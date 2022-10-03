Highest suic*de rate by profession: 10 jobs with the highest number of suicides

Did you know that many workers are more likely to commit suic*de due to their jobs? You may be surprised, but studies have shown that some professions have higher suic*de rates than others. Workplace factors are thought to be the main triggers. So, what are these jobs? Check out this article for more on the highest suic*de rate by profession.

Suic*de is one of the leading causes of death in young people. According to World Health Organization (WHO), it is the ninth leading cause of death globally among people aged 15 to 29 in 2019. Furthermore, a CDC study found out that the suic*de rate among Black Americans was higher than that of whites.

10 jobs with the highest number of suic*des

Which occupations have the highest rate of suic*de deaths? Below is a compiled list of professions with the highest suicidal deaths in 2022.

1. Farmworkers, fishermen, loggers, and others in forestry or agriculture

Farming is one of the oldest occupations, with over 500 million farmers or agricultural workers today. It is a necessary job for humanity's stability, but it can also be a difficult one.

Individuals in the farming, fishing and forestry industries have the highest rates, with 85 suic*des per 100,000. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report in 2016 proving that those working in farming, fishing, and forestry had a suic*de rate nearly five times higher than the general population.

2. Carpenters, miners, electricians, construction workers

Is it true that the construction industry has the highest suic*de rate? No, not really. The suic*de rate for construction workers is the second highest of all industries. According to For Construction Pros, construction has one of the highest rates, with 53.2 suic*des per 100,000 workers.

So, what is the reason for it? Experts cite a high work-pressure environment, remote work, a "tough guy" mentality, and opioid dependency as significant factors. Tough guy mentality, in which being open about difficulties is not valued and may even be frowned upon by some people.

3. Mechanics (installation), maintenance, repair

The mechanics, maintenance, and repair industries have the fourth highest suic*de rate, with 48 per 100,000 people. Even though it is a blue-collar job, being a mechanic requires extensive training and expertise.

4. Factory and production workers

A production worker helps ensure that factory and warehouse assembly lines run smoothly. Even though the job appears stress-free, you will be surprised to learn of suic*de deaths in the industry.

According to CBC News, factory and production workers have the fourth highest rate, with 35 suic*des per 100,000 people. Factors such as low pay, low social status and mental health contribute to these deaths.

5. Architects and engineers

According to Dezeen, a study conducted in the United States revealed that architects are among the people who are most likely to commit suic*de. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, architects and engineers are the fifth most likely to commit the act compared to other occupations.

Researchers used the number of suic*des per 100,000 people to calculate the rates for each profession. For example, the rate for architecture and engineering was 32.2 per cent.

6. Police, firefighters, corrections workers, and others in protective services

Law enforcement and the military have a higher rate of self-induced deaths than other occupations. In this industry, 31 people commit suic*de for every 100,000 people.

So which service branch has the most suic*des? According to USNI, the Army had the highest rate of suic*de in 2020, with 36.4 deaths per 100,000 soldiers. The Marine Corps had the second-highest rate, with 33.9 deaths per 100,000 Marines.

7. Artists, designers, entertainers, athletes, media

Being an artist is one of the most challenging jobs on the planet. It is a line of work that necessitates a great deal of passion and creativity, and the high demand makes it prone to depression and suic*de deaths.

According to the CDC, there are 24 suic*de deaths among artists, designers, entertainers, athletes, and media industry members for every 100,000 people.

8. Computer programmers, mathematicians, statisticians

Computer programmers, mathematicians, and statisticians are the world's eighth most suicidal job group. The industry has approximately 23 suic*de deaths per 100,000 people yearly.

9. Transportation workers

The transportation sector is an essential economic industry that deals with people and goods. Companies such as airlines, trucking, railroads, shipping, and logistics firms, as well as those that provide transportation infrastructure, fall into this category.

Unfortunately, the industry has a higher suic*de rate than the general population for such an important industry. According to Pub Med, transportation workers have at least 22 suic*de deaths per 100,000 people.

10. Corporate executives and managers, advertising and public relations

The corporate world may appear to be a simple and stress-free environment. However, you will be surprised at how much stress executives face due to the pressure to meet set goals. Because of this environment, executives and managers in the advertising and public relations industries are at a higher risk of suic*de than the general population.

According to the Washington Post, most Americans commit suic*de at work. Furthermore, CDC statistics state this industry has a fatality rate of 20 suic*de deaths per 100,000 people.

What is the medical profession with the highest suicidal death?

Doctors, particularly physicians and dentists, have the highest suic*de rate of any medical profession. According to Web MD, at least one doctor committed suic*de in the United States every day in 2018.

What is the dentist's suic*de rate?

Male dentists have the highest rate, at 8.02 per cent. However, at 5.28 per cent, female dentists have the fourth-highest fatality rate. Physicians have a rate of 7.87 per cent, while pharmacists and nurses have rates of 7.19 per cent and 6.56 per cent, respectively.

But why such a high rate for the medical profession? According to study researcher Deepika Tanwar, MD, of the psychiatric programme at Harlem Hospital Center in New York, doctors who commit the act have untreated or undertreated depression or other mental illnesses.

What country has the highest number of suicidal deaths?

According to List 25, Guyana, a largely rural country on the northeastern edge of South America with a population of about 740,000, has the world's highest suic*de rate. The country has four times the global average.

Deep rural poverty, alcohol abuse, and easy access to lethal pesticides appear to be the combination that leads to the self-inflicted deaths of more than 44 Guyanese out of 100,000 each year.

FAQs

What is the highest su*cide rate by profession? The top industries most affected by this statistic are farming, fishing, forestry, and agriculture. These industries are the most affected, with depression and mental health being cited as the primary causes by experts. Fortunately, with early intervention, these deaths can be detected and avoided.

