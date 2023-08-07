Meet Cora Gauthier, Karim Benzema’s beautiful wife: 10 fascinating facts

Who is Karim Benzema’s first wife? Her name is Cora Gauthier. She is a French fashion model and social media influencer known for being Karim Benzema's wife. She is a brand representative for several clothing and jewellery companies in France and Spain.

Cora Gauthier attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Cora Gauthier's husband, Karim Benzema, is a competent French soccer player who competes as a striker for the Saudi Professional League team Al-Ittihad. Cora Gauthier and Karim Benzema got married in December 2016.

Cora Gauthier's profile summary

Full name Cora Gauthier Famous as Karim Benzema's wife Gender Female Date of birth 11 April 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Martinique, France Current residence Madrid, Spain Nationality French Ethnicity Mixed Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-60-91 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Karim Benzema Children Melia, Ibrahim Benzema Father Chris Gauthier Mother Lisa Gauthier Siblings Sary Gauthier Education British School of Paris, University of Paris Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $2 million–$3 million Instagram @coragauthier

10 fascinating facts about Cora Gauthier

Cora is a well-known model and social media star who has gained recognition and acclaim for her exceptional modelling abilities. Here are some fascinating facts about this lovely star's life and achievements.

Cora Gauthier attends the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Nominees Party supported by Bulgari at The National Gallery in London, England. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

1. She has French nationality

The celebrity wife was born on 11 April 1989. She is 34 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aries. Cora holds a French nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. She practices the Islam religion.

2. She was born in Martinique

Gauthier was born in Martinique, France, to her parents, Lisa and Chris Gauthier. Her mum is a housewife, and her dad is an entrepreneur. She grew up alongside her sister Sary Gauthier.

3. She is educated

The model received her education at the British School of Paris. She later attended the University of Paris and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

4. She is a career woman

What does Cora Gauthier do? She is a fashion industry ambassador and model for numerous high-end companies. She has previously worked with Dior and Zara to advertise their products.

Cora is also well-known in the swimsuit market, and her swimwear style has attracted many people worldwide. While initially worked with swimsuit and clothing brands, she now limits her modelling to social media, where she has a sizable following.

5. She is wealthy

Cora has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $3 million. She earns her income through her modelling and brand-influencing career. On the other hand, her husband's net worth is estimated at $70 million.

6. Gauthier is Karim Benzema's first wife

She and her spouse met in December 2015 in Dubai. After a year of dating, the couple exchanged vows. Cora and Karim married in a spectacular ceremony witnessed by close relatives and friends in December 2016.

7. Her husband is a career man

Karim Benzema is a French footballer who competes as a striker for the national team of France and Real Madrid FC. The soccer player began his career in 2005 with his hometown club, Olympique Lyonnais. He has had remarkable success as a sportsman since then.

8. She is a mum

Cora Gauthier and her child Ibrahim BENZEMA arrive at the Ballon d'Or 2022 Ceremony in Paris, France. Photo: Baptiste Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

How many children does Benzema have? He has two children. Gauthier has a son called Ibrahim Benzema. Ibrahim was born on 5 May 2017 and is six years old as of 2023. The famous model also has a stepdaughter known as Melia Benzema.

Melia is the daughter of her husband's prior relationship with Chloé de Launay. Benzema's girlfriend's daughter Melia is nine years old as of 2023.

9. She is active on social media

Karim Benzema's wife is active on Instagram and has a sizable following of over 160 thousand followers. She primarily posts photos and videos of her daily activities.

10. She has an impressive physique

Cora Gauthier's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 127 pounds or 58 kilograms. In addition, she has brunette hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements are 36-24-36 inches or 91-60-91 centimetres.

Cora Gauthier is a French fashion model and social media influencer known for being Karim Benzema's wife. She and her spouse met in December 2015 in Dubai and exchanged vows after a year of dating. They together have a son called Ibrahim Benzema.

