Who is Angel Dugard? All you need to know about Jaycee Dugard's daughter

Some people rise to fame after surviving a life of misery. Angel Dugard's mother, Jaycee Lee Dugard, is one of them. Jaycee gave birth to her daughter at the young age of 14 after she was assaulted by her kidnapper, Phillip Garrido. So, how did all these happen, and where is Angel Dugard today?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jaycee attends the 3rd annual Diane Von Furstenberg awards at the United Nations in New York City. Photo: Charles Eshelman

Source: Getty Images

Angel Dugard is Jaycee Lee Dugard's firstborn daughter. She became famous after her mother released her first book, A Stolen Life- A Memoir. The book is based on their tribulations as Phillip Garrido's captives.

Angel Dugard's profile summary

Full Name Angel Dugard Gender Female Date of birth 18 August 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of Birth California, USA Current residence Unknown Nationality American Ethnicity White Parents Jaycee Lee Dugard, Phillip Craig Garrido Siblings Starlet Famous as Jaycee Lee Dugard's daughter

Who is Angel Dugard?

Angel was born on 18 August 1994 in Antioch, California, where her mother had been held captive. She is 28 years old as of 2022. She holds an American nationality and is of Caucasian ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her mother is Jaycee Lee Dugard, and her father, who was also her mother's captor, is Phillip Craig Garrido. She has one sibling, Starlet, who is three years younger than her.

She was homeschooled by her mother while in captivity. After they were rescued from their kidnappers, she chose to live a private life.

Angel Dugard was born in captivity

On 10 June 1991, when she was just 11 years old, Angel's mother was kidnapped from a school bus stop in California. It was later found out that Phillip Garrido was behind her abduction.

Jaycee, several years after she was rescued. Photo: @jayceedugard on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

During her captivity, she was hidden in tents and sheds in Garrido's backyard. Here, Garrido abused and rap*d her repeatedly. After two years, one of these assaults resulted in pregnancy.

As she could not access any medical care, she was given pain relievers and shown some labour and delivery videos in preparation for her child's birth. Eventually, in August 1994, at only 14 years, she gave birth to Angel.

Who are Jaycee Lee Dugard's daughters?

Angel has a younger sister. Angel and Starlet are Jaycee's daughters. In 1997, three years after the birth of Angel, Jaycee gave birth to her second daughter. She was 17 years old at the time.

As the sisters grew up, they were made to believe that Philip Garrido and her wife Nancy were their biological parents and that their mother, Jaycee, was their elder sister. Nonetheless, this did not prevent her from showing them love and care.

Angel's mother was held captive for 18 years

In August 2009, after 18 years of captivity, Jaycee and her daughters were finally free. It all began when Phillip Garrido showed up with his two daughters, Angel and Starlet, at the University of California, Berkeley campus.

They went to the campus police department to ask for approval to hold a special event related to his "God's Desire" program. He approached Lisa Campbell, the special events manager, who felt that the kids acted weird and Garrido's conduct was unusual. Their behaviour sparked suspicion.

Campbell requested Garrido to schedule an appointment for the next day, which he did, leaving his name as a reference. They ran a background check and discovered he was a registered s*x offender on federal parole for kidnapping and assault.

After further investigations, Garrido surrendered and confessed to his crimes on 26 August 2009. Finally, Jaycee and her daughters were reunited with their family in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Attorney Susan Gellman (L) stands with Phillip Garrido during a court proceeding in Placerville, California. Photo: Sacramento Bee

Source: UGC

On 2 June 2011, Phillip Garrido received a 431-year jail sentence after being found guilty of one count of kidnapping and 13 counts of assault. His wife, who also participated in the abduction, was given a 36-year prison term.

How old were Jaycee Dugard's daughters when they were found?

Angel was 15 years old, while her younger sister Starlet was only 12. Although this was a happy moment for their mother, the girls struggled because of their emotional bond with Garrido. Actually, it was reported that they cried in terror and despair when they heard of their father's arrest.

Where is Angel Dugard today?

After the rescue mission, Angel had to undergo extensive therapy to overcome the trauma she experienced alongside her mom and sister. Currently, the sisters keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. They have been receiving a lot of family support and have been able to adapt to their new, normal lives.

In a 2016 interview with ABC News, Jaycee described them as "resilient" and "loving." She revealed that both were enrolled in college at the time. She also disclosed that neither of them desired to keep in touch with Garrido at that time, but if they decided to do so in the future, she would not prevent them.

FAQs

Who is Angel Dugard? She is the daughter of an American author, Jaycee Dugard, who lived in captivity for more than 18 years. What is Angel Dugard's age? She is 28 years old as of August 2022. She was born on 18 August 1994 in California, USA. Does Angel have a sibling? Yes, her sister is Starlet Dugard, who is three years younger than her. How was the kidnapped girl found? Angel and Starlet had visited the University of California with their father, Phillip Garrido and the campus police observed abnormal conduct with Garrido, leading to an investigation. What is Angel Dugard famous for? She is famous for being Jaycee Lee Dugard's daughter. Is Angel Dugard on Instagram? She is not on any social media platform as she prefers to live a low-key life. Is Jaycee Dugard married? No, she has lived with her parents for over a decade but hopes to find love one day.

It's been 13 years since Angel, her younger sister, and their mother were rescued from their captor. Since her rescue, however, she has managed to keep her life low-key despite having a famous mother.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer. She is Doja Cat's mother and an incredible career woman. Do you know how she and her daughter rose to fame?

This article gives a review of her background and current life. She has truly made significant accomplishments. Check out the post to find out more about her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh