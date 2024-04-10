Meet Sara White: The full biography of Reggie White's wife

Reggie White was an American football player who dominated the National Football League and was one of the best defensive players in the 90s. Besides his professional life, the player also had a flourishing love life. Reggie was married to his long-time lover, Sara White.

Sara White speaks during the Class of 2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (L). The actress walks at Fawcett Stadium (R). Photo: Doug, Drew Hallowell (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sarah White immersed herself in real estate after her husband, Reggie, died. Many perceived their union as fruitful as it resulted in the birth of two children. But in a surprising turn of events, it ended after Reggie passed on in 2004.

Full name Sara White Gender Female Current residence Mooresville, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Marital status Widowed Spouse Reggie White (deceased) Children 2 Profession Actress, entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million–$2.5 million

Who is Sara White?

Sarah is an American actress and career woman. She is best known as the widow of former football athlete Reggie White.

What is Sara White's nationality? The celebrity widow is of American nationality, as she was born to American parents.

Career

Five facts about Sara White. Photo: Doug Benc/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sarah white is a renowned American actress. She is popularly known for appearing in Reggie's Prayer (1996), Forever, and The Parkers vs. the Universe (2019). Sara also co-produced Minister of Defense: The Reggie White Story, a two-hour documentary depicting the NFL's star journey through faith, football, and family.

After her husband's death, she ventured into real estate. Currently, she owns her own real estate business, CLT Residentials. The business is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

What is Sara's white net worth?

According to Tekmonk and Sarkariexam, Sara's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million and 2.5 million. She has accumulated her wealth from her acting and real estate careers. She also received a share of proceeds from her late husband's estate.

Who is Reggie White's wife?

The late football player was married to Sara. They first met in church when Sara moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, as a high school junior. At the time, Reggie was a freshman in college. They grew close and quickly began dating.

They married on 5 January 1985 after dating for a while. Their union resulted in the birth of two children, Jecolia White and Jeemy White.

However, after 19 years of marriage, their marriage came to an ultimate end. This was after Reggie's sudden death on 26 December 2004 after a cardiac arrhythmia.

Did Reggie white's wife remarry?

The NFL star's widow did not remarry after her husband's untimely death. However, she dedicated her time to raising their children and venturing into the real estate business.

What happened to Reggie White?

Reggie White looks on from the sideline before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Reggie passed on 26 December 2004 after a cardiac arrhythmia triggered by sarcoidosis. It is a disease where nodules form in the lungs, liver, lymph glands, and salivary glands. He died at the age of 42 years old. His family buried the American star at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Where is Reggie White's family today?

Sara and Reggie White's children reside in Mooresville, North Carolina, USA. Jecolia recently moved into her mother's basement to save money. She works as a teacher in a local high school. She is also one of the agents in her mother's real estate company.

On the other hand, Reggie's oldest son, Jeremy, lives with his wife a few blocks down the street from Sara's Mooresville house. He teaches in a kindergarten in the Charlotte area.

FAQs

Who is Sara White? She is an American actress famously known as the widow of the late NFL star Reggie White. What is Sara White's race? She is of a white ethnic background. Where did Reggie and Sara White meet? Sara and Reggie first met in church when she moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, as a high school junior while he was a freshman in college. When did Sara White and Reggie White get married? The couple married on 5 January 1985 after dating for a while. Who are Sara and Reggie White's children? They have two children: a son, Jeremy, and a daughter, Jecolia. Did Reggie White's wife remarry? No, after her husband's death, Sara concentrated on raising her children. Where is Sara White today? She currently resides in Mooresville, North Carolina, United States.

Sara is an American actress and entrepreneur. She is also famous as the widow of former football defensive player Reggie White. But since her husband's passing, she has concentrated on raising their children. She also began her career in real estate.

