Who is Kyle Baugher: Everything you need to know about Kelly Reilly's husband

Kelly Reilly is a famous British actress. She is well-known for her roles in various film and TV shows, including Yellowstone (2018-present) and Eli (2019). But apart from her profession, did you know the actress is married? Discover more about Kelly Reilly's husband, Kyle Baugher.

Actress Kelly Reilly and her husband attend the "Cavalry" premiere at Eccles Center Theatre during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Photo: George Pimentel

Who is Kelly Reilly's husband? He is known as Kyle Baugher, an American financier. He rose to fame after marrying Kelly in 2012. Despite being married to a celebrity, Kelly Reilly's husband lives a quiet life away from the media. As a result, fans have been curious to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Full name Douglas Kyle Baugher Gender Male Year of birth 1980 Age 46 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Southampton, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Kelly Reilly University Princeton University NJ Profession Financier Net worth $2 million

Kyle Baugher's biography

What is Kyle Baugher's date of birth? He was born sometime in 1980 in Southampton, New York, United States and is 43 years old (as of 2023). Kyle's parents are reportedly Kathleen and Harry Baugher (deceased), and he has two siblings, Whitney Baugher Godfrey and Thomas Spencer Baugher.

Kyle attended Princeton University in New Jersey from 1998 to 2002. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in History.

Career

Kyle Baugher (L) posing for a selfie with his wife, Kelly Reilly. Photo: @mzkellyreilly on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Kyle Baugher do for a living? He is a financier in New York City. However, before his venture into finance, Kyle reportedly worked as part of the additional crew for Jimmy Kimmel Live (2003) for two episodes. He later pursued a career in finance, where he worked with various investment companies.

What is Kyle Baugher's net worth?

Kelly Reilly's husband has an alleged net worth of $2 million. His source of income is from his career as a financier.

How do Kyle Baugher and Kelly Reilly's net worth compare? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly Reilly has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Kelly earns significantly more from her career as an actress than her husband's estimated net worth.

Kyle Baugher's wife

Actress Kelly Reilly visits 'Extra' at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Kyle's wife is the famous English actress Kelly Reilly. The pair met in 2010 in Marfa, Texas, when they started dating. In an interview with The Guardian in January 2011, Kelly mentioned dating someone not working in the acting industry. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Somerset, England, in 2012.

FAQs

Who is Kyle Baugher? He is an American financier based in New York City. Why is Kyle Baugher famous? He is renowned for being the husband of British actress Kelly Reilly. How old is Kyle Baugher? He is 43 years old (as of 2023), having been born in 1980. How long has Kyle Baugher been married? He has been married for 11 years (as of 2023), having tied the knot in 2012. Is Kyle Baugher in Yellowstone? No, he isn't. However, his wife Kelly plays the role of Beth Dutton. What is Kyle Baugher's net worth? He is reportedly worth $2 million. How tall is Kyle Baugher? He stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall.

Kyle Baugher is famously known as the husband of English actress Kelly Reilly. He is an American citizen who works as a financier in New York. The pair met in 2010 and dated for two years before tying the knot in 2012 in a private ceremony.

