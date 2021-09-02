15 of the best Snapdragon 888 phones with the best specs to buy

One of the components that define the identity of a mobile phone is the system-on-chip (SoC). The Snapdragon 888 is the latest SoC from Qualcomm, and it runs on 5nm technology with a high-level processor. Most companies are now integrating the new chip, thereby making Snapdragon 888 phones more challenging to choose from.

Qualcomm's chipset will be part of most premium smartphones in 2021. Specs promise significant breakthroughs in many ways, including what we value modern smartphones for - machine learning and photography. So, if you've been planning on buying new Snapdragon phones anytime soon, this list is for you.

Which phones will have Snapdragon 888?

Qualcomm is one of the manufacturers leading the way in the field of smartphone processors. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which takes over from the Snapdragon 865, is one of the most distinctive SoC on earth right now, and here are the best Snapdragon phones to try out.

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The S21 Ultra is the top-end smartphone in the Galaxy S lineup in 2021, as the name seems to speak for itself. The back of the case has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and its matte fits very nicely in the palm of your hand. The dimensions of the ultra-flagship are imperial: 165.1 × 75.6 × 8.9 mm, and the weight is 228 grams.

At the top, there are two microphones and at the bottom is a speaker grille, USB-C port, and dual SIM slot. In addition, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is equipped with a royal screen of 6.8 inches, resolution of 1440x3200, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 511 PPI, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, and support for HDR10 +.

The Snapdragon 888 chipset is responsible for speed and performance. In addition, the main camera module consists of five sensors that maximally cover all the necessary scenarios in terms of photo and video shooting.

The system includes the primary sensor (108 MP, F1.5, and optical stabilisation), ultra-wide (12 MP, F2.2), telephoto (10 MP, F2.4, optical stub, and 3x optical zoom), a telephoto lens (10MP, F4.9, optical stub, and 10x optical zoom), and a laser focus sensor.

2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

The leader in the segment of Chinese smartphones in 2021 is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro model. This is one of the new Qualcomm phones with a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. In addition, it is necessary to allocate a chic screen and a protected case according to the IP68 standard. That is, this model can withstand immersion to a depth of 1.5 meters.

The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with powerful 67W charging. You can restore battery power in more than 30 minutes, and more so, the model can shoot 8K video; thanks to the advanced camera.

Another feature is the slow-motion mode at 1920 FPS. The screen frequency can reach 120 Hz, and they implemented chic speakers Harman Kardon. The selfie camera has a resolution of 20 megapixels, and its ace is f/2.4.

3. OnePlus 9 Pro

Considering the top Chinese smartphones, it is impossible not to mention the OnePlus 9 Pro, which received a new processor series Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Interestingly, the display is based on the new LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED technology. As a result, the screen won many awards and surpassed the OnePlus 8 Pro version, although its predecessor boasted a peak brightness of 1,300 Nits.

In addition, an excellent camera is used, which includes the Sony IMX689. As this is the most high-end model for the manufacturer, it had no other choice but to integrate the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. This high-performance processor is associated with 8 or 12 GB of RAM, depending on the configuration chosen. More so, the panel embeds LTPO technology, and the device weighs 197 grams.

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

One of the best premium smartphones of 2021 is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus model, which revolutionised photo and video shooting. The model shoots gorgeous videos in 8K format, attracting great detail even at night.

There is reason to believe that currently, this gadget uses the most advanced screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz based on Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, which has no analogues yet. This flagship is built on the most enthusiastic Galaxy chip; it is the Exynos 2100 for those outside the USA and Snapdragon 888 chipset within the USA on 5-nm process technology.

The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, and it has three cameras on the back and one on the front. The lens for selfies is 40 MP. Behind is a 12 MP wide-angle lens, an angle of 108 MP, and two 10 MP telephoto lenses.

5. Oppo Find X3 Pro

The Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone sports a particularly successful design. It takes the main lines of its predecessor as the mobile is available in two finishes: extremely glossy black, which looks more like a mirror, and blue, which offers a matt glass coating. The Find X3 Pro's screen uses a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, including a definition of 1440x3216 pixels with curved edges on both sides.

