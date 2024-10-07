Adam Woolard: What you didn't know about Hannah Brown's boyfriend

Hannah Brown, a renowned reality TV star from The Bachelorette series, has captivated audiences with her vibrant and charismatic personality. Throughout her rise to stardom, her fans have been curious about her boyfriend, Adam Woolard. Explore Adam Woolard's early life, career, and relationship with Hannah Brown.

Adam Woolard is an American model, sales director, and businessman. On 14 February 2021, Adam and Hannah Brown announced their engagement via their Instagram accounts. Since then, fans have been fascinated with their incredibly romantic love story and dreamy proposal.

Adam Woolard's biography

Who is Adam Woolard, and what does he do? Adam Woolard is an American model, sales director, and businessman who was born on 17 May 1990 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States of America. He is 34 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Woolard earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas, where he studied business. He later completed his MBA at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2015, he received his Certified Treasury Professional licence from the Association of Financial Professionals.

What is Adam Woolard's job?

Adam Woolard is listed as a client on the Campbell Agency website. His modelling resume shows he has worked for several brands, including the weight loss supplement called AdvoCare. He once mentioned in his Instagram bio that he works as a meditation and lifestyle coach.

Woolard's LinkedIn profile highlights his extensive experience working in finance. He spent nearly four years at Avenue Bank before becoming a private client sales director for the clothing firm Greg Lauren. He is currently a Private Client Banker for the First National Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Woolard has frequently volunteered with organisations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee and Habitat for Humanity. He worked in Habitat for Humanity's family services department. The American model most recently served on the Christian Homeowner Selection Committee.

What is Adam Woolard's net worth?

According to Net Worth Mirror, Adam Woolard's alleged net worth is between $300k and $500k. He has accumulated wealth from his career as a model and businessperson.

How did Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard meet?

Adam Woolard and Hannah Brown's paths crossed in a very modern way: via a dating app. The couple met on a dating app and instantly formed a bond that has since blossomed into a committed relationship.

In an interview with the People, Hannah Brown explained how they met:

I think we should definitely go into, like, a full episode about just our relationship, in general, but we met on a dating app. And it's so crazy. I had great luck on a dating app. I was only on it for, like, maybe a little over a week and met Adam. ... It was, like, maybe two week

Did Adam Woolard propose to Hannah Brown?

Yes, Adam proposed to Hannah on 24 August 2023 at the Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee. Before this, the couple jointly announced their romance on Valentine's Day 2021 via their Instagram accounts.

They had been dating for a while before that, and Hannah had even soft-launched Adam on her Instagram Story in December 2020 when a fan enquired about her last date.

Adam Woolard is an American model and businessman popularly known as Hannah Brown's fiancé. The pair has been together since 2020. They publicly announced their romance on Valentine's Day 2021 and engaged in August 2023.

