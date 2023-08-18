Boogie Tillmon's biography: interesting facts about Trey Parker's ex-wife

Boogie Tillmon is widely recognised as Trey Parker's ex-wife. Trey Parker is a famous American actor, filmmaker, animator, and composer. He is well-known for co-creating the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon. While not as famous as her celebrity ex-husband, Boogie's life has piqued fans' interest.

Boogie Tillmon and Trey Parker attend the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. Photo: Mike Coppola

Although Boogie Tillmon and Trey Parker divorced in 2019, they are still on good terms. They have joint custody of their daughter and even go on vacations as a family. Explore fascinating facts about Trey Parker's ex-wife, Boogie Tillmon.

Profile summary

Full name Boogie Tillmon Gender Female Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Edward Tillmon Mother Linda Tillmon Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Trey Parker Children 2 Occupation Former exotic dancer Instagram @thesouthparkers

Interesting facts about Boogie Tillmon

Boogie Tillmon is an American celebrity ex-wife. She prefers to live a low-key life away from the spotlight. Here are some interesting facts about her.

1. She is an American citizen

Tillmon was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Her mother is Linda Tillmon, and her father is Edward Tillmon.

How old is Boogie Tillmon? Due to her private lifestyle, her age and date of birth are not publicly known.

2. She is a former exotic dancer

The celebrity ex-wife began her professional career at restaurants and bars. She then chose to become an exotic dancer in Los Angeles. After marrying Trey Parker, she stopped dancing and became a housemaker.

3. Her ex-husband is a multi-talented star

Her ex-husband, Trey Parker, officially joined the entertainment industry in 1989. Starting as an actor, Parker has grown to become an outstanding filmmaker, animator, producer, director, and music composer. Trey has many music and film projects, including the popular The Book of Mormon and South Park series.

4. She was Trey Parker's second wife

Who is Trey Parker's wife? Trey Parker has been married and divorced twice. His first marriage was to Japanese-American socialite Emma Sugiyama. The two tied the knot in 2006 and divorced in 2008.

Parker started dating Tillmon soon after calling it quits with Emma. However, Trey was rumoured to be dating the former exotic dancer before ending his first marriage. As a result, the extramarital affair was the primary reason behind his first divorce.

5. She is a mother of two

Who are Boogie Tillmon's kids? Tillmon had a son, Kobe Ervin, before meeting the talented actor. On 19 August 2013, the couple welcomed a daughter, Betty Boogie Parker. She is ten years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

6. Boogie and Parker were married for six years

The couple exchanged their vows on 2 April 2014. Unfortunately, in 2019 Trey Parker filed for divorce. The reason for their divorce was cited as irreconcilable differences. Parker also requested joint custody of their daughter and the termination of any spousal support.

Are Trey and Tillmon back together? No, they are not back together. However, they maintain a good relationship as they share custody of their daughter Betty.

7. Her ex-husband is a multi-millionaire

Trey Parker is one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, with a net worth of $600 million. He has accumulated his net worth from his film and music career. Boogie Tillmon's net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

FAQs

Who is Boogie Tillmon? She is the ex-wife of Trey Parker. When is Boogie Tillmon's birthday? Her age and date of birth are not known. What is Boogie Tillmon's real name? Boogie Tillmon is her real name. However, after marrying Trey Parker, she changed her name to Boogie Parker. How many kids does Boogie Tillmon have? She has two children, Kobe Ervin and Betty Boogie Parker. When did Tillmon and Parker get married? They tied the knot on 2 April 2014. Are Trey Parker and Boogie Tillmon still together? No, they are not. However, they co-parent their daughter.

Boogie Tillmon came into the spotlight when she tied the knot with Trey Parker in 2014. The couple were married for five years before calling it quits in 2019. Since the divorce, Boogie has led a low-profile life.

