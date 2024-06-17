What is Clive Davis' net worth? How wealthy is the famous producer?

Clive Davis has made a name for himself in the American entertainment industry. He is a successful record producer, executive, A&R executive and lawyer with five Grammy Awards. His success has generated interest from the public, who are eager to know more about his wealth. Discover Clive Davis' net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.

Clive Davis poses at the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala (L), and (R) he attends the "Carlos" Premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Clive Davis' net worth has increased thanks to his success in the music industry, which has spanned several decades. He has been involved in the careers of many notable artists, including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin, and Kelly Clarkson.

Clive Davis' profile summary

Full name Clive Jay Davis Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 1932 Age 92 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Florence Davis Father Herman Davis Siblings One Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Helen Cohen (m. 1956; div. 1965), Janet Adelberg (m. 1965; div. 1985) Children Four School Erasmus Hall High School College New York University College of Arts & Science Profession Record producer, record executive Net worth $850 million–$900 million Instagram @clivejdavis Facebook

What is Clive Davis' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop and Repeatreplay, Clive Davis' net worth in 2024 is between an alleged $850 million and $900 million. He has earned his wealth through a successful career as a record producer and music industry executive, which began in 1965. Here is a detailed breakdown of his sources of income.

Career earnings

Top-5 facts about Clive Davis. Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images (modified by author)

Davis has had a successful career in various fields, including law and music. Here are his various career earnings.

Legal field

Clive Davis began his career in law after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1956. He practised law at a small firm in New York before moving to the Rosenman, Colin, Kaye, Petschek, and Freund firms. Here, he worked with various companies, including record labels, which laid the foundation for his future career in the music industry.

Music industry

In 1960, Davis joined the legal department of Columbia Records, a subsidiary of CBS. He rose through the ranks to become Columbia Records' general counsel. After reorganising Columbia Records Group, group president Goddard Lieberson appointed Davis as the administrative vice president and general manager in 1965.

One year later, CBS formed the Columbia-CBS Group with Clive as its head. As the label president, Davis developed significant artists like Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and Aerosmith, who contributed to his wealth through record sales and royalties.

In 1975, Davis founded Arista Records. The label signed and promoted artists such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick. The success of these artists, most notably Whitney Houston, greatly influenced his income through the success of her albums and singles.

2000 Davis left Arista and started J Records, which BMG would buy a majority stake in 2002. The move resulted in Clive becoming president and CEO of the giant RCA Music Group. In 2004, BMG merged with Sony Music Entertainment to form Sony BMG. He remained with RCA Label Group until 2008, when he was named chief creative officer for Sony BMG.

In 2008, Davis became the CCO of Sony Music Entertainment as part of a corporate restructuring. Sony BMG became Sony Music Entertainment after BMG sold its shares to Sony.

Investments and assets

Clive Davis at the "Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody" world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Clive Davis has invested in various sectors, contributing to his net worth. He is invested in real estate and has assets through his art collection. Here is a detailed breakdown of his investments and assets:

Real estate

Clive Davis is involved in real estate ventures, particularly in the commercial sector. According to Life Bridge Capital, he founded Park Royal Capital, a private equity commercial real estate investment firm with a portfolio of nearly 2,000 units focused on investing, acquiring, and operating multifamily communities.

Clive Davis has also owned and sold several private properties over the years. He sold his apartment at 108 Leonard Street in Tribeca for $4,600,000. He also previously sold an apartment at the Ritz Tower.

Art collection

Clive Davis owns an extensive art collection, including works by artists like Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall. His art investments are lucrative, as their value appreciates over time.

What is Clive Davis doing now?

He continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry. For example, in 2024, he co-presented the Pre-Grammy Gala with the Recording Academy. He also introduced SZA during the Power 100 Event and was at The Soundtrack of Our Lives tribute event in 2024.

Who did Clive Davis discover?

Clive Davis has discovered and nurtured the careers of several prominent artists in the music industry. Notable artists include—Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Aerosmith and Billy Joel.

FAQs

What is Clive Davis' net worth on Forbes? Forbes has not yet listed Clive Davis' net worth on its platform. The list usually features billionaires, and he is almost there. How rich is Clive Davis? The music executive is very wealthy, with an alleged net worth of between $800 million and $900 million. Where is Clive Davis from? He is from Brooklyn, New York City, where he was born and raised. Is Clive Davis still working? As of 2024, Clive is still the Chief Creative Officer of Sony Music Entertainment. Is Clive Davis still alive? The music executive is still alive and well in 2024. Is Clive Davis married? He is not married. However, he has been married and divorced twice, first to Helen Cohen from 1956 to 1965 and to Janet Adelberg from 1965 to 1985. Who is Clive Davis' husband? Even though he came out as bisexual in his autobiography, there is no public information about him having a husband. Who first signed Whitney Houston? Clive Davis signed her to his Arista Records in 1983 when she was 19.

The topic of Clive Davis' net worth has generated interest from the public. The famous American producer, record producer, and lawyer has earned a lot of money in his successful career, which began in 1965.

