Who is Kaitlyn Dever's partner? Biography and boyfriend history

Kaitlyn Dever is an American actress best known for her roles in the TV shows Justified, Last Man Standing, Unbelievable and more. Her profession and popularity have led to interest in her personal life. Who is Kaitlyn Dever's partner? Find out who the actress has dated and other fascinating details about her family and career.

Kaitlyn Dever attends The 2023 Met Gala (L), and (R) she attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Numerous people are curious about Kaitlyn Dever's marital status and dating life. But like many stars, she has not revealed much about her personal life. Even so, she has been rumoured to have been romantically involved with a few high-profile men in the entertainment industry. Mostly, they were rumoured to be Kaitlyn Dever's partners because of their closeness and onscreen chemistry in various films.

Kaitlyn Dever's profile summary

Full name Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever Gender Female Date of birth 21 December 1996 Age 27 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 177 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kathy Dever Father Tim Dever Siblings Two Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $3 million–$4 million Instagram @kaitlyndever

Who is Kaitlyn Dever's partner?

Is Kaitlyn Dever in a relationship? At the time of writing, the has no known partner. However, Kaitlyn has previously been linked with various men. Despite being linked to these men, Kaitlyn has never publicly confirmed being with any of them.

Kaitlyn Dever's dating history

Five facts about American actress Kaitlyn Dever. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Whos Dated Who, the actress has allegedly dated Nico Hiraga in 2021, Ansel Elgort in 2014, Ben Platt, and Travis Tope. Here is a detailed breakdown of her alleged dating history.

Nico Hiraga

Kaitlyn was rumoured to be dating Nico Hiraga in 2021 after the actress posted an Instagram photo embracing Nico. The photo sparked curiosity among her fans, who were eager to know more about their relationship.

However, according to the photo's caption, the duo were most likely just friends. Furthermore, Nico further quashed the romantic relationship rumours by commenting, "Love you, big sister", with green and yellow heart emojis.

Nico Hiraga is an American skateboarder and an actor. He is known for his roles in the films Moxie, Booksmart, State Kitchen and Ballers.

Ben Platt

Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Platt were rumoured to date in 2021 during the filming of the movie Dear Evan Hansen. According to Cheatsheet, the pair lived together during the film's production, which sparked rumours about a possible romantic relationship.

However, the duo later confirmed that they were just friends and that their relationship was professional.

Travis Tope

Kaitlyn Dever and Travis Tope co-starred in the TV series Last Man Standing from 2016 to 2017. Their on-screen chemistry and close friendship off-screen led to speculation about a possible romantic relationship. However, neither party confirmed the rumours.

Ansel Elgort

Kaitlyn and Ansel Elgort co-starred in the 2014 American comedy-drama film Men, Women & Children, where they played the characters of Brandy Beltmeyer and Tim Mooney, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry sparked rumours of a possible off-screen romance in 2014. However, neither Kaitlyn nor Ansel Elgort confirmed the dating rumours.

How old is Kaitlyn Dever?

The actress is 27 years old in February 2024. Kaitlyn was born on 21 December 1996 in Phoneix, Arizona. She is the first-born daughter of former figure skaters Kathy and Tim Dever.

Who is Kaitlyn Devers's dad?

The actress' father is Tim Dever. He was an ice skating coach and a voice actor. Tim voiced Barney in Barney the Dinosaur from 1999 to 2000. He currently co-owns a pretzel shop called Pretzel Boy in Philadelphia.

Who is the youngest daughter on Last Man Standing?

Per IMDb, Eve Baxter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, is the youngest daughter in the TV show Last Man Standing. The actress has played the role from season one to six and has a recurring role in seasons seven to nine. Eve Baxter is a scholar and athlete with military aspirations.

Who plays Bianca Douglas in Modern Family?

Actress Kaitlyn Dever portrays Bianca Douglas in Modern Family. Bianca is Manny Delgado's crush in the episode Fizbo, and she first appears at Luke's birthday party. Modern Family is an American sitcom television series that ran on ABC network for 11 seasons, from 23 September 2009 to 8 April 2020.

The show follows the lives of three diverse family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles, who are interrelated through their patriarch, Jay Pritchett.

FAQs

What is Kaitlyn Dever famous for? She is an American actress known for her roles in series such as Justified, Last Man Standing and Unbelievable. Who is Kaitlyn Dever dating? As of writing, the actress is reportedly single. However, she has been romantically linked with various men in the past. Is Kaitlyn Dever married? The actress has never been married. What is Kaitlyn Dever's age? The actress is 27 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 21 December 1996. Was Kaitlyn Dever considered for The Last of Us? Kaitlyn will play Abby in The Last of Us season 2. What is Kaitlyn Dever's height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Does Kaitlyn Dever have a sister? She has two younger sisters: Mady and Jane Dever.

The topic of Kaitlyn Dever's partner has generated interest from the public, with many eager to know more about them. The actress has been romantically linked with some men in the past, but none was confirmed. Some of the guys she has been rumoured to date are Nico Hiraga (2021), Ansel Elgort (2014), Ben Platt and Travis Tope.

Yen.com.gh published an informative piece about Patrick Walshe McBride. He is a fast-acting English actor. The actor has been featured in various films and TV series since debuting in 2014.

Patrick McBride's career has generated a lot of interest in his life. His ability to play different roles has helped him achieve stardom effortlessly. But aside from his career, what else do you know about him?

Source: YEN.com.gh