Who is Mary Lee Harvey? All about Steve Harvey's second ex-wife

Mary Lee Harvey's name may not be familiar to many, but she was once married to one of the world's most famous comedians and television hosts, Steve Harvey. As the second wife of the Family Feud star, their divorce was a stormy and controversial affair that was in the news for a long time. Explore details about her life, her marriage to Steve Harvey, and the drama that unfolded after their divorce.

Mary Lee and his ex-husband Steve Harvey on different events. Photo: @BETHerTV on Facebook, @icecreamconvos on Instagram (modified by author)

Mary Harvey became famous for being Steve Harvey's second wife. She is also the mother of Steve's son, Wynton. Mary and Steve's divorce was messy and resulted in Mary serving some time in prison after slandering her ex-husband's reputation. So, what led to their fall out, and where is she now?

Full name Mary Lee Shackelford Popularly known as Mary Lee Harvey Gender Female Date of birth 20 October 1960 Age 63 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Arlington, Texas, United States Current residence Arlington, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet and inches 5'7" Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Steve Harvey Children 2 Occupation Makeup artist Net worth $500,000

Mary Lee Harvey's biography

Mary Lee Harvey, born Mary Shackelford, is the ex-wife of Steve Harvey, a famous American television personality, comedian, actor, author, and producer. She was born on 20 October 1960 in Arlington, Texas, United States. She is 63 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Despite being married to a celebrity, Mary preferred to live a low-key life and kept information about her childhood and parents private. However, in an interview, she disclosed that she grew up in a big family of ten children. She reportedly attended Delhi High School for her high school studies.

Mary Lee Harvey's career

Unlike her ex-husband, little is known about her professional life. However, it is alleged that when Mary met the comedian, she worked in a cosmetic store as a makeup artist. She quit her job when she began dating the TV host.

What is Mary Lee Harvey's net worth?

Mary Lee Harvey has an alleged net worth of $500,000. After their divorce, Steve paid her $40,000 monthly allowance as welfare and adjustment care until March 2009. In the same month, the television personality paid her $1.5 million. Furthermore, she received three of Steve's properties in the divorce settlement.

How did Mary Lee and Steve Harvey meet?

The duo met in 1989 at a club in Arlington, Texas. They were from previous marriages. Steve Harvey had been divorced from his first wife, Marcia Harvey, with whom they shared two daughters, Brandi and Karli, and a son, Broderick Harvey Jr. On the other hand, from her previous marriage, Mary had a son, Stephen.

Mary and Steve Harvey dated for approximately seven years before exchanging their vows in 1996. On 18 July 1997, their son Wayton was born. Their marriage faced many challenges, and they ultimately divorced in 2005.

What led to Mary Lee and Steve Harvey's divorce?

Actor/talk show host Steve Harvey and his ex-wife Mary attend the Fourth Annual Rainbow/PUSH Coalition Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills, CA. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Steve Harvey's ex-wife accused him of infidelity and cheating on her with his current wife, Marjorie. She also said he was violent and abused her and their son occasionally. However, all charges were withdrawn due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Mary Lee's arrest and detention

After their messy divorce, Mary went ahead to post videos on YouTube alleging that Steve assaulted her psychologically and physically during their marriage. She jeopardized Steve's reputation and public image, prompting him to sue her.

Mary was then prohibited from publicly discussing her divorce with Steve, an order she went against. As a result, she was arrested for contempt of court and violating the rules.

Where is Mary Harvey today?

Mary is currently residing in Texas. After all the controversies, she prefers to live a private life away from public scrutiny. There is also no information regarding her romantic relationships or other specifics. Her ex-husband, on the other hand, married Marjorie Elaine in 2007.

FAQs

Who is Mary Lee Harvey? She is Steve Harvey's second ex-wife. How old is Mary Lee? She is 63 years old as of 2023. She was born on 20 October 1960. How many times has Steve Harvey been divorced? The comedian has been divorced two times. How many ex-wives does Steve Harvey have? He has two ex-wives. How many kids does Mary Lee have? She has two children. Did Mary Lee remarry after divorcing from Steve? There is no public information about her current romantic relationships. Is Mary Lee Harvey on Instagram? She is not on any social media platform.

Mary Lee Harvey is popularly known as Steve Harvey's second ex-wife. The couple tied the knot in 1996 but divorced in 2005. Since their highly publicised divorce, she decided to live a private life away from the limelight.

