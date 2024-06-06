Who is Barry Manilow's husband? All about his relationship with Garry Kief

Barry Manilow is a well-known singer and songwriter. His success has generated interest in his personal life, with fans keeping tabs on his love life. The singer has been married twice and divorced once. His current union with his long-time manager has generated interest from fans. Who is Barry Manilow's husband?

The topic of Barry Manilow's husband has generated interest from the public. The American entertainer is married to Garry Kief, who has been his life partner and manager for over 38 years. However, unlike Manilow, Garry is not well known to the public, hence the interest in his life.

Full name Garry Clayton Kief Gender Male Date of birth 31 August 1948 Age 75 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Palm Springs, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Partner Barry Manilow Children One School South Hill High School University University of Southern California Profession TV producer, film producer, talent manager

Who is Barry Manilow's husband, Garry Kief?

Barry Manilow's husband is Garry Kief. He was born on 31 August 1948 in Houston, Texas, USA, but relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA.

Kief attended South Hill High School before enrolling at The University of Southern California in 1966. He studied journalism, public relations, marketing, and broadcast journalism there and graduated in 1970.

As of 2024, Kief is a successful career man. He has been Manilow's manager since 1978. According to LinkedIn, he is also the president of Barry Manilow Productions and has been the CEO and President of Stiletto Entertainment since January 1981.

Barry Manilow's relationship with Garry Kief

The singer and Kief first met in 1978 after being introduced by a mutual friend. Soon after, Garry took on the role of managing Manilow. In a 2017 interview with People, the Could It Be Magic singer disclosed his perception of Clayton. He said,

He's the smartest person I've ever met in my life — and a great guy, too.

In the same interview, Manilow revealed that he instantly had feelings for Kief after meeting him. He said;

I knew that this was it. I was one of the lucky ones. I was pretty lonely before that; Garry didn't know what I did, even though I had all these records. He was a guy, and I was a guy so that we could deal with each other like two normal people, not like a superstar and a person.

Manilow and Kief's marriage ceremony

Did Barry Manilow marry his manager? The couple quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2014. According to People, 20 to 30 guests attended the wedding ceremony after allegedly being told they were attending a lunch. However, Manilow and Garry did not sign official paperwork; instead, they wore wedding bands.

Does Barry Manilow have a biological child?

Despite previously being married to Susan Deixler, the famous singer has never had any children. However, he is the stepfather to Kief's daughter, Kristen, from his first marriage to a woman named Jane.

The singer revealed this during an interview with writer Michael Cavacini in 2017. He said,

Garry and I have been together going on 40 years, and we raised a daughter. She turned out to be a great, beautiful girl ... Our relationship and my being gay — I've always been a proud gay man. I've always been very proud of Garry and I.

In 2023, Manilow revealed that he and his husband became grandparents when their daughter, Kirsten, welcomed her first baby via adoption. He said,

I’ve never, ever thought about having a baby or having anything to do with [being] a father or any of that. I’m watching this little girl—she’s 2½—grow up and learn. This is a brand-new experience for me, and I really am enjoying it.

What is Barry Manilow's sexuality?

The American singer-songwriter is gay. He came out in 2017 at 73, confirming his decades-long relationship with his partner and manager, Garry Kief. According to the Independent, Manilow explained that he chose secrecy due to the potential impact the revelation could have had on his career. He said;

In the Seventies, you know, you didn't. It wasn't the same as it is today. Now, being gay is no big deal, but back in the Seventies, it would have killed a career. The public was not ready for anybody to come out.

He continued,

And frankly, it was just too personal. I didn't want to talk about my personal life anyway. I never did that. I was happy talking about music. But talking about my personal life was creepy to me. So I never did. Everybody knew Garry and I were a couple when we came out all those years.

FAQs

Who is Barry's husband? The American singer is married to Garry Kief, his long-time manager. Did Barry Manilow marry his manager? The renowned singer married his manager in 2014. Did Barry Manilow have kids? No, he had no children from his first marriage to Susan Deixler. However, he is a stepfather to Kief's daughter, Kirsten, from his previous marriage. When did Barry Manilow come out as gay? He came out publicly as gay in 2017. Was Garry Kief married before meeting Barry Manilow? Yes, they were previously married to different women before meeting. Who is Barry Manilow's ex-spouse? Manilow's ex-wife is Susan Deixler. How is Barry Manilow a grandfather? His stepdaughter Kristen has adopted a child, making the singer and his husband grandparents.

Among the most frequently asked questions online is, "Who is Barry Manilow's husband?" The American singer and songwriter is married to Garry Kief. The couple married in April 2014 after being in a clandestine relationship since 1978. They kept their marriage private until 2015 when one of their friends revealed it to the media.

