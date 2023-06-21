What happened to Zubby Michael? Everything you need to know about the actor

Zubby Michael is a famous Nigerian actor and movie producer widely recognised for his roles in Oshimiri (2015), Scars of A Mother (2020), Brotherhood (2022), Tiger's Tail (2022) and Wedding in Nigeria (2022).

Nigerian actor Zubby Michael. Photo: @zubbymichael on Instagram (modified by author)

Zubby Michael was selected as Willie Obiano's special adviser, the governor of Anambra State on 25 November 2019. He also received a certificate of appreciation for his services at City Radio 89.7 FM youth empowerment programme.

Zubby Michael's profile summary

Full name Azubuike Michael Egwu Famous as Zubby Michael Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Yola, Nigeria Current residence Festac, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark grey Relationship status Single Father Egwu Siblings Chris, Cynthia, Sheiley, Mary Slimsugar, Stanley Egwu Education Nnamdi Azikiwe University Profession Actor Net worth $9.6 million Instagram @zubbymichael

Zubby Michael's biography

The renowned Nigerian actor was born in Yola, Nigeria, to his parents, Mr and Mrs Egwu. Azubuike's father was a merchant, while his mum was a teacher. What age is Zubby Michael? He is 38 years old as of 2023. The Nigerian actor was born on 1 February 1985. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

He grew up alongside his five siblings; Chris, Cynthia, Sheiley, Mary Slimsugar, and Stanley Egwu. Who is Zubby Michael's twin brother? He is the second of five siblings and does not have a twin.

The Nigerian actor graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a degree in public communication. He is of black ethnicity and holds a Nigerian nationality.

Career

The Nigerian celebrity started performing in Yola at an early age. His first film performance was in Blood Apart. Zubby has starred in several other films and TV shows, such as Cry of a Witch (2013), Money Helps (2016) and Broken Will (2022).

In 2019, he was also appointed as the special advisor to the former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano. Additionally, the actor is a brand ambassador of various companies, promoting their products on his socials.

Zubby Michael's movies

According to his IMDb page, the Nollywood celebrity has 29 acting credits, but is obvious they are more than that. Some of them include;

Year Film/TV series Role 2023 The Bride Price Aloysius 2023 Shanty Town 2022 Rising: City of Dreams 2022 Invaders 2022 Gbege 2022 Wedding in Nigeria 2022 Broken Will 2022 Brotherhood Poison 2022 Passport Terminator 2022 Tiger's Tail Snake 2022 The Wildflower Johntana 2022 Ikemba Zubi Micheal 2021 My Village People Bishop Divine 2021 Ponzi Charles 2020 Omo Ghetto: The Saga Aza 2020 Scars of a Mother Lubuto 2019 Throne of Terror Zubby Michael 2019 Anambra Boys 2018 Circle of Fire Obalum 2018 Mama Zubby Michael

What is Zubby Michael's net worth?

The Nollywood celebrity's net worth is alleged to be $9.6 million. He earns his income through his acting career. He is also an influencer who has worked with countless companies in Nigeria. Lastly, he earned a god fortune working as the advisor of Willie Obiano, the former governor of Anambra State.

Who is Zubby Michael's wife?

Is it true that Zubby Michael is married? He has never been married except in films. He, however, has a son. During the early stages of his acting career, he was in a romantic partnership with Mary Okoye, the youngest sibling of P-Square.

Their romance lasted for a short time before they split up. Since then, Michael has remained single, keeping his life out of the spotlight.

Who is Zubby Michael's son? He does not have his biological children. However, Chikamso Ejiofor, commonly recognised as Ozonigbo, is Zubby's adopted son.

Zubby Michael's accident

Zubby was involved in a horrifying car accident in 2021 but was not severely injured. Is Zubby Michael dead? The renowned actor is alive despite death speculations that occurred when he was involved in an accident. When a few followers of the actor also saw a film cover with Zubby Michael's death as the title, they misunderstood it not knowing it was all acting.

FAQs

Who is Zubby Michael's mother? The famous actor has not disclosed any information about his biological mother. Who is Zubby Michael's wife? The Nigerian celebrity has never been married and is currently single. How old is Zubby Michael this year? He is 38 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 February 1985. How much does Zubby Michael have in his account? He has an alleged net worth of $9.6 million. What is the present condition of Zubby Michael? The renowned performer is still alive and well. Where is Azubuike Egwu living? His current residence is in Festac, Lagos, Nigeria. How tall is Azubuike Egwu? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

