Who is Janet Jackson's spouse? Explore Janet Jackson's dating history

Janet Jackson is among the most iconic entertainers Hollywood has ever produced. She has succeeded in various ventures as a singer, actress, and dancer in a career spanning over fifty years. But aside from her profession, Janet's dating history has also generated interest from fans and critics. So, who is Janet Jackson's spouse?

Janet Jackson at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (L) and the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Fashion Show (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Janet Jackson's love life has become a matter of public interest since her marriage and separation from her former spouse, Wissam Al Mana, in 2017. Among the most searched questions online is "Who is Janet Jackson dating now?" Fans are curious to know more about her current relationship status and details of her past relationships.

Janet Jackson's profile summary

Full name Janet Damita Jo Jackson Nicknames JJ, Dunk Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1966 Age 57 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Gary, Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Katherine Esther (née Scruse) Father Joseph Walter Jackson Siblings Eight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Wissam Al Mana Children One School San Fernando Valley Professional School Profession Singer, actress, dancer Net worth $180 million–$190 million Instagram @janetjackson Facebook @JanetJackson X (Twitter) @JanetJackson

Who is Janet Jackson's spouse?

Who is Janet Jackson's new husband? As of 2024, the American singer and songwriter is reportedly divorced and is dating. Her last known relationship was with a Qatari businessman, Wissam Al Mana. She was also previously married twice.

Janet Jackson's relationships

Here is a breakdown of Janet Jackson's marriages and former relationships to learn more about her love life since 2010.

Wissam Al Mana (2010–2017)

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson attended the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Janet Jackson's ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, is a Qatari billionaire businessman. The former couple reportedly met in 2010 at a Dubai hotel opening event and dated for two years. In 2012, they engaged before tying the knot in a private ceremony the same year.

In 2013, the singer trashed rumours surrounding their marriage and revealed more about their wedding. According to BET,

The rumours regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private and beautiful ceremony,

Janet continued,

Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children's charities. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy.

In 2011, Wissam also revealed that he was fortunate to be dating his dream woman. According to BET, the Qatari businessman said,

I'm fortunate enough to be dating my dream woman.

In January 2017, the couple welcomed their child, a son named Eissa Al Mana. However, three months later, reports emerged that the duo had split. Janet took to social media on 2 May 2017, revealing to her fans and the public that she had separated from her husband. In the video, Janet says,

Hey guys, it's me, Jan. Just in case you don't recognize me 'cause I have put on a few [pounds] since I had the baby," Janet says. "I just want to keep it real for you guys for a second — yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands.

What was Janet Jackson's marriage agreement? The singer reportedly had a deal with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, with two clauses. One was that the singer would receive $100 million if their marriage lasted at least five years. The second was that she would receive another $100 million from the billionaire if she gave birth to a boy.

Jermaine Dupri (2002–2009)

Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson during 2006 Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball at JP Morgan Library and Museum in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri Mauldin is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, executive, entrepreneur, and D.J. Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri dated for seven years, from 2002 to 2009, after reportedly meeting backstage at one of Janet's concerts.

Jermaine and Janet decided to part ways in 2009 after seven years. According to Jermaine's interview on rapper T.I.'s Expeditiously podcast, the pair ended their relationship due to commitment and distance issues. He disclosed,

I started thinking marriage for me wasn't gonna work. Just something about it. When you feel like you're ready to get married, you don't have no answers, you just know what it is.

René Elizondo (1991–2000)

Singer Janet Jackson and ex-boyfriend Rene Elizondo attended the Fourth Annual ASCAP Film & Television Music Awards at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

Who was Janet Jackson secretly married to? The singer was secretly married to René Elizondo Jr. from 1991 to 2003. René is a Mexican dancer, songwriter, and music video director. After dating for a few years, the former couple married in a secret ceremony in March 1991. Her marriage remained a secret until their divorce.

According to Rolling Stone, Janet revealed that her decision to keep things private was due to her having been in the public eye since childhood. She said in a statement,

to have a normal family life . . . Since I was a child, my personal life has been lived in the public eye. At times, this has been very difficult. I hope my fans will understand.

The former couple's split was reported by tabloids in 2000, with the divorce finalised in 2003. According to their divorce papers, the former lovers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

James DeBarge (1984–1985)

Singer Janet Jackson and ex-husband James DeBarge attend the 12th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

James Curtis DeBarge is an American R&B and soul singer. He is famously known as one of the members of the 80s singing family vocal group DeBarge. James and Janet were married from 1984 to 1985. They began dating in the early '80s when Jackson was 16, and DeBarge was in his late teens.

According to Business Insider, the pair married secretly in 1984 when Janet was 18 and DeBarge was 21. However, the marriage was annulled just one year later in 1985. One rumour from their union was that the former couple had a secret child.

Janet refuted the rumours in the second episode of her docuseries, Janet. She said,

Back in the day they were saying that I had a child and I kept it secret. I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that, that's not right.

The singer has also been romantically linked with various high-profile men in the entertainment industry. Some of them include Q-Tip (2002), Matthew McConaughey (early 2000s), and Wanya Morris (1990s).

How many marriages has Janet had?

The famous entertainer has had three marriages. She was first married to singer James DeBarge from 1984 to 1985, then to Mexican dancer René Elizondo Jr. from 1991 to 2000, and finally to Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana from 2012 to 2017.

Does Janet Jackson have children?

Yes, she has one child. Janet Jackson's son is known as Eissa Al Mana, a son she had with her ex-husband Wissa Al Mana on 3 January 2017.

FAQs

Who is Janet Jackson? She is a famous American singer, actress, and dancer known for her creative, socially mindful, sensual, evocative records and detailed stage shows. How old is Janet Jackson? The singer is 57 years old as of February 2024. Who is Janet Jackson's boyfriend? The entertainer is divorced and reportedly single as of early 2024. Who are Janet Jackson's children? The star has only one child, a son she got in January 2017. Who is Janet Jackson's billionaire in Qatar? The celebrity was married to billionaire Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana for five years. How old was Janet when she gave birth to her son? The singer was 50 years old at the time of her son's birth on 3 January 2017. Why did Janet leave Wissam Al Mana? The former couple reportedly called it quits due to cultural differences in raising their child.

The topic of Janet Jackson's spouse has generated interest from the public. Her last known relationship was with Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, with whom she has a son. But since their separation in 2017 and subsequent divorce in 2019, there has been no official word on Janet's relationship status.

Yen.com.gh recently published an informative piece on King Javien Conde. He is famously known as the son of Erica Mena, an American model, reality TV personality, video vixen, singer and actress.

King Javien Conde has generated interest in being a celebrity child. But despite being in the spotlight, the star prefers to live a private life away from public scrutiny. What is his current whereabouts?

Source: YEN.com.gh