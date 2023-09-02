Meet Denise Richards' daughter: everything you need to know about Sami Sheen

Sami Sheen is Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter. Her father, Charlie Sheen, is an established Hollywood star well-known for his roles in Two and a Half Men and Wall Street. Her mother, Denise Richards, is also an American actress and television personality who has been featured in TV shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Denise Richards' daughter, Sami Sheen, inside her car (L) and her having a good time at a seashore in the evening (R). Photo: @samisheen on Instagram (modified by author)

Sami Sheen is an American actress, content creator, and media personality. Recently, she has been trending for all the wrong reasons. Sami dropped out of school and became an OnlyFans star. She later admitted in her TikTok account that she is a sex worker.

Sami Sheen's profile summary

Full name Sam J. Estevez Nickname Sami Sheen Gender Female Date of birth 9 March 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet and inches 5'5" Weight in kilograms 48 Weight in pounds 106 Father Charlie Sheen Mother Denise Richards Siblings 5 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Actress, content creator, social media influencer, social worker Net worth $2 million TikTok @samisheen

Sami Sheen's biography

Sami Sheen was born in Los Angeles, California. Her mother is Denise Richards, an American actress, television personality, and former fashion model. She is well known for her roles as Shauna Fulton in The Bold and the Beautiful and Bond Girl Christmas Jones in The World Is Not Enough.

Her father is actor Charlie Sheen. He is best known as Charlie Harper in Two and a Half Men and Aramis in The Three Musketeers.

Sami Sheen's siblings

The American content creator has five siblings. She has one biological sister, Lola Rose, who was born in 2005. Before Sami's parents married, her father had a child from a previous relationship with his former high school sweetheart, Paula Profit. Her name is Cassandra Jade Estevez.

After Sami's parents’ divorce in 2006, her mother, Denise Richards, adopted a baby girl named Eloise Joni Richards. On the other hand, her father married Brook Mueller and welcomed twins Max and Bob Sheen.

How old is Sami Sheen?

The actress was born on 9 March 2004. Therefore, she is 19 as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Sami Sheen do for a living?

Denise Richards' daughter dropped out of high school when she was 16. She claimed she was trapped in an abusive environment that forced her to despise herself.

When she turned 18 in 2022, Sami opened an OnlyFans account. In her TikTok account, she claims she started the OnlyFans account to promote body positivity. She began referring to herself as a sex worker and clarified that she was not an adult film star.

Sami Sheen’s movies and TV shows

The social media sensation is also an actress. According to her IMDb profile, she has been featured in four films and television shows, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Denise Richards: It's Complicated.

Was Sami Sheen in Two and a Half Men? Yes, she is featured as Sam, Lila's daughter.

What is Sami Sheen's net worth?

Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami, has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She accumulated this fortune from her career as an actress, content creator, social media influencer, and OnlyFans creator.

FAQs

Who is Sami Sheen? She is an American actress, content creator, social media influencer, and OnlyFans star. Who are Sami Sheen's parents? Her parents are Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. What happened to Charlie Sheen's daughter? His daughter, Sami Sheen, dropped out of school at 16 to join OnlyFans. How many movies has Sami Sheen been featured in? She has been featured in 4 movies. Is Charlie Sheen's daughter on Two and a Half Men? Yes, she plays the role of Lila's daughter. What is Sami Sheen's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Denise Richards' daughter, Sami Sheen, is an American actress, content creator, media personality, and OnlyFans star. She dropped out of school at 16 and joined OnlyFans. Sami denies being an adult filmmaker.

