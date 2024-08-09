Global site navigation

Matt Damon's net worth: Everything about the actor's salary, assets & career
by  Tatiana Thiga 5 min read

Matt Damon is a screenwriter, movie producer, and actor from the United States. In 2007, he was named one of Forbes' most bankable celebrities, and in 2010, he was one of the highest-earning actors in history. Given his success in the entertainment business, many people want to know Matt Damon's net worth. How much is he worth?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Matt Damon is one of the industry's most acclaimed actors. He has demonstrated flexibility in several high-grossing films while methodically enhancing his financial portfolio through investments and profitable endorsement deals. Find out more about Matt Damon's net worth.

Matt Damon's profile summary

Full nameMatthew Paige Damon
GenderMale
Date of birth8 October 1970
Age53 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Current residenceNew York City, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'10"
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds172
Weight in kilograms78
Hair colourDark grey
Eye colourBlue
Marital statusMarried
WifeLuciana Bozán Barroso
ChildrenAlexia, Isabella, Gia, Stella
Father Kent Telfer Damon
MotherNancy Carlsson-Paige
SiblingsKyle
EducationHarvard University, Graham & Parks School, Cambridge Rindge & Latin School
ProfessionActor, film producer, and screenwriter
Years active1987–present
Net worth$170 million

What is Matt Damon's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop, and Cosmopolitan, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $170 million. He earns income through his acting, producing, and writing career.

How much does Matt Damon earn? He allegedly earns over $20 million annually. Here is a breakdown of Matt Damon's sources of revenue.

Acting

Matt Damon started his acting career in 1998 in the film Mystic Pizza. He has been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Good Will Hunting (1997), The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), The Departed (2006), and The Martian (2015).

Facts about Matt Damon
Top-5 facts about Matt Damon. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

According to his IMDb page, the American author has 99 acting credits as of this writing. Some of his movies include:

Movies/TV showsYear
The Instigators 2024
FDrive-Away Dolls2024
Oppenheimer2023
The Last Duel2021
No Sudden Move2021
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot2019
Deadpool 22018
Suburbicon2017
The Great Wall2016
The Martian2015
Interstellar2014
Behind the Candelabra2013
Promise Land2012
Happy Feet Two2011
Hereafter2010
The Informant!2009
Ponyo2008
Ocean's Thirteen2007
The Departed2006
The Brothers Grimm2005
Jersey Girl2004
Stuck on You2003

Movies and TV shows earnings

Matt Damon's career includes high-earning pictures that contributed significantly to his wealth. His earnings have grown considerably since Good Will Hunting, which made more than $225 million.

MovieAlleged earning
Ocean's Eleven$5 million
The Talented Mr. Ripley$5 million
The Legend of Bagger Vance$7 million
The Martian$25 million
Jason Bourne$25 million
The Bourne Ultimatum$26 million
The Bourne Supremacy$26 million
Good Will Hunting$350,000

Highest-grossing Matt Damon's movies

Matthew Paige has constantly made fantastic films that audiences and reviewers have enjoyed. Many of his pictures have proven to be significant grosses. Here is the list.

MovieBox office gross
Jason Bourne$415 million
Interstellar$731 million
Saving Private Ryan$482 million
Ocean's Thirteen$311 million
The Martian$630 million
The Bourne Ultimatum$444 million
Ocean's Eleven$450 million
Ocean's Twelve$362 million
The Great Wall$334 million
Oppenheimer$957 million

Endorsement deals

Damon has had significant deals with major brands. His endorsement partnerships, including a $3 million contract with Nespresso, supplement his film earnings, demonstrating his potential beyond the big screen.

Real estate

Matthew and his wife Luciana spent $15 million in 2012 to purchase a property in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. In January 2021, the 13,500-square-foot mansion was advertised for $21 million. They decreased the asking price to $17.9 million in August 2021 and found a buyer a month later.

In 2017, the couple spent $16.745 million on a penthouse in New York City's Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood. It was the most expensive home ever purchased in Brooklyn at the time. Damon spent $8.5 million in 2022 to buy a Westchester County getaway in Bedford, New York. Matt purchased a Los Angeles condominium for $9 million in April 2024.

Matt Damon attends The World's Most Fascinating Dinner in New York City
Matt Damon attends The World's Most Fascinating Dinner at Hall Des Lumieres on 21 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord
Source: Getty Images

Car collection

Matt Damon has been seen driving various automobiles over the years. One of his most well-known vehicles is the Toyota Prius, which he frequently drives in multiple settings. Here is a list of some of his vehicles and approximate prices.

Car modelPrice
2008 Tesla Roaster$98,000
Tesla Model S Performance$91,990
Cadillac Escalade$63,745
Toyota Sequoia$48,550
Toyota Prius$24,525

FAQs

  1. How much does Matt Damon make per movie? He allegedly charges around $10 million for every movie. However, this varies by project.
  2. Why is Matt Damon famous? He has established himself as one of Hollywood's most prominent actors since his breakthrough picture, Good Will Hunting.
  3. Where does Matt Damon live? He resides in New York City, United States.
  4. Is Matt Damon wealthy? He is one of Hollywood's richest celebrities, having amassed a fortune through films and television shows.
  5. How much does Matt Damon get paid? He allegedly earns $20 million or more every year.
  6. How much is Matt Damon worth in 2024? He is alleged to have a net worth of $170 million as of 2024.
  7. Who is Matt Damon's wife now? He is currently married to Luciana Barroso. They got married in 2005.

Matt Damon is a screenwriter, movie producer, and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting. Thanks to his determination and consistency in the Hollywood scene, Matt Damon's net worth has grown to tens of millions.

