Meet Ryan Shawhughes: All you need to know about Ethan Hawke's wife

Ryan Shawhughes is an American actress and producer widely recognised as Ethan Hawke's wife. In 2004, Shawhughes started working as a nanny for Hawke and his ex-wife, Uma Thurman. Following Ethan's divorce from Thurman in 2008, he established a love connection with Shawhughes, whom he married the same year.

Ryan Hawke and Ethan Hawke attend the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Ethan Hawke is a well-known actor best known for his roles in films such as Training Day, Before Sunrise, and Boyhood. While his professional accomplishments are widely known, it's worth highlighting the woman who has been a vital part of his life for many years—his wife, Ryan Shawhughes.

Ryan Shawhughes' profile summary

Full name Ryan Shawhughes Hawke Gender Female Date of birth 30 July 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Current residence Boerum Hill, New York City Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Columbia University Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Ethan Hawke Children 2 Occupation Actress, producer Net worth $1.2 million

Ryan Shawhughes' biography

The actress was born on 30 July 1982 in the United States of America. What is Ryan Shawhughes' age? She is 41 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Her early life and family background are unknown, as she has chosen to keep a low-key public presence. Her academic trajectory, on the other hand, is well-documented. Ryan earned her bachelor's degree in English Literature from Columbia University in New York.

What does Ryan Shawhughes do for a living?

Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

While still in the university, Ryan Hawke worked as a nanny for the children of his now-husband Ethan Hawke and his ex-wife Uma Thurman.

In 2006, Ryan started auditioning for acting gigs. She made her film debut in 2006 with The Hottest State. The film, directed by Ethan, starred her as a Williamsburg girl. Her IMDb profile shows she has produced nine movies, including Blaze, First Reformed, and The Good Lord Bird.

What is Ryan Shawhughes' net worth?

The accomplished producer has an alleged net worth of $1.2 million as of 2023. She has accumulated her wealth from her career in the film industry as an actress and producer.

How did Ryan Shawhughes and Ethan Hawke meet?

Ryan Shawhughes began her career as a nanny for Ethan Hawke and his then-wife, model Uma Thurman's children, Maya and Levon. She forged a close relationship with the family while working as a caregiver.

Is Ethan Hawke married to Uma? In 2003, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's marriage began to fall apart, and they eventually divorced in 2005 and finalised their divorce in 2008.

Ryan Hawke and Ethan Hawke attend the premiere of Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

While it's important to note that Ryan and Ethan's relationship began after his divorce from Uma Thurman, their friendship during her time as a nanny created the foundation for their future together.

Ryan Shawhughes and Ethan Hawke's wedding

Ryan Shawhughes and Ethan Hawke's romance blossomed following Ethan's divorce from Uma Thurman. The pair wanted to keep their relationship largely private, keeping a low profile. They exchanged vows in a small and low-key ceremony in 2008.

Who are the children of Ryan Shawhughes?

The couple has two daughters, Clementine Jane Hawke and Indiana Hawke. Clementine was born in 2008, the same year the pair got married. Three years later, in 2011, Indiana was born.

FAQs

Who is Ryan Shawhughes? She is an American actress and film producer. What is Ryan Shawhughes' full name? Her full name is Ryan Shawhughes Hawke. Who is Ryan's husband? Her husband is Ethan Hawke Ethan Hawke, an American actor, writer, and director. When is Ryan Shawhughes' birthday? Her birthday is on 30 July every year. She is 41 years old as of 2023. Who did Ethan Hawke have a baby with? He is a proud father of four. He shared two kids with his ex-wife, Uma Thurman and two daughters with his current wife, Ryan. How many Ryan Shawhughes movies are there? She has featured in one movie as an actress and has produced nine successful films. Who is Ryan Shawhughes' youngest daughter? Her youngest daughter is Indiana Hawke, born in 2011. What is Ryan Shawhughes' height? The producer is 5 feet and 6 inches tall.

Ryan Shawhughes is an American actress and producer. She rose to prominence after marrying the famous American actor, writer, and director Ethan Hawke. The couple got married in 2008 and are blessed with two daughters.

