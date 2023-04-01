What's up with Liza Minnelli's health? Update on her life and health

Liza May Minnelli is a famous American dancer, singer, and choreographer. She is among a handful of entertainers to have received a Grammy (Grammy Legend Award), Oscar, Emmy, and Tony (EGOT) awards for her extraordinary talent. However, she has been struggling with health challenges for a long time. What's the latest on Liza Minnelli's health and life?

Liza Minnelli performs at an open rehearsal for Liza's at the Palace on Broadway at the Chelsea Rehearsal Studios in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Liza Minnelli commenced her profession in 1961 when she sang in the Flower Drum song chorus and performed the Muriel section in Take Me Along. She made her theatrical debut at 17 in an Off-Broadway rallying of the musical Best Foot Forward in 1963, for which she earned a Theatre World Award. However, how much do you know about Liza Minnelli's health problems?

Liza Minnelli's profile summary

Liza Minnelli's health update

Liza Minnelli is, without hesitation, one of the most skilled entertainers alive today, but her well-being has always left many of her fans worried. So, what health issues has the American celebrity had to struggle with over the years?

Liza Minnelli speaks onstage during the 4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Addiction battles

Minnelli has long struggled with alcoholism and dr*g addiction, which began with a valium prescription after her mum passed away. Andy Warhol discovered her use of illicit substances in the 1970s in a 1978 diary entry, recalling Minnelli at Halston's residence and urging the host to "Give me every dr*g you've got."

During the late 1970s, Minnelli, Andy Warhol, and Bianca Jagger were regular at New York City nightclubs such as Studio 54. She has undergone rehab five times for substance abuse and dr*gs since 1992 and is a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Her most recent session was in 2015, but she has remained sober since then.

Bone fractures

Liza has had numerous physical issues, with her initial health crisis in 1997. Based on a 2008 session with Variety, Liza endured polyps on her vocal cords, which prevented her from singing for 18 months.

Liza's body has also suffered due to dancing; she has had two hip substitutions and a knee cap replacement. After collapsing on stage in 2007, the famous actress had her jawbone reconfigured, and in 2013, she broke both of her wrists.

The American celebrity fractured her lower back the subsequent year when one of her dogs hopped on her. During the incident, the entertainer fell into an odd position and squashed her vertebrae, necessitating surgery.

Hiatal hernia disease

What disease does Liza Minnelli have? Liza has been wedded and parted ways four times but has never had children. She became pregnant with her third spouse, sculptor and stage manager Mark Gero, in 1981 but miscarried.

Throughout her four marriages, Liza had three miscarriages. She developed a hiatal hernia due to medical processes to save one of her babies. The renowned singer has stated that the hernia bothers her and can sometimes be painful when she ingests or sings in a particular way.

Encephalitis disease

What happened to Liza Minnelli? In 2000, the American dancer was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, an inflammatory condition of the active brain tissues prompted by an infection or autoimmune reaction from a mosquito bite.

Liza Minnelli speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Encephalitis can lead to seizures, muddled thinking, and sometimes movement, vision, and hearing difficulties. After Liza got infected, ambulance crews suspected she was having a stroke after finding her unconscious and with a whole side of her body paralyz*d, with mumbled speech and sagging facial muscles.

The infection can be life-threatening if not handled immediately, but Liza rose above the odds. The doctors informed her that she would use a wheelchair for the remainder of her life, but she recuperated and performed in her solo show, Liza's Back. She, however, had to relearn how to walk and speak, but she recovered quickly.

Latest appearances

Despite all of Liza Minnelli's health problems, she has been able to continue her profession. For instance, she appeared in several episodes of Arrested Development in 2013. In the same year, she appeared in an episode of Smash. In 2019, she made a cameo appearance in the documentary film Halston.

What's wrong with Liza Minnelli? She has back problems. In March 2022, she appeared on stage in a wheelchair due to back problems when presenting the Best Picture award with Lady Gaga at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Was Liza Minnelli's Parkinson's disease cured?

Despite suffering from encephalitis infection, the American celebrity was not afflicted with Parkinson's disease.

How old is Liza Minnelli today?

The American celebrity is 77 years old as of 2023. Liza was born on 12 March 1946. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Liza Minnelli's health journey has been a difficult one, beginning with substance addiction and progressing to encephalitis disease. She has, however, overcome many of them, except for hiatal hernia disease, which she claims can be painful at times, especially when she eats or sings in a particular way.