Oppo integrates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip associated with 12 GB of RAM for its top-of-the-range model. As a result, it has everything executed with incredible fluidity and 120 Hz for games where a user can smoothly activate the maximum level of detail.

6. Xiaomi Mi 11

This smartphone of 2021 with a Snapdragon 888 processor has a vast 6.81-inch bright AMOLED screen with a luxurious 2K resolution. Also, it supports 120 Hz, a supply of 8/12 GB of RAM, an unexpandable drive for 128/256 GB, plus an excellent body kit.

The design is impressive, both in the pure glass and pseudo-leather versions, with a camera block somewhat reminiscent of the yin-yang symbol. The three-camera modules have a matrix of 108 MP equipped with an optical stabiliser and autofocus and can take pictures in full resolution. There's also a wide-angle lens.

The uncompromising flagship approach has provided everything from 5G to audiophile sound from Harman Kardon.

7. ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

The device has a powerful gaming solution running on a Snapdragon 888 processor with 18 gigabytes of RAM and an Adreno 660 accelerator. It attracts powerful hardware and an excellent screen. Good enough, the display is built on an AMOLED matrix with support for FullHD-resolution and a superior brightness level.

The panel protects the new generation of glass series Gorilla Glass 6. Also, the battery capacity is 6000 mAh, which is enough for comfortable gameplay for 6-7 hours. The photo unit consists of four sensors, including a 64 MP title matrix.

8. Sony Xperia 5 Mark III

This model is just starting to be sold, but it is a flagship product in a compact body in all respects. The dimensions are 157 x 68 x 8.2 mm, and it weighs 168 grams. The trick here is that the Xperia 5 Mark III is narrow but tall. Furthermore, it is worth emphasising that the device is protected from dust and water due to the IP68 standard.

In addition, the Sony screen has been pumped to the full: 6.1 inches, OLED, support for 120 Hz, HDR, and other things. It has a built-in storage of 256 GB, and there is support for memory cards up to 1TB. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Besides, there are several cameras, with the main camera having a zoom lens with a variable focal length of 70/105 mm. The 4,500mAh battery clarifies that the runtime should be decent, even if you choose a 120Hz refresh rate.

9. VIVO iQOO 7

Vivo has announced a new gaming smartphone: iQOO 7. The novelty comes with a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, ultra-fast charging, and a dual battery. At the same time, the iQOO 7 continues the design style of the previous legendary version of the iQOO 5 Pro. The gadget's back panel is covered with two layers of Gorilla 5 glass and a texture layer.

Also, the device is equipped with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of Full HD+ with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The refresh rate of the screen reaches 120 Hz. HDR10+ technology, while the RAM LPDDR5 is up to 12 GB with internal memory up to 256 GB, though it has no microSD card slot.

VC liquid cooling technology is used to remove heat and regulates the internal temperature. iQOO 7 received a triple main camera with these modules:

Sony IMX589 48 MP main module (f/1.79, OIS)

Ultra-wide lens at 13 mp (f/2.2, viewing angle 120°)

Depth sensor at 13 MP (f/2.46, 50 mm)

The resolution of the selfie camera is 16 megapixels, and face recognition is supported.

10. Vivo X60 Pro Plus

Officially launched on May 25, 2021, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is the new flagship of the Chinese manufacturer. Developed jointly with the optician Zeiss, it has a high-performance triple rear photosensor with a 48-megapixel primary lens. Besides, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 880 chip coupled with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Moreover, it is 5G compatible and enjoys a quality display, thanks to its 6.56-inch AMOLED screen calibrated at 120 Hz. Available in Midnight Black and Frosted Blue, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is visually very aesthetic.

The glass (Gorilla Glass 6), which covers both sides, has superb satin finishes. The grip is also very pleasant, with curved curves and relatively compact dimensions: 7.6 mm thick for only 177 g on the scale.

