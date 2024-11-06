Meet Tim Meadows: All about the comedian's career, net worth & family

Tim Meadows is a comedic legend widely recognised for his wit, charm, and versatility in the entertainment industry. From his early days at the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL) to his subsequent work in television and film, Meadows has carved out a remarkable career spanning decades. Explore his career milestones, net worth, and personal life.

Tim Meadows is an acclaimed American comedian and actor. He was one of the longest-running cast members of SNL, appearing for ten seasons from 1991 to 2000. Beyond his memorable tenure on the late-night show, he has had an amazing career in film and television, starring in The Ladies Man, The Goldbergs, and Schooled.

Who is Tim Meadows?

Tim Meadows was born on 5 February 1961 in Highland Park, Michigan, United States of America. He is 63 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who are Tim Meadows' parents? He is the son of Lathon Meadows, a janitor and Mardell, a nurse's assistant.

Regarding his education, Tim attended Pershing High School in Detroit and later studied television and radio broadcasting at Wayne State University.

Career

Tim Meadows started performing improv comedy at the Soup Kitchen Saloon. He began his career in show business in Chicago as a member of The Second City comedy troupe. The comedian later joined SNL in 1991 and became a longtime cast member until 2000.

One of Tim Meadows' most famous SNL characters is Leon Phelps, the sophisticated and smooth-talking Ladies Man who hosts a love advice radio show. His versatility as a performer enabled him to create a diverse range of SNL characters that kept audiences laughing for a decade.

In addition to Leon Phelps, Meadows impersonated various prominent people, including Erykah Badu, Oprah Winfrey, Tiger Woods, Michael Jackson, Al Cowlings, and O. J. Simpson.

What are other Tim Meadows' shows? The comedian has also been featured in shows like The Bill Engvall Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Tim Meadows' movies and TV shows

After leaving SNL in 2000, Tim seamlessly transitioned to a remarkable career in film and television. He reprised his legendary SNL character, Leon Phelps, in the movie The Ladies Man (2000).

Tim continued to demonstrate his versatility with roles in popular films like Mean Girls, where he played the troubled high school administrator. He also appeared in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007), demonstrating his ability to excel in comedic and supporting roles.

What Sitcoms did Tim Meadows play on? He had recurring roles on sitcoms such as The Goldbergs, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Schooled. One of his early sitcom appearances was on The Michael Richards Show in 2000. Though short-lived, it displayed his versatility in both sketch and scripted comedy.

Voice acting

In addition to his live-action performances, Meadows has voiced several animated projects. One of his notable contributions is the hit animated series Bob's Burgers. But who does Tim Meadows voice in Bob's Burger? He voices Mike the Mailman, a friendly and recurring character.

Stand-up comedy

Does Tim Meadows do stand-up? Yes. The American comedian has performed stand-up comedy over the years, bringing his sharp observational humour and laid-back delivery to the stage.

He continues to perform improvisational comedy in clubs and theatres across the United States. He is connected with ImprovOlympic and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

What is Tim Meadows' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and hotnewhiphop.com, Tim Meadows' alleged net worth is $4 million as of 2024. He has accumulated wealth through extensive work in TV shows, movies, voice acting, and live performances.

Who is Tim Meadows' wife?

Tim Meadows married Michelle Taylor in 1997 but divorced in 2005. They have two sons, Isaiah Crosby and Julian.

FAQs

Who is Tim Meadows? He is an actor and comedian from the United States. How old is Tim? The entertainer is 63 years old as of 2024. He was born on 5 February 1961. Where is Tim Meadows from? He is from Highland Park, Michigan, United States of America. For how long was Tim Meadows on SNL? He was on the late-night TV show from 1991-2000. Is Tim Meadows in The Mandalorian? Yes, the talented actor featured in The Mandalorian as Colonel Tuttle. Is Tim Meadows Don Cheadle? Most people confuse these two American actors because they kind of look alike but are different individuals.

Tim Meadows is a talented American comedian and actor best known for his tenure on the SNL show from 1991 to 2000. He has also been featured in several popular films and TV shows.

