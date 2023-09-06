Ghana has produced some great talents in the gospel industry. Among the top names from the nation is renowned gospel singer and songwriter Florence Obinim. She has a substantial following nationwide thanks to her incredible talent. But how much do you know about the Ghanaian gospel artist?

Ghanaian gospel artist Florence Obinim poses on different occasions. Photo: Lioness TV -Florence Obinim on Facebook (modified by author)

Florence Obinim has made a name for herself in the West African gospel industry. Her career as a gospel artist has seen her amass a massive following across the internet. However, many do not know much about her apart from her.

Profile summary

Real name Nana Akua Sarfowaa Stage name Florence Obinim Gender Female Date of birth 16 May (late 1970s or early 1980s) Age Early forties (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Current residence Ashaley Botwe, Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Akua Serwaa Father Nana Kwabena Siblings Six Marital status Married Husband Daniel Obinim Children Three School Efigyase B/S Profession Singer, songwriter

Florence Obinim's biography

Florence Obinim was born Nana Akua Sarfowaa in Kumasi, Ghana, to Akua Serwaa and Nana Kwabena. She is the third born in a family of seven children.

What is Florence Obinim's date of birth? The gospel singer 16 May and is in her early forties as of 2023.

Florence attended school at Efigyase B/S, where she lived with her aunt. After completing her studies, the singer focused on nurturing her singing talent.

Career

Florence began singing at a young age. She started singing at age 11 in the Assemblies of God church in Kumasi. After completing her studies, the singer took an apprenticeship at a local dressmaking shop with the ambition to become a fashion designer.

However, after she received financial help and mentorship from the International God's Way Church (IGWC), Florence decided to pursue a career in music.

Florence Obinim's songs

Florence has had a successful career as a gospel artist. According to Deezer, she has six studio albums, four EPs (extended plays) and three singles. Here is her discography.

Albums

Onipa Sombo (2015)

(2015) Okyeso Nyame (2015)

(2015) Honhon Kronkron (2015)

(2015) Anigyee Joy (2015)

(2015) Osoro Ne Yefie (2014)

(2014) God Never Fails (2014)

EPs

Asomdwee Safowaa (2023)

(2023) Asafo Awurade (2022)

(2022) Esum kɔ Wakyi (2022)

(2022) Asafo Awurade (2016)

Singles

Adekye3 Mu Nsem (2021)

(2021) Mapa Me Akyi (2015)

(2015) Damirafa Due (2012)

Florence Obinim's husband

The singer's husband is Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder of the International God's Way Church (IGWC). Flo met her husband at his church when she was starting her music career. Bishop Daniel Obinim helped her nurture her singing talent into a profession.

After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in 2004 at the Assemblies of God Church in Kumasi.

Is Florence Obinim still married to Obinim? The gospel singer took to the media in 2022 to clear the rumours that she had filed for divorce.

Florence Obinim's children

The singer has three children, two boys and a girl. Florence's children are Gifted Obinim Junior, Collina and Angel Obinim. The children were seen in a photo in early 2022 with their father in Spain.

FAQs

Who is Florence Obinim? She is a successful gospel artist from Ghana. What is Florence Obinim's real name? She was born Nana Akua Sarfowaa but changed to her maiden name after marrying her husband. What is Florence Obinim's age? She is reportedly in her early 40s. Who is Florence Obinim's husband? Her husband is Daniel Obinim, a renowned bishop and founder of the International God's Way Church (IGWC). How long has Florence Obinim been married? She has been married for 19 years as of 2023, having tied the knot in 2004. How many children does Florence Obinim have? She has three children, two sons and a daughter.

Florence Obinim is a gospel artist from Ghana. She started at the tender age of 11, turning her talent into a profession. Some of Florence's songs include Osoro Ne Me Fie, Wagye Me, Oben Me, Mehia W'adom, M'dimafo and Ma Me Nyansa.