11. ZTE Tianji Axon 30

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is the newest smartphone of the company, which is the ultimatum flagship. It has a lovely appearance, and the screen is AMOLED with high resolution, HDR10 support, a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, and the response rate of the touch layer is 300 Hz. The front camera of 16 megapixels is embedded in the display in the centre; the fingerprint is a sub-screen.

The device has an operating system of Android 11, and the SoC uses Snapdragon 888 with an insane 16/1000 GB in the maximum configuration. So naturally, the phone supports all modern wireless modules. Moreover, it has a fast charging of 66W and stereo speakers, although the main thing that attracts this smartphone is the cameras.

Behind, there are four sensors, three of which are 64 megapixels, and the fourth is an 8 MEGAPIXEL telephoto lens. In addition, there is optical zoom and stabilisation, night shooting, and 8K video recording, among others.

12. Asus Zenfone 8

Officially presented in May 2021, the Zenfone 8 is a high-end smartphone from Taiwanese manufacturer Asus. It has a 5.9-inch screen with Full HD+ and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip with 8 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

On the back of this device, there is a double photo sensor (64Mp + 12Mp) with a 4000 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charging.

The first peculiarity of the Asus Zenfone 8 is its very compact size with a height of less than 160 mm and a weight of 169g. Easy to transport, it also fits comfortably in hand.

Although discreet in its design, this model benefits from materials at the height of its segment: frosted glass Gorilla Glass 3 oleophobic at the back, aluminium frame, and frontal glass Gorilla Glass Victus.

Then, the set is IP68 certified and is therefore waterproof.

13. The Sony Xperia 1 III

The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, one of the most upscale at the moment. In addition, Sony offers a game mode that includes many options to improve the gaming experience: recording gaming sessions at 120 fps, brightness, contrast adjustments, sound improvement.

The SoC is supported by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. On the screen side, there is a 6.5-inch Oled panel in 21:9 format. Additionally, the device offers a 4K HDR display, refreshing at 120 Hz, which is unfortunately not adaptive. But then, the brand also announces 360° sounds better than the previous generation.

14. Redmi K40 Pro Plus

The Redmi K40 Pro is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory. Besides, this new device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC; it has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz touch layer polling rate. It also has a 4,520 mAh battery with support for 33-watt charging.

Redmi K40 Pro is equipped with a 64-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi 6E support, infrared, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos sound enhancement technology, dual-band GPS module, NFC, and IP53 dust and moisture protection.

15. Nubia Z30 Pro

ZTE's new flagship smartphone, Nubia Z30 Pro, displays a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It is also equipped with a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. In addition, the Snapdragon 888 pairs with 8/12/16 GB of RAM LPDDR5 and 256/512 GB of internal memory UFS 3.1.

The battery capacity is 4,200 mAh, and it supports fast charging at 120 W, meaning the smartphone will charge from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes. Also, the device has 100% DCI-P3 colour space coverage and HDR10+ technology. It received the main camera with four sensors:

Sony IMX686 64 MP main sensor with OIS

Ultra-wide-angle lens at 64 MP with a viewing angle of 120°

Portrait module at 64 MP

8MP TELE Lens with 5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, and OIS

More importantly, the camera supports night mode as well as astrophotography mode.

What is the best Snapdragon 888 phone?

There are several best Snapdragon 888 phones in the market presently, but Samsung's new flagship S21 series seems to take the lead. However, this premium smartphone cannot be ignored due to the processor of the Snapdragon 888 coupled with its impressive design and cameras, which always stand out.

Is Snapdragon 888 the best processor?

The Android Snapdragon device release in 2021 exceeds users' expectations and is also regarded as the best. The new Qualcomm mobile processor is more powerful, bumping the Kryo 680 CPU from 2.84GHz to 2.995GHz.

The Snapdragon 888 phones are here and, no doubt, they have become buyers top choice so far in 2021. Unfortunately, there are not many Snapdragon processor phones, but the ones present in the market are all extremely strong gadgets worth paying attention to.

