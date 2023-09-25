Lakiha Spicer: Everything you need to know about Mike Tyson's wife

When mentioning the best boxers of all time, Mike Tyson's name is bound to come up. The star dominated the ring from 1985 to 2005, in a career spanning 20 years. But, apart from his profession, Tyson's personal life has interested fans. The boxer has married three times and divorced twice. Learn more about his third wife, Lakiha Spicer.

Kiki Tyson and Mike Tyson attend the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo: Jean Catuffe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lakiha Spicer has garnered interest from fans eager to learn more about her. She has had the longest marriage compared to Tyson's previous marriages. Lakiha's long union with Tyson Mike has had fans wondering what her secret is and, as a result, generated interest in her life.

Profile summary

Full name Lakiha Spicer Also known as Kiki Tyson Gender Female Date of birth 11 June 1977 Age 46 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Henderson, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Faridah Ali Father Shamsud-din Ali Sibling One Marital status Married Husband Mike Tyson Children Two Profession Businesswoman

Lakiha Spicer's biography

Lakiha "Kiki" Spicer was born 11 June 1977 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. What is Lakiha Spicer's age? The is 46 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Lakiha has one sibling, a brother known as Azheem Spicer.

Lakiha Spicer's parents are Shamsud-din Ali and Faridah Ali. Lakiha's father, Shamsud-din Ali (Clarence Fowler), is an influential cleric who served a five-year jail time in the early 1970s for murder and seven years in jail from 2005 to 2013 for racketeering. Lakiha's mother, Faridah Ali, was formerly known as Rita Spicer.

Kiki attended elementary and high school locally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Career

Kiki Tyson attends the premiere of Well Go USA Entertainment's "Ip Man 3", held at Pacific Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Lakiha Spicer is an entrepreneur and reportedly owns a fashion boutique. Per IMDb, Kiki co-wrote the TV special Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth (2013). The is centred on the boxer's life and career.

What is Lakiha Spicer's net worth?

Spicer's net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $3 million. Additionally, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband, Mike Tyson, has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

How did Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson meet?

Lakiha first met Tyson in 1995 when she was 18 after her father had taken her to one of Tyson's fights. Per the New York Post, boxing promoter Don King introduced the pair, warning Tyson to stay away from her.

Years later, when Lakiha was 23, they began an on-again, off-again relationship but with a lack of commitment on Tyson's side. In 2008, their relationship became serious, but Kiki received a six-month sentence in a federal prison for financial fraud. The same year, she discovered she was pregnant with Tyson's child one week before her prison date.

Lakiha served six months in prison before delivering their daughter Milan in December 2008. She reconnected with Mike, who was battling substance abuse. They struggled for a while because they didn't live together.

After hitting a rough patch and losing her daughter, Exodus Tyson, in May 2009, Tyson decided to commit to Kiki—she hadn't left him despite his troubles. On 6 June 2009, the couple married in a private ceremony at the La Bella Wedding Chapel inside the Las Vegas Hilton.

The couple has remained married since, renewing vows in June 2011 in a traditional Muslim ceremony attended by family and friends.

Lakiha Spicer's children

Mike Tyson, Milan Tyson and Kiki Tyson attend the opening night on day one of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Lakiha has two children with Mike Tyson. Lakiha Spicer's daughter, Milan, is the firstborn born on 25 December 2008 in Henderson, Nevada, USA. Milan is 14 years old as of September 2023, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Lakiha's second child is Morocco Tyson. He was born on 25 January 2011 in Henderson, Nevada, USA. Morocco is 12 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

FAQs

Who is Mike Tyson's current wife? She is known as Lakiha "Kiki" Spicer, an American entrepreneur. Is Mike still married to Kiki? Yes, he is. The couple has been married for 14 years (as of 2023), having married in June 2009. What happened to Mike Tyson's first wife? Actress Robin Givens divorced the boxer after 11 months in marriage, citing spousal abuse as the primary cause. Why did Mike Tyson's wife leave him? His first wife, Robin Givens, left him due to spousal abuse, while his second wife, Monica Turner, divorced him due to infidelity. How many ex-wives does Mike Tyson have? The boxer has two ex-wives and has been married three times. When did Mike Tyson meet his wife? The star first met his current wife in 1995 when she was 18 and married in 2009.

Lakiha Spicer is famous for being the wife of legendary American boxer Mike Tyson. She is the third wife of Tyson, having married him in 2009. Lakiha has had the longest marriage with Tyson, from 2009 to the present, with his last two marriages ending in divorce. Lakiha and Tyson have two children: a daughter, Milan and a son, Morocco.

Yen.com.gh published about Merrianne Jessop. Merrianne is famous for being the youngest wife of convicted American religious leader Warren Jeffs.

Merrianne's story is a sad one. She was forcefully married to Warren Jeffs at a young age. Their union led to the religious leader's arrest, prosecution and conviction. But what happened to Merrianne Jessop?

Source: YEN.com.gh