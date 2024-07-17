Cynthia Erivo is a renowned singer, songwriter, and actress from England. She is recognised for her roles in Widows (2018), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), Harriet (2019), and Wicked (2024). With her accomplishments, followers are curious about her relationships. They want to know if she's married and who her husband is. Who is Cynthia Erivo's husband?

Cynthia arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (L). She discusses "The Color Purple" with AOL Build In New York (R). Photo: ANGELA WEISS, Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo rose to prominence after acting in the 2015–2017 Broadway resurgence of The Colour Purple, for which she received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Erivo has also piqued fans' interest because of her marital status. Many people wonder who Cynthia Erivo's husband is.

Cynthia Erivo's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo Gender Female Date of birth 8 January 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Stockwell, London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 154 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilogrammes 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Mother Edith Erivo Siblings Nicolette Education Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (2010), University of East London, La Retraite Roman Catholic Girls' School Profession Singer, actress, songwriter Genres R&B, soul, urban contemporary, gospel, broadway Years active 2011–present Net worth $3million Instagram @cynthiaerivo Facebook @cynthiaerivo TikTok @cynthiaerivo YouTube Cynthia Erivo

Who is Cynthia Erivo's husband?

Is Cynthia Erivo married? Cynthia Erivo does not have a husband and has not previously been married. She has, however, been in a few known relationships.

Cynthia Erivo's relationship history

Since her rise to prominence, the British actress has been exceedingly discreet about her dating life. She has, however, revealed the identities of some of her long-term partners. Here is a breakdown of Cynthia's relationship history.

Top-5 facts about Cynthia Erivo. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cynthia Erivo and Dean John-Wilson (2013–2016)

Cynthia was romantically involved with Dean John-Wilson, a British actor, in 2013. The pair even appeared on the red carpet together in 2016 when Dean played Prince Ali in Aladdin. John-Wilson and Cynthia kept many aspects of their relationship confidential. The date of their breakup is unknown; however, by 2017, the British celebrity was dating someone else.

Cynthia Erivo and Mario Martinez (2017–2019)

Following her breakup with Dean, the British singer began dating Mario Martinez. In 2019, Erivo told Vanity Fair that Mario had been pursuing her while she was still seeing Dean. Soon after she and Dean parted ways, Mario moved in to kiss her. After that, they started dating and were spotted together on several occasions. She stated:

Then, the last time, I was not with my ex anymore—except this time, he did not ask. He just walked up to me and gave me a kiss.

Although Cynthia keeps her romantic life reasonably private, she has posted memorable experiences with Martinez on social media to show her affection and love. She deleted these posts at the end of 2019, which sparked rumours about their relationship status. Many believe the two separated in 2019, although no concrete proof supports the notion.

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe (2020–)

Rumours have been circulating about Erivo and Lena's romantic relationship, but the precise nature of it remains unknown. While reports from 2022 suggested a love relationship between the two, subsequent information about their alleged romance is noticeably scanty.

FAQs

Who is Cynthia Erivo? She is a British singer, songwriter, and actress. Erivo is well known for her varied roles in the entertainment industry. What is Cynthia Erivo's age? She is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 8 January 1987. What nationality is Cynthia Erivo? She is British and of back ethnicity. What is Cynthia Erivo's husband's name? She is currently not married. When did Cynthia & Mario's relationship start? The two began dating in 2017. How much is Cynthia Erivo? According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $3 million. How tall is Cynthia Erivo? She is 5 feet 1 inch or 154 centimetres tall.

Cynthia Erivo is a British singer, songwriter, and actress. Many people want to know more about Cynthia Erivo's husband, but she is not married. Her personal life has frequently attracted attention, although details regarding her current relationship status remain unknown.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Latto's dating history and relationships. Latto began recording music early and immediately became well-known in Atlanta's underground rap scene. In 2020, she published her debut studio record, Queen of da Souf, which showcased her artistic range.

Latto has previously been associated with highly publicised partners, including 21 Savage, Bandit Gang Marco, and Key Glock. Read the article for more information about her previous partnerships.

Source: YEN.com.gh