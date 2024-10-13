All about Mila Kunis’ kids: Everything you need to know about her family

Mila Kunis is a well-known American film and television actress. She has received widespread recognition for her roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Black Swan (2010), Jupiter Ascending (2015), and Bad Moms (2016). Given Mila's celebrity status, many people want to learn more about her family, particularly her children. Uncover less-known facts about Mila Kunis' kids, including their ages.

Mila Kunis is at the "Goodrich" Los Angeles premiere (L). Wyatt Isabelle is at the Washington Square Park (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images, @wyatttkutcher on Instagram (modified by author)

Mila Kunis is married to Ashton Kutcher and has two children. While many individuals have been searching for information about Mila Kunis' kids, including their photos, the pair has consistently kept them out of the limelight.

Mila Kunis' kids

How many kids did Mila Kunis have? The American actress has two children: a son born in November 2016 and a daughter born in October 2014. Here is everything about her children.

Wyatt Isabelle

Ashton Kutcher and his daughter Wyatt Isabelle can be seen at the FINA World Championships 2017 in Budapest, Hungary, on 23 July 2017. Photo: Axel Heimken

Full name: Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 October 2014

1 October 2014 Age: 10 years old (as of 2024)

10 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Libra

Wyatt Isabelle is Mila's first child. She was born on 1 October 2014 and is ten years old as of 2024. Isabelle is interested in outer space. She aspires to be an astronaut cook in space. Her mother revelled in a July 2021 People interview. According to her:

Here's the irony: My daughter is in love with space. Right now, if you asked her what she wants to be when she grows up, she's going to tell you she wants to be an astronaut chef in space," she said. "That's what she wants to be. On the International Space Station, she wants to be a chef and an astronaut.

Dimitri Portwood

Ashton Kutcher and his son Dmitri look on in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on 8 May 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Clive Mason

Full name: Dimitri Portwood Kutcher

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 30 November 2016

30 November 2016 Age: 7 years old (as of October 2024)

7 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Dimitri Portwood is Kunis' second child. He was born on 30 November 2016 and is seven years old as of October 2024. Dimitri's middle name commemorates Ashton's stepdad, Mark Portwood.

Can Mila Kunis' kids speak Russian?

Mila says her children understand Russian since she speaks it with her parents. According to her:

I don't speak Ukrainian. When I was raised in Ukraine, it was still under the USSR umbrella, so I spoke Russian, which is what we all spoke, so my kids understand Russian. I speak Russian with my parents… I was like, 'It's good to know another language.' That's all I kind of kept thinking. But I never thought culturally speaking was important for where they came from.

Mila Kunis kids' photos

Actors Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and their children look on during the WNBA basketball game on 24 May 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Brian Rothmuller

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made several public appearances with their two kids and have occasionally been photographed together.

Their photos are available online on various social media websites and as stock images.

Is Mila Kunis still married?

The American actress is still married to Ashton Kutcher, a renowned American businessman, producer, and actor. He made his acting debut as Michael Kelso on the TV series That '70s Show (1998-2006).

Kutcher started dating Mila, his former That '70s Show co-star, in early 2012. Following their engagement in February 2014, she gave birth to their daughter in October 2014. Mila and Ashton got married in July 2015. The family lives in a farmhouse in Beverly Hills.

FAQs

Who are Mila Kunis’ kids? She has two children: a boy, Dimitri Portwood, and a girl, Wyatt Isabelle. Who is the father of Mila Kunis' baby? Ashton Kutcher is the dad to Mila Kunis' children. What year did Mila Kunis have her first child? She welcomed her first child on 1 October 2014. Has Mila Kunis taught her kids Russian? She revealed that her kids understand the language as she speaks it with her parents. Why does Mila Kunis speak Russian instead of Ukrainian? Kunis was raised in Ukraine while the country was still part of the Soviet Union, so she spoke Russian. What is the age difference between Mila and Ashton? They have a five-year age gap. Ashton was born on 7 February 1978 and is 46, while Kunis was born on 14 August 1983 and is 41. How long have Mila Kunis and Kutcher been together? They have been together for over ten years. The couple started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015.

Mila Kunis' kids are Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood. She welcomed her first child, Isabelle, in October 2014, months after her engagement with the American actor Ashton Kutcher. Kunis and Ashton married in 2015 and welcomed their second child in 2016.

