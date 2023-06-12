Who is Lavell Crawford's Wife, DeShawn Crawford? Interesting facts about her

Lavell Crawford is a household name in the entertainment scene. He is an American actor and comedian well known for his role as Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad and its sequel, Better Call Saul. Behind his successful career is an incredible partner providing support and love. Learn more interesting facts about Lavell Crawford's wife, DeShawn Crawford.

Deshawn Crawford (L) and comedian Lavell Crawford arrive at the ninth annual Ford Hoodie Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

DeShawn Crawford is an American fashion entrepreneur famous for being Lavell Crawford's wife. The couple has been married for over a decade and are parents to one child, a son. Although DeShawn is a celebrity wife, she prefers to live a low-key life.

Profile summary

Full name DeShawn Jones Crawford Gender Female Date of birth 12 May 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Lavelle Crawford Children 1 Occupation Businesswoman

Interesting facts about DeShawn Crawford

Who is Lavell Crawford's wife? His wife is DeShawn Jones. While she prefers to keep a low profile, there are a few known fascinating facts about her. They include:

1. She was born in 1980

Comedian Lavell and his wife Deshawn Crawford arrive at the seventh annual Hoodie Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Lavelle Crawford's wife, DeShawn, was born on 12 May 1980 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. Therefore, she is 43 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. She is an American citizen of African-American ethnicity.

2. Her husband is a famous actor and comedian

DeShawn's husband is a renowned American comedian and actor famous for his role as Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad and its sequel, Better Call Saul. He also portrayed Gus Patch in the 2015 Netflix original film The Ridiculous 6.

Lavelle has been featured in comedic television series such as Tosh.0, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Aqua TV Show, and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

3. DeShawn owns and runs a boutique

The American entrepreneur owns and runs a boutique. The boutique is an online store called Donita Marie. It caters for women's fashion needs. Some of their products include jackets, dresses, tops, jumpers, and bottoms.

4. DeShawn and Lavell got married in 2009

Is Lavell Crawford married? Lavell and his wife, DeShawn, tied the knot on 14 February 2009 in a private wedding ceremony. They have been married for 14 years as of 2023.

5. She is a mother of one

DeShawn and Lavell have one child, a son called LJ Crawford. He was born on 19 November 2010. He is 12 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. Lavell Crawford's wife and son reside in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

6. Her husband is a millionaire

What is Lavell Crawford's wife's net worth? As DeShawn prefers to live a private life, her net worth is not publicly known. However, her husband has net worth of $1.5 million. He has accumulated his wealth from his career as an actor and comedian.

Quick facts about Lavell Crawford's wife

Who is comedian Lavell Crawford's wife? His wife is DeShawn Jones Crawford. How old is DeShawn? She is 43 years old as of 2023. She was born on 12 May 1980. What does DeShawn Jones do for a living? She is a businesswoman. She owns and runs an . When did DeShawn and Lavell get married? They exchanged their vows on 14 February 2009. How many children do Lavell and DeShawn Jones have? They have one son, LJ Crawford, who is 12 years old as of 2023. Where do Lavell and his family reside? They live in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

Lavell Crawford's wife is DeShawn Jones Crawford, an American businesswoman. She has been supportive of her husband's successful career as an actor and comedian. The couple has been married for more than a decade.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Blaze Pearman. He is the younger brother of Raven Symone, a famous American singer, songwriter, and actress.

Unlike his celebrity sister, Blaze Pearman prefers to live a low-profile lifestyle away from the spotlight. He only rose to prominence due to her older sister's fame in the entertainment industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh