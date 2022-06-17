20 of the biggest female bodybuilders to follow on Instagram

Do you know anything about female bodybuilding? If not, you'll be shocked to learn that it's a sport that's been around for so long. Over time, there has been an increase in the number of women enrolling to become athletes in this field. As a result, many now participate in a sport previously thought to be dominated by men. So, who are the most prominent? Find out which of the top 20 biggest female bodybuilders you should follow on Instagram.

Nataliya Kuznetsova and Rachelle Carter. Photo: @nataliya.amazonka, @rachelle_carter on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are curious about female bodybuilding, you will be astonished when you see these women. They are considered the best in their fields and have received various accolades complementing their skills.

Who are the biggest female bodybuilders in the world?

If you only know about male bodybuilders, you'll be surprised when you see these muscular women. They are causing a stir on social media with their muscle-flexing posts. So, who are these women? Discover 20 muscular biggest female bodybuilders on Instagram.

1. Nataliya Kuznetsova

Nataliya Kuznetsova. Photo: @nataliya.amazonka on Instagram (modified by author)

Nataliya is a Russian professional bodybuilder. She holds the world title for arm lifting and deadlifting. The IFFBB Pro has garnered a considerable following on social media as a result of her size and muscles. The star, nicknamed Amazonka and the Russian muscle amazon, is among the top muscular women in the world.

Is the muscle woman married? Natalia Kuznetsova and Vladislav Kuznetsov's marriage is among the most searched because they are both famous weightlifters.

2. Stefi Cohen

Dr Stefi Cohen. Photo: @steficohen on Instagram (modified by author)

When searching for girls with muscles, Stefi's name ought to come up. Stefi Cohen is a powerlifter based in the United States and has 25 world records. In addition, she is also a physical therapy doctor and social media influencer who commands a huge following online.

3. Irene Andersen

Irene Andersen. Photo: @ireneandersenifbbpro on Instagram (modified by author)

Irene Andersen is a Swedish female bodybuilder. According to Muscle and Fitness, the athlete stars in the documentary Too Big for the world. In addition, she has appeared in various bodybuilding competitions, including Ms Olympia at the end of 2020, where she placed fifth.

Too Big for the world is a must-watch if you love huge female biceps.

4. Jessica Buettner

Jessica Buettner. Photo: @djessicabuettner on Instagram (modified by author)

Jessica is a Canadian bodybuilder and powerlifter. She holds the current IPF 76 KG open powerlifting champion. Despite being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 11, Buettner has conquered the world, earning the moniker "The Canadian Forklift".

If you are looking for an inspiring figure to follow on social media, then Jessica Buettner is an excellent choice.

5. Lauren Taylor

Lauren Taylor. Photo: @hdphysiques on Twitter

According to Girls with Muscles, Lauren is an American athlete with a muscular body that will make many men envious. She is a figure athlete and lifestyle coach who has won the NPC National Physic Committee championship in 2015.

6. Linda Durbesson

Linda Durbesson. Photo: @lindadurbesson_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Linda Durbesson is a French personal trainer, fitness and fashion model. She is renowned for her outstanding physique and her unique approach to training. Despite having a tough teenage life after relocating from France to the United States, Durbesson has managed to pull through and become the icon she is today.

7. Rachelle Carter

Rachelle Carter. Photo: @rachelle_carter on Instagram (modified by author)

Rachelle Carter is a professional figure contestant, fitness model, and training instructor from the United States. She debuted on the stage in 2013, winning her first event at the NPC Phil Heath Classic.

She has achieved notable results at shows such as the North American and NPC Pittsburgh Championships. Additionally, Rachelle won her Pro Card despite finishing second at the NPC Nationals in 2014.

8. Cydney Gillion

Cydney Gillion. Photo: @vytamin_c on Instagram (modified by author)

Cydney is among the most successful ebony female bodybuilders of her generation. She is the recipient of five Figure Olympia championships from 2017 to 2021. Her talents include acting, and she has been featured in the reality TV series Survivor.

9. Juliana Esteso

Juliana is a Brazilian weightlifter and fitness guru. Her bodybuilding success has earned her many followers on social media. According to Muscle and Fitness, Juliana focuses on Wellness, which entails developing the lower body with a toned-down upper body.

10. Dana Linn Bailey

Dana Linn Bailey. Photo: @danalinnbailey on Instagram (modified by author)

Linn is an American female bodybuilder who won the 2013 Ms Olympia competition. If you were looking for huge female biceps, then Dana's arms should give you a good picture. The star has a sizeable following on Instagram, where she regularly uploads her training routine.

11. Renee Enos

Renee Enos. Photo: @roxyqueflexx on Instagram (modified by author)

Renee is an American weightlifter and fitness guru. She was born in Hawaii but moved to the mainland in 2008. Her social media is full of cosplay pictures which have earned her many followers.

12. Ariel Khadr

Ariel Khadr. Photo: @itsarielkhadr on Instagram (modified by author)

Ariel Khadr is an American IFFBB pro competitor and model. According to Greatest Physiques, Khadr began as a gymnast but quit at 16 to pursue a career in body fitness. She has participated in elite competitions such as Ms Olympia and the Toronto Pro Supershow.

13. Missy Truscott

Missy Truscott. Photo: @ifbbmissytruscott on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite being in the fitness game for a long time, Missy has been relatively unknown to the general public. However, after her performances in 2020, Truscott announced herself to the world by bagging the 2020 Ms Olympia and the Arnold Classic.

The athlete inspires many young people, and her social media is evidence of her journey so far.

14. Rita Jairath

Rita Singh Jairath is among the Indian biggest female bodybuilders on Instagram. The 52-year-old athlete is an IFFBB pro league international judge and an IFBB pro figure athlete. Rita has a growing fanbase on Instagram and is an excellent inspiration to women from conservative communities.

15. Samantha Shorkey

Samantha Shorkey. Photo: @samshorkey on Instagram (modified by author)

Samantha Shorkey is among the world's top vegan and biggest female bodybuilders on Instagram. She commands a large following online due to her training routine that includes a vegan diet. In addition to body fitness, Shorkey is also an author and blogger.

16. Angelica Teixeira

Angelica Teixeira. Photo: @angelicaht on Instagram (modified by author)

Angelica is a bikini fitness model originally from Brazil. She first competed in the 2017 Ms Olympia and has managed to win the Ms Bikini Olympia in 2020. The 36-year-old is already a fan favourite on social media, where her popularity is growing daily.

17. Oksana Grishina

Oksana is among the legendary female weightlifters of all time. She was born in the Soviet Union on 25 March 1978 and is 44 years in 2022. Oksana has received four Ms Fitness Olympia titles from 2014 to 2017.

18. Helle Trevino

Helle is a Danish-American professional female weightlifter. She is renowned for winning the 2017 and the 2019 Rising Phoenix World Championships. Trevino was born and raised in rural Sønderborg, Denmark. She ventured into sports at three years old through gymnastics and has been going strong ever since.

19. Mayla Ash

Mayla Ash. Photo: @maylaash on Instagram (modified by author)

Mayla Ash is a renowned bodybuilder from the United States. She is among the top female figure models of this generation. According to Muscle and Fitness, Ash has featured in nine IFBB competitions from 2013 to 2020. Her highest position was in the Mr Olympia competition in 2020, where she finished 4th.

20. Whitney Jones

Whitney Jones is a renowned legend in the fitness niche. At 45, the athlete has won two Ms Fitness Olympia titles and is a certified personal trainer. Jones is a role model to many, whether on stage or off it. You can follow the star through her Instagram, where she uploads motivational posts.

Who is the world's biggest female bodybuilder?

According to the Guinness World Records, Maria Wattel of the Netherlands holds the title of the tallest pro female bodybuilder. She stands tall at 5 ft 12 inches (183 cm).

But in terms of being the biggest and heaviest, Russian Nataliya Kuznetsova takes the prize. According to Opera, the athlete weighs more than 110 kg or 243 pounds.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the most successful female bodybuilder? According to Bollyinside, Iris Kyle is the most successful female bodybuilder with seventeen titles. Do female bodybuilders have bigger breasts? According to Livestrong, female bodybuilders appear to have small breasts due to low-fat percentages in their chests. Who is the Queen of bodybuilding? The title goes to Nataliya Kuznetsova, who holds the world's bench press, deadlift and arm lifting titles. How old is the oldest female bodybuilder? According to Black Doctor, Ernestine Shepherd holds the title of the world's oldest female bodybuilder at 86 years old. Who is the youngest female bodybuilder? Seven-year-old Prisais Townsend holds the title of the youngest female bodybuilder. How long does it take to build noticeable muscle for females? According to Insider, it takes about four to twelve weeks of training to start seeing notable changes.

The biggest female bodybuilders have dominated the sport for many years. As a result, much interest has developed in the sport and the athlete's lifestyles. So if you were wondering which female bodybuilder to follow on Instagram, now you have a clue on which ones to follow.

