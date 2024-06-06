Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart, a prominent American entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, has captivated many with her business acumen and charisma. However, her personal life, notably her marriage, has also received significant attention. So, who is Jesseca Dupart's spouse?

Jesseca Dupart's spouse, Da Brat, is lying on her shoulder during a photoshoot session (L), and the two are posing for a picture indoors. Photo: @sosobrat on Instagram (modified by author)

Jesseca Dupart is married to Da Brat, one of the most famous female American rappers. The couple met in 2017 at Jesseca's hair care company event and married in 2022. They then welcomed their first child, a boy, in July 2023.

Full name Shawntae Harris-Dupart Stage name Da Brat Gender Female Date of birth 14 April 1974 Age 50 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Kenwood Academy, Academy of Scholastic Achievement Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Mother Nadine Brewer Father David Ray McCoy Siblings 4 Sexual orientation Bi-sexual Relationship status Married Spouse Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart Children 1 Profession Rapper, actress Net worth $100 thousand Instagram @sosobrat

Who is Jesseca Dupart's spouse?

Jesseca Dupart's spouse is the acclaimed rapper Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart. She was born on 14 April 1974 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Da Brat is 50 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Her mother, Nadine Brewer, was a city bus driver, while her father, David Ray McCoy, is a businessman. Her parents never married, so Shawntae was raised in two separate households. She was raised in an Apostolic church, where she sang in the choir.

Top-5 facts about Jesseca Dupart's spouse, Da Brat. Photo: @sosobrat on Instagram (modified by author)

Da Brat is the paternal half-sister of the talented actress Lisa Raye McCoy, Jehlan, Morgan, and Cynthia. The rapper attended Kenwood Academy as a sophomore and junior, where she played basketball and ran track. In 1992, she graduated from the Academy of Scholastic Achievement, a charter school that caters to at-risk youth.

Da Brat's music and acting career

Da Brat started rapping at the age of 11. She competed in local talent contests, demonstrating her rap skills and quickly gaining a reputation for her talent.

Her big break came in 1992 when she won a local rap competition sponsored by Yo! MTV Raps. This victory piqued the interest of producer Jermaine Dupri, who signed her under his music label, So So Def Recordings.

Two years later, in 1994, Da Brat released her debut album, Funkdafied. It sold over one million copies and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making it the first female hip-hop solo act to reach this milestone.

Following the success of her first album, Da Brat released three more albums, including Anuthatantrum (1996), Unrestricted (2000), and Limelite, Luv, & Niteclubz (2003). The female rapper has collaborated with several notable performers, including Mariah Carey, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, and Missy Elliott.

Since July 2015, Da Brat has co-hosted the Rickey Smiley Morning radio show and is a member of Atlanta's Dish Nation cast. She has also appeared as a mentor for aspiring musicians on the reality television show The Rap Game.

Shawntae has been a part of the reality TV show Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta since 2017. She has also appeared in television series, including Envy: Seven Deadly Sins, Brat Loves Judy, The Chi, Saturdays, and Step Up: High Water and Canal Street.

What is Da Brat's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and citiMuzik, Da Brat has an alleged net worth of $100 thousand. She has accumulated her wealth from her music and television careers.

How much is Da Brat's wife, Judy, worth?

According to Market Realist and Sportskeeda, Da Brat's wife, Judy Dupart, has an alleged net worth of about $1.3 million to $1.4 million. She has amassed wealth through her successful hair care and salon businesses.

How did Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat meet?

The couple met in 2017 in Atlanta during an event for Judy's Miracle Drops hair product. Their romance blossomed, and a few years later, in March 2020, Da Brat publicly announced and confirmed their relationship.

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart's wedding

The rapper and the entrepreneur were featured in their reality show, Brat Loves Judy, before exchanging their vows in a beautiful wedding at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, on 22 February 2022, with 100 people in attendance. The wedding date was significant to the pair.

We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So, this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime. It's relevant. It's just really significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.

The pair arrived at the purple-themed wedding in horse-drawn carriages, with groomsman Jermaine Dupri walking Da Brat down the aisle and Harris-Dupart having her brother, Damon Dupart Sr., do the honours.

Who are Jesseca's children?

The businesswoman has been a mother for a long time. She had her first child, daughter Deja, at 15. Her second kid, Jordan, was born when she was 17, and her third son, Byron Jr., was born when she was 19.

In February 2023, Jesseca Harris-Dupart and Da Brat revealed they were expecting their first child together. The baby was born via IVF, with the couple using an anonymous donor from a cryobank. The duo welcomed a baby boy, True Legend, on 6 July 2023.

FAQs

Who is Jesseca Dupart's spouse? Jesseca Dupart is married to Da Brat, an acclaimed American rapper and actress. What is Da Brat's real name? The rapper's real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart. What nationality is Jesseca Dupart? She is an American citizen. Who owns Kaleidoscope Hair Products? Jesseca Harris-Dupart is the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Who is Jesseca Dupart's ex-husband? The entrepreneur has not been married before. How many children does Jesseca Dupart have? She is a mother of four. Who is Da Brat's baby? In 2023, Da Brat welcomed a son, True Legend Harris-Dupart.

Jesseca Dupart's spouse is Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart. Da Brat is a legendary female rapper who has released four successful albums and collaborated with several acclaimed artists. She and Judy have been married since February 2022 and welcomed a son in 2023.

