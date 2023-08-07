Michael Oher's net worth: insights into the NFL player's income and assets

Michael Oher is a retired American football player who played as an offensive tackle in the National Football League (NFL). Along with his incredible journey, fans and curious minds frequently wonder about his financial success. Discover Michael Oher's net worth and all the expensive assets he owns.

Michael Oher, #73 of the Carolina Panthers, watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium. Photo: Scott Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Rising from a troubled background and enduring numerous adversities, Michael Oher defied the odds to become an NFL superstar. The footballer played eight seasons in the NFL, most of which he spent with the Baltimore Ravens. This article explores his earnings, current net worth, assets, and philanthropic endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Jerome Oher Nickname Big Mike Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Briarcrest Christian School, The University of Mississippi Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Height in feet and inches 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 224 Weight in kilograms 102 Mother Denise Oher Father Michael Jerome Williams Siblings 11 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Tiffany Michelle Roy Children 4 Occupation Former NFL player Net worth $16 million Instagram @michaeloher

Who is Michael Oher?

The former NFL player was born on 28 May 1986 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. He is 37 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Who are the members of Michael Oher's family? The NFL star comes from a large family of 11 siblings. His father is Michael Jerome Williams, and his mother is Denise Oher.

Oher had a challenging upbringing as his mother was an illegal substance addict, and his father was frequently in prison. Consequently, he was often out of school.

Oher's father died when he was still in school. He was then adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who became his legal guardians. Being in excellent hands, he concentrated on football, where he became a college football superstar and a top NFL draft pick.

What is Michael Oher's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Oher has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2023. How much money does Michael Oher make? The NFL star made an annual income and salary of $2.7 million as a player. He has accumulated most of his wealth from his successful career as an American football player.

Michael Oher's career earnings in the NFL

Michael Oher started his football career when he was in high school. He then played for the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). His excellent talent and performances in college drew the attention of NFL scouts, leading to his selection by the Baltimore Ravens as the 23rd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

In 2009, he signed a $13.8 million agreement with the Baltimore Ravеn. Later in March 2014, he signed another lucrative $20 million contract with the Теnnеѕѕее Тіtаnѕ.

On 6 March 2015, Michael signed a contract with the Саrоlіnа Раnthеrѕ. The agreement was worth $7 million and would be spread over two years.

Oher made at least $30 million in NFL salaries throughout his eight-year career. If you include all incentives and endorsements, he most likely earned much more than $30 million.

Did Michael Oher make money from The Blind Side?

Besides playing football, the NFL icon has earned additional income from book and movie deals. Michael Oher's life story inspired Michael Lewis' book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game, which was later adapted into a highly successful film titled The Blind Side.

The film chronicled Oher's journey from a homeless teen to an All-American left tackle for Ole Miss. The film won an Academy Award and grossed over $300 million at the box office. In 2011, Michael also released a memoir titled I Beat the Odds that detailed his upbringing in Memphis, Tennessee.

Michael Oher's assets

Although Michael does not reveal much about his life, his lifestyle indicates he is extremely wealthy. During his time with the Теnnеѕѕее Titans, he possessed a $1.3 million home in Forest Hills, Tennessee.

The mansion contained six bedrooms. The former NFL player is also an avid car enthusiast who owns many expensive vehicles, including a BMW 7-Series.

What does Michael Oher do now?

The former American footballer decided to devote his time to his family after retiring. He also leads the Making It Happen Foundation, a charity he runs with his family. The foundation's mission is to fill the gaps in the lives of children with no one to support them.

He recently launched The Oher Foundation, which empowers disadvantaged youth by providing opportunities and supporting them to overcome poverty through mentorship, education, and community.

FAQs

Who is Michael Oher? He is a retired NFL player and philanthropist. Where is Michael Oher from? He is from Memphis, Tennessee, USA. How old is Michael Oher? He is 37 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 May 2023. Who is Michael Oher's wife? His wife is Tiffany Michelle Roy. They have four children: Kobi, MJ, Kierstin, and Naivi. What is Michael Oher's family net worth? The net worth of the former NFL player is not publicly known but is high considering their businesses and assets. Are Michael Oher and the Tuohys still close? Although there were rumours that Michael had fallen out with his adoptive parents, he still shares a close bond with the Tuohy family.

Michael Oher's net worth is a testament to his talent, perseverance, and the influence of his inspiring life journey. From humble beginnings to NFL stardom, his story has captivated the hearts of millions worldwide.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Tyler Perry's net worth. He is one of the most successful film directors in the entertainment industry.

Tyler Perry has produced and directed over eight television shows, 30 movies, and 20 stage productions. His most valued assets include houses, estates, private islands, studios, private jets, cars, and autos.

Source: YEN.com.gh