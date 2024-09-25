Nicole Kidman's children: How many kids does Nicole Kidman have?

Nicole Kidman is not only a renowned actress and producer but also a devoted mother. Over the years, she has been candid about her journey through motherhood, from adopting her first two children to having biological children later in life. So, who are Nicole Kidman's children?

Nicole Kidman during a special screening of "Expats" at Palace Verona (L) and at the premiere of "The Perfect Couple". Photo by Don Arnold, Jesse Grant (modified by author)

How many children does Nicole Kidman have? The acclaimed Australian-American actress has four children: a daughter and a son, whom she adopted with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise and two daughters with her current husband, Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman's children

Nicole Kidman became a mother for the first time during her marriage to Tom Cruise. After marrying Keith Urban in 2006, Kidman had two more daughters. Here's an in-depth look into the lives of Nicole Kidman's children.

1. Bella Kidman Cruise

Bella Kidman Cruise attends the "Pretty On The Inside" Courtney Love x Parliament Tattoo exhibition private view in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Full name: Isabella Jane Kidman Cruise

Isabella Jane Kidman Cruise Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 December 1992

22 December 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of September 2024)

31 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Isabella Jane Kidman Cruise is the first of Nicole Kidman's adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The couple adopted her shortly after her birth on 22 December 1992. Before the couple adopted Bella, Nicole had suffered an ectopic pregnancy and lost her first child. During an interview, Kidman stated:

From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt [our daughter] Bella.

Isabella, who is named Bella, is 31 years old as of September 2024. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. She grew up with her father and brother in Beverly Hills. Bella then graduated from West London's Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair before pursuing a career in fashion.

The budding designer began her career working for Holmes and Yang, the fashion label of Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes. In 2018, she launched her own collection, BKC (also known as Bella Kidman Cruise), which sells t-shirts with her own drawings.

In 2015, Isabella exchanged marriage vows with her husband, Max Parker, a British IT consultant. However, neither of her famous parents was in attendance. Whilst the public speculated that the family was estranged, Bella dismissed the allegation. The fashion designer and her husband currently reside in London.

2. Connor Cruise

Connor Cruise arrives at Temple Nightclub in San Francisco, California. Photo: Kelly Sullivan

Full name: Connor Anthony Cruise

Connor Anthony Cruise Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 17 January 1995

: 17 January 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Connor Cruise was born on 17 January 1995 in Florida, United States and adopted by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shortly after his birth. He is 29 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Like Bella, Connor spent most of his childhood with his father, Tom, following his divorce from Nicole. As a child, Connor followed in his parent's footsteps, appearing in popular films such as Seven Pounds and Red Dawn.

He later transitioned to music, releasing his debut single in 2013. However, Connor now runs a barbecue business, Connor's Meatshack, and enjoys deep-sea fishing.

Nicole Kidman has spoken out on multiple occasions about her love for her adopted children despite being separated from them after her divorce from Tom Cruise. Isabella and Connor were raised predominantly within the Church of Scientology, where Tom Cruise is a prominent member.

It was rumoured that their relationship with Nicole has sometimes been strained due to their involvement in the church. However, Nicole dismissed these rumours.

They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it's my job to love them.

3. Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrived at Sydney Airport with their daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose. Photo: Matrix

Full name: Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 July 2008

7 July 2008 Age: 16 years old (as of 2024)

16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Who are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's children? After getting married in 2006, Nicole and Keith welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, on 7 July 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She is 16 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Nicole Kidman's baby girl's name, Sunday, was inspired by the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed.

Although Sunday's parents kept her out of the limelight, she made her red carpet debut in April 2024 when Kidman was honoured at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. She also accompanied her mother to Paris Fashion Week in June 2024.

4. Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban

Faith Urban, Sunday Urban, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Marran at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman held at The Dolby Theatre. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name: Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban

Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 December 2010

28 December 2010 Age: 13 years old (as of 2024)

13 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Faith Margaret, Nicole Kidman's second biological daughter, was born via gestational surrogacy on 28 December 2010. She is 13 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Nicole Kidman has stated that her two youngest girls are raised traditionally, without Instagram or phones.

Both Sunday and Faith appear to be following in their parents' footsteps. Faith, like her father, is a musician, while Sunday, like her Hollywood star mother, has displayed an interest in acting and, more lately, fashion.

Is Nicole Kidman married?

Nicole Kidman has been married to Keith Urban since 2006. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Keith Urban is a Grammy-award-winning country singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

Like their famous mother, some of Nicole Kidman's children are well-known. The Hollywood star is a proud mother of four. She adopted her first two children during her marriage with actor Tom Cruise. After she tied the knot with country singer Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman welcomed two more daughters.

