Who has the biggest forehead in the world? Everything you need to know

Who has the biggest forehead in the world? That may appear to be an unusual question. However, you might be surprised to learn this odd question is a common concern. People with big foreheads exist, but their condition is not always apparent. So if you've ever wondered if your slightly larger brow is the largest, you might be surprised when you learn about the world's record holder.

Portraits of men with big heads. Photo: Daniel Day, Coneyl Jay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The forehead is the area on top of your face, just below your hairline and above your brows. It is a head region bounded by three features, two from the skull and one from the scalp. The top of the forehead is defined by the hairline or the edge of the area where the hair on the scalp grows.

Who has the biggest forehead in the world?

According to Realonomics, Sverre Aarseth holds the world's record forehead. Aarseth has a 22-inch-wide forehead. However, this is a subjective question with no definitive answer and is not an official record from the Guinness World Records.

The oldest individual with the broadest forehead is Dr William B Brown of San Francisco. According to World Bloggers Magazine, William formerly held the world record for the largest brow, weighing 11 kg or 26 pounds.

What are big forehead characters?

You should be aware that foreheads can vary in shape and size. As a result, people frequently mistake a large one for being irregular or rectangular. So, what characteristics are associated with a large forehead?

According to Hair Style Camp, the average size for male foreheads averages 2.4 inches (6.1 cm) in height, with a standard deviation of 0.4 inches. The standard deviation was 0.7 inches, with an average width of 5.4 inches (13.7 cm). That means you have a standard-sized forehead if it is 2 to 2.8 inches long and 4.7 to 6.1 inches wide.

But for women, the average forehead size is 2.3 inches (5.8 cm) tall, with a standard deviation of 0.3 inches. On average, the width should be 5.1 inches (12.9 cm), with a standard deviation of 0.7 inches. Women with average-sized brows are 2 to 2.6 inches tall and 4.4 to 5.8 inches wide.

Who has the biggest head in the world?

A man is having his head messaged. Photo: J.A. Bracchi

Source: Getty Images

Mrityunjay Das holds the record for the biggest head in the world. According to Kidadl, Mrityunjay Das' enormous head has a diameter of around 37.8 in (96 cm), which is considerable compared to his frail body.

However, the condition that resulted in his head swelling is a disease known as hydrocephalus. According to Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus is an abnormal fluid buildup in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain.

The condition is painful, resulting in the recipients being unable to move their heads properly. Fortunately, surgery gradually reduced Das' head size, and he is now under less discomfort.

Who has the smallest forehead in the world?

Indian Jyoti Amge, 19, the world's shortest woman according to the Guinness Book of Records, poses for pictures during an event in Kuwait City on 14 March 2013. Photo: Yasser Al-Zayyat

Source: Getty Images

According to Guinness World Records, Jyoti Kishanji Amge, an Indian actress, holds the record for the world's shortest woman and smallest forehead. Jyoti Amge was born on 16 December 1993 in India and turned 28 years old in 2022. The actress measured 62.8 cm (24.7 in) in 2011 in Nagpur, India.

Which football player has the largest forehead?

According to Touch My Culture, several sporting personalities have huge foreheads. The football players with big foreheads include former Arsenal winger Gervinho, Joleon Patrick Lescott, Cheick Tiote, and Landon Donovan.

What is the strangest world record of the human body?

Among the most bizarre world records of the human body is that of the largest mouth gape (female). According to the Gunnies World Records, the title of the largest mouth gape is held by Samantha Ramsdell. Samantha set the record in USA Norwalk, Connecticut, USA, on 15 July 2021.

Samantha's mouth can stretch to 6.52 cm (2.56 in) tall, and her gape reaches over 10 centimetres or 4 inches.

Who has the biggest forehead in the world? That is a very uncommon question. But, regardless of how bizarre it may appear, some are interested in such records. The forehead is an important feature of the human body, and some people are born with a huge one. So, if you were wondering who holds the title, the information provided above should satisfy your curiosity.

