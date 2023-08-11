Martyn Eaden: Everything to know about Chrissy Metz's ex-husband

Martyn Eaden is a screenwriter and copywriter from the United Kingdom who was married to musician and actress Chrissy Metz. Chrissy is an American actress best known for her roles in This Is Us (2016–2022), Breakthrough (2019), Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018) and American Horror Story (2014–2015).

Martyn Eaden is a writer best known for his roles in the films Spurned (2016) and Thoughtform (2016). He has continued to work in the entertainment sector while remaining primarily out of the public spotlight.

Martyn Eaden's profile summary

Full name Martyn Eaden Famous as Chrissy Metz's ex-husband Gender Male Date of birth 10 April 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Hampshire, United Kingdom Current residence United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Chrissy Metz Education Lake Western High School Profession Journalist, author Net worth $60,000–$100,000

Martyn Eaden's biography

The British copywriter was born on 10 April 1970 in Hampshire, United Kingdom. He is 53 years old as of 2023. He holds British nationality and is of white ethnicity. Martyn Eaden's zodiac sign is Scorpio. He practices Christianity religion.

Martyn Eaden's professional life

Martyn is a screenwriter and copywriter. He started his profession as a copywriter. The celebrity husband subsequently moved from marketing to entertainment, becoming a screenwriter. His first professional screenwriting assignment was in the 2014 film Death Factory.

Martyn has penned numerous screenplays that have been adapted into excellent films. As a writer, he has contributed to multiple on-screen projects. Spurned and, Thoughtform, released in 2016, are two of his most famous works.

Martyn Eaden's net worth

The British screenwriter's net worth is alleged to be between $60,000 and $100,000. He earns his income through his screenwriting and copywriting career. On the other hand, his ex-wife's net worth is estimated at $7 million. She makes her income through her singing and acting career.

Martyn Eaden's relationship status

Martyn is currently single. He was, however, married to Chrissy Metz. Metz and Martyn Eaden's wedding was on 5 January 2008 at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in California. The two, however, parted ways in January 2013, and Martyn filed for judicial separation from Chrissy in November 2014, pointing to "incompatible dissimilarity."

The couple's divorce was finalised on 11 December 2015. Martyn Eaden's ex-wife, Chrissy, is a famous artist and actress. She started acting in 2005 in the TV series Entourage as Counter Girl.

She has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as The Onion Movie (2008), American Horror Story (2014–2015), Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (2018–2019) and Stay Awake (2018).

How tall is Martyn Eaden?

Chrissy Metz's ex-husband's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 163 pounds or 74 kilograms.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Chrissy Metz's ex-husband? He is a screenwriter and copywriter from the United Kingdom widely recognised for his roles in Spurned (2016) and Thoughtform (2016) films. How old is Martyn Eaden? He is 53 years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 April 1970. How much weight has Chrissy Metz lost so far? She has shed around 100 pounds with daily exercise and healthy eating. What is Martyn Eaden's weight loss journey? Details about his weight loss journey are currently unavailable. Does Chrissy Metz have a baby? She was formerly wedded to British writer Martyn Eadyn but had no kids. How did Chrissy Metz meet her husband? Collins and Metz met through a dating app. Is Chrissy Metz in a relationship? Since 2020, she has been dating composer and erstwhile music executive Bradley Collins. She encountered him on Bumble, a dating app.

Martyn Eaden is a British screenwriter and copywriter best known as Chrissy Metz's ex-husband. Chrissy and Martyn married on 5 January 2008 in California, and they parted ways in January 2013 after five years of being together. They had no children together.

