig in the film industry. What are Natalie Wihongi's movies? In 2000, she did her first professional make-up gig in the film The Privateers. In 2001, she worked on the television film Rain.

In addition to the two films, the star has worked for various modelling agencies as a make-up artist.

Natalie Wihongi's dating history

Karl Urban talks to guests at a special advanced screening of Star Trek Beyond at the White House for service members, veterans, and their families. Photo: Cheriss May

According to , the make-up artist has been in one known relationship. Natalie was the wife of New Zealand actor Karl Urban from 2004 to 2014. Since their divorce, the make-up artist hasn't publicly been involved with anyone else.

Karl and Natalie Wihongi's relationship began in 1999/2000 to 2004. The ex-couple met on the set of the film The Privateers. In September 2004, the pair married but divorced ten years later, in 2014.

Natalie Wihongi's children

The celebrity has two children, sons Hunter Urban and Indiana Urban. Hunter was born on 16 December 2000, while Indiana was born on 28 June 2005.

What is Natalie Wihongi's net worth?

The make-up artist has an alleged net worth of between $500,000 and $1 million. Her source of wealth is reportedly from her career as a make-up artist and through investments. In 2014, the celebrity ex-wife made money after her ex-husband sold their co-owned Herne Bay, Auckland, mansion for a profit.

According to NZ Herald, the ex-couple bought the house in 2012 for $5.25 million and sold it for $6.65 million in 2014, making a profit of $1.4 million.

FAQs

Who is Natalie Wihongi? She is a make-up artist from New Zealand famous for being the ex-wife of actor Karl Urban. How old is Natalie Wihongi? She is in her late forties or early fifties (as of 2023), having been born on 15 July, sometimes in the 1970s. Is Natalie Wihongi married to Karl Urban? No, the pair divorced in 2014 after a ten-year marriage. Who are Natalie Wihongi's children? They are Hunter Urban, born in 2000 and Indiana Urban, born in 2005. How much is Natalie Wihongi's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000 to $1 million.

Natalie Wihongi is famous for being the ex-wife of Karl Urban. The ex-couple was married for ten years and had two children. But apart from her fame as a celebrity wife, the star is famous for her career as a make-up artist.

