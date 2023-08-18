Meet Kurt Warner's children: How many kids does he have, and where are they now?

The NFL has produced some great athletes since its inception. Among them is legendary former quarterback Kurt Warner who played in the league for 12 seasons. Kurt was also the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl during his first season as the primary starter. But apart from his profession, the athlete is a family man. Learn more about Kurt Warner's children and their whereabouts.

Kurt Warner's children have been a topic of interest among his fans for a long time. The former NFL star has a big family comprising his five biological children and two adopted ones. Some of his kids have followed in his footsteps, venturing into football.

Full name Kurtis Eugene Warner Gender Male Date of birth 22 June 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Burlington, Iowa, USA Current residence Temecula, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 214 Weight in kilograms 97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Mother Sue Warner Father Gene Warner Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Brenda Warner (née Meoni) Children Seven (five biological children and two step-children) School Regis High School University University of Northern Iowa Profession Football player (former), analyst, coach Net worth $30 million Instagram @kurt13warner Twitter @kurt13warner Facebook @kurt13warner

Who is Kurt Warner?

Kurtis Eugene Warner is a former who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, primarily with the St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals. His career has seen him win various awards, including winning the Super Bowl in his first season as the primary starter. Kurtis is an inductee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2017) and the Arena Football Hall of Fame.

Kurt Warner's children

How many children do Kurt Warner and his wife have? The couple have seven children. They include two from Kurt's wife's previous marriage. They include Zachary Taylor, Jessie Jo, Kade Eugene, Jada Jo, Elijah Storm, and twins Sierra Rose and Sienna Rae.

How many biological children do Kurt and Brenda Warner have? They have five biological children. Below is a detailed description of all the children, including their ages and whereabouts.

Zachary Taylor

Who is Kurt Warner's child with a disability? Zachary Taylor. He is one of Kurt's adopted children. He was born from Kurt's wife's previous marriage.

Zachary Taylor was born on 25 April 1989 in the United States to Neil and Brenda Carney Meoni. He is 34 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Taurus. When he was four months, his paternal father accidentally dropped him, leading to permanent brain damage. As a result, Zach became paralysed and blind.

His condition inspired his parents, Kurt and Brenda, to establish the Treasure House in Glendale, Arizona. The Treasure House is an active community for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Jessie Jo

Jessie Jo is Kurtis Eugene's second adopted child. She was born on 15 January 1992 in the United States to Neil and Brenda Carney Meoni. Jessie is 31 (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Kurt Warner's daughter works as the program director for the Treasure House living community for young adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

Kade Warner

Is Kade Warner Kurt Warner's biological son? Kade is Kurt's first biological child. He was born on 29 September 1998 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA and is 24 years old (as of August 2023). Kade is a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL).

Elijah Storm

Elijah "E.J" Warner is Kurtis Eugene's second biological son. He was born on 3 November 2003 and is 19 years old (as of August 2023). E.J. is a quarterback for the Temple Owls, a college football team competing in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.

Jada Jo

Jada Jo is the fifth child and the thirdborn of Kurt and Brenda Warner. She was born on 17 February 2001 and is 22 years old (as of 2023). According to her LinkedIn profile, Jada is a University of Southern California student studying theatre and acting.

Sierra Rose and Sienna Rae (twins)

Twins Sierra Rose and Sienna Rae are the last borns in the Kurt Warner family. They were born on 19 December 2005 and are 17 years old (as of August 2023).

Who is Kurt Warner's son?

The former NFL player has three sons. They include stepson Zachary Taylor and biological sons Kade Warner and Elijah Storm.

Which Kurt Warner sons play football?

Kade Warner plays for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a wide receiver, while Elijah Storm plays as a quarterback for the college football team Temple Owls.

Is Kurt Warner still married?

Kurt Warner's wife is Brenda Warner (née Meoni), a speaker, philanthropist, author, registered nurse, and a former Marine. She was born on 17 June 1967 and is 55 (as of 2023). The pair married in October 1997 after dating for five years.

Kurt Warner's children have interested fans eager to know more about his family. The seven kids include two step-children and five biological ones. Kurt's adopted two kids are from his wife Brenda's previous marriage.

