Meet the Wahlberg brothers: Ranked from oldest to youngest

The Wahlbergs shot into the limelight with their reality television series Wahlburgers. They are a large family of nine siblings. While Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are the most famous Wahlberg siblings, there are a total of six Wahlberg brothers, each with unique talents and accomplishments. Take a look at Wahlberg's world.

Paul Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg arrive at the grand opening of Wahlburgers At Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello (modified by author)

The Wahlbergs are a dynamic and talented family who rose to prominence after airing their family reality TV show, Wahlburgers. It aired on A&E from January 2014 to July 2019. If you have watched the show, you might wonder, how many Wahlberg brothers are there?

The family consists of nine siblings: Three sisters and six brothers. Unfortunately, their eldest sister, Debbie, died in 2003 due to complications from a heart attack during surgery. Their father, Donald Wahlberg Sr., was a truck driver and passed away in 2008. Similarly, their mother, Alma W Wahlberg, a nurse, passed away in 2021.

Wahlberg brothers: Ranked from oldest to youngest

The Wahlberg brothers are prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Discover details about these brothers, ranking them from oldest to youngest and providing information about their personal lives, including their marriages, children, and careers.

1. Arthur Wahlberg

Arthur Wahlberg and Alma Wahlberg attend a "The Other Guys" screening at Alma Nove in Hingham, Massachusetts. Photo: Robert E. Klein

Date of birth : 17 June 1963

: 17 June 1963 Age : 60 years old (as of 2023)

: 60 years old (as of 2023) Profession : Businessman, actor

: Businessman, actor Partner: Jennifer Gjulameti

While ranking the Wahlberg brothers in order, Arthur comes first. He is the eldest of the brothers. He is a remodelling and carpentry expert and actor.

Besides their family TV series, Arthur has been featured in popular movies, including Patriots Days and Spenser Confidential. He has been dating Jennifer Gjulameti, his longtime girlfriend.

2. Paul Wahlberg

Date of birth : 20 March 1964

: 20 March 1964 Age : 59 years old (as of 2023)

: 59 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Chef, actor

Paul Wahlberg is the second oldest brother in the family. More of a chef than actor, Paul co-owns Wahlburgers, a renowned restaurant chain that has expanded across the USA.

As a child, Paul was a great fan of the cooking show The Galloping Gourmet, which inspired him to become a chef at 17. He began his career working for Joseph's catering service, managed by the Calapa family in Massachusetts. After a few years, Paul opened his restaurant.

The chef and his wife are parents to two children, a son and a daughter. Their son is Ethan, and their daughter is Madison.

3. Jim Wahlberg

Jim Wahlberg attends the Moving Mountains For The Arts Award Gala at 26 Bridge Street in New York City. Photoa; Daniel Zuchnik

Date of birth : 19 August 1965

: 19 August 1965 Age : 58 years old (as of 2023)

: 58 years old (as of 2023) Profession : Writer, director, producer, activist

: Writer, director, producer, activist Spouse: Bennie Wahlberg

Jim Wahlberg is better known for his philanthropic contributions than his film work. He is the executive director of The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, an organisation that focuses on enhancing the living conditions of inner-city youth.

Jim is passionate about addressing critical issues affecting youth education, development, and personal growth. He resides in South Florida with Bernarda, his long-term partner. He is a father of three children, two of whom are fraternal twins.

4. Robert Wahlberg

Jim Wahlberg, Paul Wahlberg, and Robert Wahlberg attend the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Mike Coppola

Date of birth : 18 December 1967

: 18 December 1967 Age : 55 years old (as of 2023)

: 55 years old (as of 2023) Profession : Actor

: Actor Spouse: Gina Santangelo

Most of the Wahlberg brothers are actors. Robert is the second-youngest brother and boasts a career in acting.

While he may not be as famous as his other brothers, he has been featured in noteworthy films such as Mystics River, The Departed, Southie, and The Equalizer 2. His acting career exemplifies the versatility and talent of the Wahlberg family within the entertainment industry.

5. Donnie Wahlberg

Actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg (L) and his wife, actress/comedian Jenny McCarthy, attend a Valentine's weekend party at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Date of birth: 17 August 1969

17 August 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)

54 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Actor, producer, rapper

Actor, producer, rapper Ex-spouses: Jenny McCarthy (m. 2014), Kimberly Fey (m. 1999–2010)

Do you know that two of the Wahlberg brothers were in a band? Donnie is the founding member of the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block. Following the band's success, he moved into acting and rose to prominence as Detective Danny Reagan in the long-running television series Blue Bloods.

Donnie is also a producer and star of their family reality show, Wahlburgers. Who are the Wahlberg brothers' wives? The rapper is married to Jenny McCarthy, an actress and television personality. The duo has been in the spotlight for their dynamic careers and family lives.

6. Mark Wahlberg

Date of birth : 5 June 1971

: 5 June 1971 Age : 52 years old (as of 2023)

: 52 years old (as of 2023) Profession : Singer, actor, producer

: Singer, actor, producer Spouse: Rhea Durham

Among the Wahlberg brothers, Mark is arguably the most famous. He first rose to prominence as a singer and rapper with the Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and the New Kids on the Block. Mark later transitioned into acting and is best known for his roles in many notable films, including The Departed, Ted, and The Fighter.

His acting career has received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations in the Emmy, Academy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild. Mark is also a successful producer, businessman, and philanthropist.

The Wahlberg brothers represent a unique blend of talent and passion in the entertainment industry. Their strong bond, family values, and commitment to positively influencing their community shine through in all that they do.

