Matt Damon's net worth: Everything about the actor's salary, assets & career

Matt Damon is a screenwriter, movie producer, and actor from the United States. In 2007, he was named one of Forbes' most bankable celebrities, and in 2010, he was one of the highest-earning actors in history. Given his success in the entertainment business, many people want to know Matt Damon's net worth. How much is he worth?

Matt Damon is one of the industry's most acclaimed actors. He has demonstrated flexibility in several high-grossing films while methodically enhancing his financial portfolio through investments and profitable endorsement deals. Find out more about Matt Damon's net worth.

Matt Damon's profile summary

Full name Matthew Paige Damon Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark grey Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Luciana Bozán Barroso Children Alexia, Isabella, Gia, Stella Father Kent Telfer Damon Mother Nancy Carlsson-Paige Siblings Kyle Education Harvard University, Graham & Parks School, Cambridge Rindge & Latin School Profession Actor, film producer, and screenwriter Years active 1987–present Net worth $170 million

What is Matt Damon's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop, and Cosmopolitan, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $170 million. He earns income through his acting, producing, and writing career.

How much does Matt Damon earn? He allegedly earns over $20 million annually. Here is a breakdown of Matt Damon's sources of revenue.

Acting

Matt Damon started his acting career in 1998 in the film Mystic Pizza. He has been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Good Will Hunting (1997), The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), The Departed (2006), and The Martian (2015).

According to his IMDb page, the American author has 99 acting credits as of this writing. Some of his movies include:

Movies/TV shows Year The Instigators 2024 FDrive-Away Dolls 2024 Oppenheimer 2023 The Last Duel 2021 No Sudden Move 2021 Jay and Silent Bob Reboot 2019 Deadpool 2 2018 Suburbicon 2017 The Great Wall 2016 The Martian 2015 Interstellar 2014 Behind the Candelabra 2013 Promise Land 2012 Happy Feet Two 2011 Hereafter 2010 The Informant! 2009 Ponyo 2008 Ocean's Thirteen 2007 The Departed 2006 The Brothers Grimm 2005 Jersey Girl 2004 Stuck on You 2003

Movies and TV shows earnings

Matt Damon's career includes high-earning pictures that contributed significantly to his wealth. His earnings have grown considerably since Good Will Hunting, which made more than $225 million.

Movie Alleged earning Ocean's Eleven $5 million The Talented Mr. Ripley $5 million The Legend of Bagger Vance $7 million The Martian $25 million Jason Bourne $25 million The Bourne Ultimatum $26 million The Bourne Supremacy $26 million Good Will Hunting $350,000

Highest-grossing Matt Damon's movies

Matthew Paige has constantly made fantastic films that audiences and reviewers have enjoyed. Many of his pictures have proven to be significant grosses. Here is the list.

Movie Box office gross Jason Bourne $415 million Interstellar $731 million Saving Private Ryan $482 million Ocean's Thirteen $311 million The Martian $630 million The Bourne Ultimatum $444 million Ocean's Eleven $450 million Ocean's Twelve $362 million The Great Wall $334 million Oppenheimer $957 million

Endorsement deals

Damon has had significant deals with major brands. His endorsement partnerships, including a $3 million contract with Nespresso, supplement his film earnings, demonstrating his potential beyond the big screen.

Real estate

Matthew and his wife Luciana spent $15 million in 2012 to purchase a property in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. In January 2021, the 13,500-square-foot mansion was advertised for $21 million. They decreased the asking price to $17.9 million in August 2021 and found a buyer a month later.

In 2017, the couple spent $16.745 million on a penthouse in New York City's Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood. It was the most expensive home ever purchased in Brooklyn at the time. Damon spent $8.5 million in 2022 to buy a Westchester County getaway in Bedford, New York. Matt purchased a Los Angeles condominium for $9 million in April 2024.

Car collection

Matt Damon has been seen driving various automobiles over the years. One of his most well-known vehicles is the Toyota Prius, which he frequently drives in multiple settings. Here is a list of some of his vehicles and approximate prices.

Car model Price 2008 Tesla Roaster $98,000 Tesla Model S Performance $91,990 Cadillac Escalade $63,745 Toyota Sequoia $48,550 Toyota Prius $24,525

FAQs

How much does Matt Damon make per movie? He allegedly charges around $10 million for every movie. However, this varies by project. Why is Matt Damon famous? He has established himself as one of Hollywood's most prominent actors since his breakthrough picture, Good Will Hunting. Where does Matt Damon live? He resides in New York City, United States. Is Matt Damon wealthy? He is one of Hollywood's richest celebrities, having amassed a fortune through films and television shows. How much does Matt Damon get paid? He allegedly earns $20 million or more every year. How much is Matt Damon worth in 2024? He is alleged to have a net worth of $170 million as of 2024. Who is Matt Damon's wife now? He is currently married to Luciana Barroso. They got married in 2005.

Matt Damon is a screenwriter, movie producer, and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting. Thanks to his determination and consistency in the Hollywood scene, Matt Damon's net worth has grown to tens of millions.

