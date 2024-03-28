Who are Olivia Rodrigo's parents? Exploring the family behind the star

Olivia Rodrigo is a US-based musician, songwriter, and actress. She initially gained recognition for her roles on the Disney television shows High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019 – 2022) and Bizaardvark (2016–2019). Given her success in the entertainment industry, many of her followers want to know more about her family, specifically her parents. Learn more about Olivia Rodrigo's parents and their roles in their daughter's music career.

Olivia Rodrigo first came into the limelight when she appeared as a kid actress in an Old Navy commercial. She made her acting debut at 12 in the 2015 direct-to-video movie An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success. She is widely recognised for her roles in films and TV series such as Grace Stirs Up Success (2015), New Girl (2017), and Bizaardvark (2023).

Who is Olivia Rodrigo?

She is an American music artist, songwriter, and actress. Where is Olivia Rodrigo from? She was born on 20 February 2003 in Murrieta, California, United States. Olivia was raised in neighbouring Temecula. She is her parents' only child.

Isabel is 21 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She was born with partial hearing loss in her left ear. She attended Oak Park High School, Lisa J. Mails Elementary School, and Dorothy McElhinney Middle School for her education.

Olivia Rodrigo's parents

The American celebrity parents are Chris and Jennifer. Olivia Rodrigo's dad is a family therapist, and her mum, Jennifer, is a school teacher.

Olivia's parents are her strongest supporters. Though her parents are not well-known, she has often talked about them in interviews, mentioning how they inspired her to pursue music at an early age. In an interview on the Disney Channel in 2017, she stated:

I definitely have a lot of traits that I think I inherited from my family members. My parents, they've taught me how to be kind and respectful and to always do the right thing.

In a July 2023 interview with Vogue, she mentioned that her parents raised her to listen to the White Stripes, No Doubt, and Riot Grrrl. She stated that her initial concert was Weezer and that she subsequently watched The Cure with her father. According to her,

He's introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age.

In an interview with MTV UK in 2021, the American superstar disclosed that her parents urged her to start taking piano lessons early.

I had my first proper piano lesson when I was probably nine years old, and I hated it. I would cry before every lesson. But, in hindsight, I'm very glad I was forced to be in piano lessons because I use those skills that I was taught every day. Playing piano is one of my favourite things to do now, so I'm grateful that my parents forced me to do that.

Isabel cherishes her mother's opinion and always seeks approval before releasing her music. She clarified to EW;

I think she has great music taste, but she is a really harsh critic despite the fact that she’s my mom. And she’s always honest with me, which I really appreciate.

The singer said her mother is the first individual she plays new songs for, characterising her as "the sweetest, purest woman you will ever meet in your whole life." She traces much of her love for music to her mother. She said;

Her favourite music is punk music and metal music and really hard, gritty stuff, so she's always been the one that has instilled in me that, 'I don't care the technicalities if it makes you feel something, then its good music.' If my mom doesn't like it, I know it's not music that makes you feel.

Thoughts on Driver's License

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's First Listen, Isabel mentioned that her mother had some 'thoughts' regarding Driver's Licence, specifically the song's bridge. She stated;

I was thinking about it the other day, and it's so funny. When I played 'Drivers License' for the first time for my mom, she goes, 'The bridge is really weird. It's too much; it doesn't fit with the rest of the song.

She continued;

In hindsight, I'm glad I didn't take that to heart but, she's very honest. But, I mean, obviously, she's my mom and would support me in whatever I did, but I just thought that was a funny little anecdote.

Living with her parents in a new house

In a 2021 interview with GQ for their YouTube series Actually Me, the actress discussed how she had recently moved out of her parent's house and into her first 'big girl flat'.

It’s very exciting, but my parents come and stay with me all the time and I'd go stay with them all the time, so I don't know if I'm technically living alone, but I say I am.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's ethnicity?

She is of mixed ethnicity. The American celebrity's mom has a German and Irish background, and her dad has a Filipino background.

Her paternal great-grandfather immigrated from the Philippines, and Olivia Rodrigo's family practices Filipino culture and food. According to her,

I am part Filipina on my dad's side of the family. My Filipino heritage comes from my great-grandfather. He came on a boat from the Philippines when he was just a teenager.

FAQs

Who is Olivia Rodrigo? She is an American musician, songwriter, and actress. How old is Olivia Rodrigo? She is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on 20 February 2003. Who are Olivia Rodrigo's siblings? She is the only child born to her parents. What are Olivia Rodrigo's parent's names? Her father is Chris, and her mother is Jennifer. What is Olivia Rodrigo's nationality? She is of American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. What is Olivia Rodrigo's biggest hit? Her most famous song is Drivers License. How tall is Olivia Rodrigo? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American musician, songwriter, and actress. She rose to prominence in the entertainment sector for her outstanding performances in various television programmes. Olivia Rodrigo's parents are Chris and Jennifer. Her dad is a family therapist, and her mum is a school teacher.

