What happened to Exodus Tyson? The story of Mike Tyson's daughter

The iconic Mike Tyson is a force in the boxing world with a huge global fan base. Due to his blatant brutality in the ring, he is regarded as one of the most prominent boxers of all time. Most people, however, are unaware of Mike Tyson's children, let alone that he lost one of his daughters at the young age of four. So what happened to Mike Tyson's daughter, Exodus Tyson?

Mike Tyson is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live Show on 16 June 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

On 26 May 2009, Mike Tyson's daughter, Exodus, perished in a tragic home accident, leaving the family in utter shock and with only memories of the little angel. Mike was devastated about his daughter's untimely death and appeared to be in denial about the situation for quite some time.

Profile summary

Full name Exodus Tyson Gender Female Date of birth March 2005 Zodiac sign Pisces Date of death 26 May 2009 Cause of death Treadmill accident Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sol Xochitl Father Mike Tyson Siblings 6 Famous for Being a celebrity kid

Who was Exodus Tyson?

She was born on March 2005 and would have clocked 18 years as of 2023. Exodus has one biological brother, Miguel Leon Tyson and five half-siblings, namely Rayna, Mikey Lorna, Amir, Milan, and Morocco.

Who is the mother of Mike Tyson's daughter, Exodus?

Former US boxing champion Mike Tyson (2ndL) poses with his family. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Exodus was the youngest child of Mike Tyson and his ex-girlfriend Sol Xochitl. She is a former dancer and celebrity, and the two met in a club in Phoenix, Arizona. The couple dated for almost six years and welcomed their firstborn son Miguel Leon Tyson on 18 April 2002. Three years later, Exodus was born.

What happened to Mike Tyson’s daughter, Exodus?

According to the neighbours, Exodus was a friendly and lively little girl who could be spotted cycling from home to house within the neighbourhood. How, then, did the boxer lose his four-year-old daughter?

On 6 May 2009, as she was occupied with some house chores, Sol asked her eldest son Miguel Leon, who was seven years old at the time, to go and check on her baby sister. Unfortunately, Miguel found the baby unconscious after tangling herself with a treadmill cable.

Miguel immediately alerted his mother, who untied the girl's neck from the rope and began performing CPR after contacting 911. Sadly, the little girl was unresponsive, and the paramedics took over.

How did Exodus Tyson die?

Exodus was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, where she was placed under life support. Mike, who was in Las Vegas during the incident, returned to Phoenix to be with her, but unfortunately, on 26 May 2009, Exodus passed on. Therefore, rumours that Mike Tyson's daughter drowned are purely speculative, with no tangible evidence.

Interviews from mother and son, investigative reports from responsive officers, and examination reports outline a tragic accident. However, respondents from the Phoenix Fire Department reaffirmed that the woman who called 911 had initially reported a probable electric shock but later changed it to a hanging incident.

Later, Mike announced the news on social media, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported his family. He requested the general public to give the family privacy as they mourn the young girl's death. He would later Exodus Tyson’s death scene was hard.

Mike Tyson's daughter's Exodus funeral

The four-year-old was possibly buried between 29 to 31 June 2009. The private event held in Phoenix, Arizona, was only attended by Exodus' mother's family and fifteen of Mike's closest friends.

Quick facts about Exodus Tyson

How old was Exodus Tyson when she died? She was four years old. She was born on March 2005 and died on May 26, 2009. Where did Exodus grow up in? She was living with her mother and brother in Phoenix, Arizona. How old is Exodus Tyson? She would have clocked 18 years old as of 2023. Who is Exodus’ mother? Her mother is Sol Xochitl, a former dancer from Phoenix. How did Exodus die? She got strangled by a treadmill cord, which led to severe injuries. Who are Exodus Tyson's siblings? She has one biological brother, Miguel Leon Tyson and five other half-siblings, namely, Rayna, Mikey Lorna, Amir, Milan, and Morocco Tyson. When was Exodus’ funeral held? It was possibly held between 29 to 31 June 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. It was a private ceremony attended by only close friends and relatives.

Mike Tyson's daughter, Exodus Tyson, died at the tender age of four. Her father was hard hit by her death that he admitted to doing dr*gs to deal with it. Her untimely death left her family really shattered.

