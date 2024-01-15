Zendaya's siblings: Meet her five sisters and brothers (full profiles)

If you are a fan of movies and TV shows, you might be familiar with the actress Zendaya. She has appeared in various popular films and TV shows like Spider-Man: No Way Home as MJ, Shake It Up as Rocky Blue, and Malcolm & Marie as Marie. But apart from her profession, her family has generated interest from the public. Who are Zendaya's siblings?

Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Zendaya have siblings? The American actress has five siblings, two brothers and three sisters. Her family is close, as witnessed in her social media posts, where she occasionally shares photos of her kin.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer's profile summary

Full name Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman Gender Female Date of birth 1 September 1996 Age 27 (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Oakland, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Claire Stoermer Father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman Siblings Five Relationship status Dating Partner Tom Holland School Oakland School for the Arts, California Shakespeare Theater Profession Actress, singer Net worth $22 million Instagram @zendaya X (Twitter) @Zendaya Facebook @Zendaya

Who are Zendaya's siblings?

How many siblings does Zendaya have? The American actress has two half-brothers and three half-sisters to make a total of five siblings. Here is a detailed breakdown of the actress' siblings.

Austin Stoermer Coleman

According to Goal Cast and TV Over Mind, Austin Stoermer is reportedly the eldest sibling in the family, though some publications refer to Julien as the most senior. Austin allegedly developed an interest in acting from an early age, but unfortunately, his career never picked up.

Julien Stoermer Coleman

Julien Stoermer Coleman, also known as EZ, was born in Oakland, California, to Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, a fitness trainer, businessman, and music producer. His mother's identity remains unknown. Julien is married to a woman known as Sonja, with whom he has three children, including Ezenia 'Zink' Coleman.

Zink is reportedly one year older than her famous aunt, and they share a good bond. In 2014, they appeared together in a Teen Vogue YouTube video titled Zendaya and Zink Play Besties Word Association.

Katianna Stoermer Coleman

Katianna is the eldest sister in the family. She grew up in Oakland, California, where she mainly resided with her grandmother. According to Vogue, Katianna has two children, daughters Imani and Isys.

Kaylee Stoermer Coleman

Kaylee Stoermer Coleman is Zendaya's younger sister. Kaylee Stoermer leads a private life and has appeared publicly with her famous sister on a few occasions.

Annabella Stoermer Coleman

Annabella Stoermer Coleman is Zendaya's half-sister. Various publications report that Annabella is an actress, but there is little or no evidence to prove the fact. Also, several searches on her age claim she was born in 1999. However, that is incorrect, as Kaylee is the youngest child in the family, having been born in 2003.

Who are Zendaya's parents?

Claire Stoermer, daughter Zendaya Coleman and father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman visit Buca di Beppo Times Square on July 15, 2013 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The actress's parents are Claire Stoermer, a school teacher, and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman (born Samuel David Coleman), a former teacher. Her father is of African-American ethnicity with Nigerian roots, while her mother is of German-Scottish ancestry. Zendaya's father changed his name to Kazembe Ajamu after connecting with his Nigerian roots.

Claire Stoermer is a teacher and entrepreneur who worked at inner-city schools in Oakland, California. She is also the owner of a jewellery line known as Kizzmet Jewelry. Zendeya's father, Kazembe Ajamu, quit teaching to manage her daughter's career.

Claire and Kazembe married in 2008 when their daughter was 12. However, their marriage lasted eight years after Claire filed for divorce in 2016.

What are Zendaya's sibling's ages?

Despite being related to a famous actress, most of Zendaya's siblings' ages and personal records are private. Kaylee was born on 4 October 2003, making her 20 years old as of January 2024.

Are Zendaya's siblings adopted?

No, they are not. The actress's siblings are not adopted but are her half-brothers and half-sisters. They share the same father but have different mothers.

Are Zendaya's siblings triplets?

None of the actress's siblings are triplets. However, she has three half-sisters, each born in different years.

FAQs

How many siblings does Zendaya have? The actress has five half-siblings: two brothers and three sisters. Who are Zendaya's siblings? Her brothers are Austin Stoermer Coleman and Julien Stoermer Coleman, while her sisters are Katianna Stoermer Coleman, Annabella Stoermer Coleman, and Kaylee Stoermer Coleman. Are Zendaya's siblings also in the film industry? No, they aren't. Among her siblings, Zendaya is the only one in the film industry. Does Zendaya have a twin sister? Despite the rumours, the actress does not have a twin. What is Zendaya's relationship with her siblings like? The actress has a close bond with her family and often credits them for some of her success. Are Zendaya's siblings her half-siblings? Yes, the actress's siblings are her half-siblings from her father's previous relationship. Is Zendaya an aunt? Yes, the actress is an aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Zendaya's siblings have generated interest from the public due to their close-knit relationship. The actress is the youngest of six siblings, all of whom are half-siblings from her father's previous marriage.

