Who is Sheila Marie Ryan? Everything you need to know about James Caan's wife

Sheila Marie Ryan was a talented American model and actress. She was best known for her roles in Road House, Lone Star Blue, Shelter from the Storm, and Fertilize the Blaspheming Bombshell. Sheila was also widely known as the second wife of James Caan, a famous American film and television actor. What else would you love to know about James Caan's wife?

Sheila Marie Ryan was one of the most accomplished actresses during her prime. However, in September 2012, she passed away due to cancer. At the time of her death, she was a mother of one, a son. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Full name Sheila Marie Ryan Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1952 Place of birth Franklin Park, Illinois, United States Date of death 18 September 2012 Age of death 60 years old Place of death Canoga Park, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education East Leyden High, Franklin Park Father Gerard Ryan Mother Arlene Ryan Siblings 4 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status (at death) Divorced Ex-husband James Caan Children 1 Occupation Actress, model

Sheila Ryan's biography

Sheila Marie was born on 17 September 1952 in Franklin Park, Illinois, United States of America. Her father was Gerard Ryan, and her mother was Arlene Ryan.

The actress was the second-born child in a family of five. She had an older brother, Mike Ryan, and three younger sisters. She attended East Leyden High in Franklin Park and graduated in 1971. She then proceeded to North Hollywood's Playhouse West, where she enrolled in a theatre course.

Sheila Marie Ryan's career

Sheila was a very successful actress and model. In 1973, she graced the Playboy magazine cover as a model. She resided in the Playboy Mansion as well.

Her primary career focus was acting, and she excelled at it. Hunter, Lone Star Blue, and Shelter from the Storm are just a few of the films in which she had starring roles. She was also featured in sensational films such as A Boy Called Hate, Road House, and Fertilize the Blaspheming Bombshell.

Who did Sheila Ryan marry?

The model was married to James Caan. The couple met in 1975 through a mutual friend and married in 1976. However, their relationship wasn't smooth, and they divorced in 1977.

James Caan is a renowned film and television actor. He is best known for his roles in movies such as The Godfather, Misery, and Elf. He also appeared in TV shows like Vegas, Hawaii Five-0, and The Sopranos. James received several awards during his illustrious acting career, the most significant being an Academy Award for his role in The Godfather.

Did Sheila Ryan have children?

During her marriage to James Caan, the couple had a son, Scott Caan, born on 23 August 1976. He is 47 years old as of 2023 and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, just like his parents.

As part of the divorce settlement from James Caan in 1977, Sheila Marie received $3,000 monthly for five years and custody of their son Scott Caan. She also received $1,000 monthly in child support for Scott until he was 18.

Did Sheila Marie Ryan and Elvis Presley date?

Sheila Marie had a committed relationship with famed American performer and lyricist Elvis Presley before meeting James Caan. She even inspired the outstanding vocalist to dedicate a song to her.

Elvis dedicated the song, And I Love You So, to Sheila, referring to her as "my adoration." They dated for two years before going their separate ways.

Sheila Marie Ryan's cause of death

Sheila succumbed to cancer. She had been initially diagnosed with the disease. How old was Sheila Ryan when she died? The actress passed away on 18 September 2012, a day after celebrating her 60th birthday.

FAQs

Who is Sheila Ryan? She was an American model and actress. Who was Sheila Marie married to? The talented model was married to James Caan for one year, from 1976 to 1977. How many children did Sheila Marie have? She had one son, Scott Caan, with her ex-husband, James Caan. When did Sheila Ryan die? She died on 18 September 2012. How old was Sheila when she died? The actress was 60 years old at the time of her death. What was Sheila Marie Ryan's cause of death? She died of cancer.

Sheila Marie Ryan was an American actress and model widely recognised as James Caan's second wife. They were married for one year before calling it quits. Sheila passed away in 2012 after battling cancer for some time.

