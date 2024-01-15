Meet Ashley Underwood: Everything you need to know about Larry David's wife

Though many are familiar with Larry David, only a few know his wife, Ashley Underwood. She is an American television producer, entrepreneur, and former nurse. She gained fame after marrying comedian Larry David. How did she meet her husband, and do they have a child?

Larry David and Ashley Underwood attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rich Fury (modified by author)

Ashley Underwood has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a television producer and entrepreneur. Additionally, she gained more fame after marrying renowned comedian Larry David.

Ashley Underwood's profile summary

Full name Ashley Underwood Gender Female Year of birth 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Georgia, USA Current residence London, UK/Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Married Husband Larry David Children 2 University American University of Paris Profession Producer, entrepreneur, and former nurse

Ashley Underwood's biography

What is Ashley Underwood's age? She is 45 years old in 2024. The former nurse was born in Georgia, United States, in 1979. She is of white ethnicity and American. Her father is reportedly a successful entrepreneur, while her mother is a homemaker.

Ashley attended school locally, where she completed her high school education. She then enrolled at the American University of Paris, where she furthered her studies.

Career

Ashley Underwood has had a diverse career. She worked as a nurse in an American hospital after completing her studies. In addition to her nursing career, Larry David's spouse is reportedly a successful entrepreneur. However, the details of her business ventures are private.

After beginning her career as a nurse, Underwood transitioned to the entertainment industry and joined film and television as a producer in 2018. According to IMDb, Ashley has worked on Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series Who is America? and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in 2020 as a co-producer.

How did Larry David and Ashley Underwood meet?

Ashley Underwood is married to the American comedian, actor, and producer Larry David. The couple first met at a mutual friend's birthday party in 2017. They started dating in 2019 and got married on 7 October 2020.

Ashley Underwood's wedding ceremony occurred in Southern California amid the pandemic. The affair was a private event attended by close friends and family.

What is Larry David's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and similar sites, Larry David has a net worth of between $400 million and $500 million in 2024. He amassed this wealth through his successful career as a comedian, writer, actor, and television producer.

Does Larry David have any kids?

David has two children from his previous marriage to Laurie Lennard. The children include daughters Cazzie David and Romy David.

Is Ashley Underwood on Survivor?

Ashley Underwood from Survivor is different from Larry David's wife. The two share the same name. The Survivor participant was born in Benton, Maine.

FAQs

Who is Ashley Underwood? She is an American television producer, entrepreneur, and former nurse famous for marrying comedian Larry David. How old is Ashley Underwood? She is reportedly 45 years old (as of 2024), having been born in 1979. How did Ashley Underwood meet Larry David? She met her husband, Larry David, at Sacha Baron Cohen's birthday party in 2017. When did Ashley Underwood and Larry David get married? The couple got married on 7 October 2020 in Southern California. What is Ashley Underwood's profession? She is a television producer and entrepreneur. Ashley is also a former nurse. Who was Larry David married to before Ashley Underwood? Larry David was previously married to environmental activist and producer Laurie David.

Ashley Underwood has generated interest from the public due to her multifaceted career and personal life. She is an American television producer, entrepreneur, and former nurse. She gained fame after marrying comedian Larry David.

