Michael C. Hall's spouse: All about his wives and relationship history

Michael C. Hall is a famous actor and singer from the USA. He is best known for his roles in various films and TV series like Dexter, Max drama series Six Feet Under and movies Paycheck and Gamer. But aside from his profession, the star has also generated interest in his love life. So, is the actor married? And if so, who is Michael C. Hall's spouse?

Michael C. Hall attends the "Dexter: New Blood" Series World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The lives of famous personalities have always interested fans. One such star that has generated interest of late is American actor Michael C. Hall. His love life is exciting, especially since he has been married thrice and divorced twice.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Carlyle Hall Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Current residence Manhattan, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Janice Styons Hall Father William Carlyle Hall Siblings Sister (died in infancy) Marital status Married Wife Morgan MacGregor School Ravenscroft School University Earlham College, New York University Profession Actor Net worth $25 million–$28 million

Who is Michael C. Hall's spouse?

Who is Michael C. Hall married to? As of 2023, Michael is married to Morgan MacGregor, a novelist and book reviewer who has written several great books about her life and experiences. She is the third wife the actor has married. Here is a breakdown of the actor's marital history, from the first to the current one.

Amy Spanger (2002–2007)

Michael C. Hall and Amy Spanger during "Reefer Madness" Showtime Networks Los Angeles Premiere - After Party at Le Prive in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Lee Celano

Source: Getty Images

Michael C. Hall and actress Amy Spanger were married from 2002 to 2006. They met in 1999 during the Broadway production of Chicago, where Michael played Billy Flynn, and Amy played Roxie Hart. The ex-couple married on 1 May 2002 and stayed together until 2005, when they separated and finalised their divorce in 2006.

Amy was born on 21 May 1971, in Newbury, Massachusetts, USA, and is 52 years old (as of 2023). According to IMDb, the actor has 15 acting credits. Some of her most popular movies and TV shows include Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical (2005), Synecdoche, New York (2008), Royal Pains (2009) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2008–2017).

Jennifer Carpenter (2008–2011)

Actors Jennifer Carpenter (L) and Michael C. Hall (R) attend PaleyFest Previews: "Dexter" at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall began dating in 2007 after meeting one year earlier on the set of the TV series Dexter. They reportedly married on New Year's Eve in 2008 after eloping in California, appearing as a married couple at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2009. In August 2010, the duo separated, finalising their divorce in December 2011.

Jennifer Carpenter is an American actress known for her roles in the Showtime series Dexter and the CBS television series Limitless. She was born on 7 December 1979 in Louisville, Kentucky, and is 44 years old (as of 2023).

Do Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter have a good relationship? Yes, according to Nicki Swift, the ex-couple have maintained a professional and friendly relationship since their divorce, and even continued working together on the show Dexter even after their divorce.

Morgan MacGregor (2016–Present)

Michael C Hall and Morgan Macgregor pose at the opening night of the new Bob Dylan Musical "Girl From The North Country" on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Who is Michael C. Hall's current wife? He is married to Morgan MacGregor. The couple started dating in 2012, appearing in public for the first time at the Emmy Awards. They dated for a while and married on 29 February 2016 in a private ceremony at New York City Hall.

According to Home Stratosphere, the couple keeps their relationship private and reportedly resides in the Upper West Side of New York City in a 2-bedroom apartment they purchased for $4.3 million in 2017.

Michael C. Hall's wife, Morgan MacGregor, was born in 1987 and is 36 years old (as of 2023). She is a Canadian native, book reviewer, and novelist. She is a successful writer and a book critic for the Los Angeles Review Of Books. Morgan is the daughter of the famous late journalist and author William MacGregor.

Did Michael C. Hall's spouse have cancer?

No, there are no public records indicating that any of Michael C. Hall's spouses have had cancer. However, Michael himself was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in 2010, aged 39. He was married to Jennifer Carpenter at the time. Michael underwent treatment successfully and is now a survivor.

FAQs

Who is Michael C. Hall? He is an American actor known for his roles in the Showtime series Dexter and the Max drama series Six Feet Under. Who is Dexter Morgan married to in real life? Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall in the TV series Dexter, is married to Morgan MacGregor. Are Michael Hall and Jennifer Carpenter still together? They divorced in 2011 but have maintained a professional and friendly relationship. Who is Michael C. Hall's current spouse? The actor's current spouse is novelist Morgan Macgregor, whom he married in 2016. Does Michael C. Hall have any children? No, the entertainer does not have any children. Where does Michael C. Hall live? As of writing, the actor resides in Manhattan, New York, USA. Did Michael C. Hall have cancer? He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in 2010. He underwent treatment and is now a survivor.

The issue of Michael C. Hall's spouse has generated interest from the public because of his celebrity status. The entertainer has been married three times, first to Amy Spanger from 2002 to 2007, then to Jennifer Carpenter from 2008 to 2011, and lastly to his current wife Morgan MacGregor, who he married in 2016.

