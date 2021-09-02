The world we live in is constantly changing. What is a huge thing today may not even be around tomorrow. Every year, new advancements in various economic sectors have reverberating effects on entire global industries. As the world changes, industries must adapt, whether good or bad, or risk being swept under. The fastest growing industries are the ones that promise job stability and career advancement opportunities.

A factory zone of Mie, Japan, one of the Japanese four major industrial districts. Photo: Yagi Studio

When job hunting and writing application letters, most job candidates make it their mission to find positions in fast-growing industries. Normally, getting a job in the in-demand industries gives one peace of mind that they will always have their job whatever happens in the future.

Are you looking for the fastest growing industries in which to start a business or find a job? Here are 25 sectors that are considered safe havens for the future.

The fastest growing industries in the world

What are the top 10 growing industries? This list serves as a roadmap for anyone looking for an initiative to plant their roots. They vary from service industries to banking. Still, one thing they have in common is that all of them offer job security that is not available anywhere else.

1. Information technology

Close-up Shot Of Young Woman Working Late With Laptop In The Dark. Photo: Oscar Wong

Which is the fastest growing industry in the world? Most of the fastest growing positions in this day and age are related to computers in some way. Automation and artificial intelligence are replacing millions of manual jobs, and the people who can make that happen are in high demand.

2. Heavy-duty truck manufacturing

Truck driving on a remote highway. Photo: Jetta Productions Inc

In the last year, truck manufacturers have experienced a steady increase in revenue. Heavy-duty trucks are used for a variety of activities like cargo transportation, construction, mining, e.t.c. The growth in these industries has increased the demand for heavy-duty trucks. This area is projected to grow even further in the coming years.

3. Deep-sea, inland, and water transportation

Container Ship. Photo: Paul Taylor

This industry is responsible for the transportation of cargo, like used vehicles and passengers across the world’s waterways. This safe haven has grown exponentially in the past few years and has even survived the recent pandemic. This was due to its revenue being sustained by cruise line operations and global consumer spending.

4. Casinos and online betting

Christmas betting. Photo: Andy Kirby

Casinos have been around for a long time. However, their growth in the past few decades is undeniable. This recent boom can be attributed to the legalization of betting and the development of tourism and urbanization.

Tourist hotspots like Las Vegas bring in billions in revenue each year. Needless to say, this is one of the fastest growing industries to start a business. The growth of football prediction sites has also had an impact on this industry.

5. Respiratory ventilator manufacturing

A teenage boy in a process of healing. Daily asthma care. Very Shallow DOF. Photo: Branimir76

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this industry is one of the in-demand industries that has grown the fastest in the past year. When patients contract the virus, they may develop acute symptoms that require respiratory ventilators that assist them in breathing.

6. Beer manufacturing

Close up of two men's hands holding beer glasses. Photo: Alexander Spatari

This industry is responsible for the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages and even non-alcoholic beer. Beer is one of the most consumed drinks globally, and its demand is projected to remain high in the foreseeable future.

7. Direct retail

Delivering food ordered online while in home isolation during quarantine. Photo: Konstantin Tsevelev

Which industry is booming in 2021? Direct retail involves the sale and delivery of manufactured products. More people are ordering items to be delivered directly to their homes, increasing the demand for professionals in this industry. As a result, it is projected to be one of the fastest growing industries in the next decade.

8. Finishing contracting

Hand dipping a paint brush into a large tin of pink paint as it drips back into the pot. Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial

As the housing and construction industries continue to grow, so does the finishing industry. Finishing involves painting, flooring, installing drywall, and furnishing buildings. Everyone wants their spaces to look great, meaning that finishing contractors will be in demand for a long time.

9. Real estate

Rear view of female agent showing new property to couple outdoor. Photo: Maskot

Real estate involves the buying and selling of houses and residential buildings. In recent years, house prices have become significantly higher, which means that real estate professionals earn more.

Also, more people are buying house days these days, which has led to an increase in real estate clients. With the growth of this industry, writing a tenancy agreement has become a necessary skill.

10. Architectural engineering

Businessman drawing and making plans. Photo: Ezra Bailey

Since more people are building, the demand for architects has also gone up. This is because architects design buildings and anyone who wants the construction of their building to be planned out in detail beforehand is looking for one.

11. Healthcare

Senior woman reading while lying in hospital bed - stock photo. Photo: David Sacks

What companies are in the basic industries field? Health is an essential investment for everyone. Therefore, healthcare professionals both in and out of hospitals can rest assured that nothing can hinder the growth of their industries. The demand for health professionals is always high due to the prevalence of disease and injuries.

12. Construction

Architect using tablet computer. Photo: Alistair Berg

Construction involves the process of clearing landscapes and constructing buildings safely and efficiently. The civil engineering industry is the fastest growing one in this sector as it is linked to an increase in community improvement projects and the development of areas.

13. Financial services

Financial auditor analyzing company financial report concept of accounting, accountancy and tax form. Photo: Kiyoshi Hijiki

This industry comprises professionals who manage financial accounts and activities for their clients. Examples of financial services are accounting, billing, and auditing.

14. Online travel agency services

Travel planning. Travel concept. Vacation planning. Passport on a laptop, glasses, map. View from above. Photo: Athima Tongloom

The tourism industry has seen significant growth in past years. When travelling to a place you are unfamiliar with, it is best to find an agency to plan your trip for you and ensure you have a good time. With the advent of the internet, these services are now easily accessible online. The agencies also come in handy when you are planning to visit the most peaceful countries in Africa.

15. Tourism

Young Asian man taking a selfie in front of the Barcelona Cathedral in Spain. Photo: KT Images

Tourism has always been a fast-growing industry. Although it experienced a brief lull when the pandemic hit, it bounced back fast. So if you are looking for a job and have a passion for this industry, there are many jobs in demand.

16. Coal mining

Coal Worker With Handful Of Coal. Photo: Monty Rakusen

The world’s ability to generate electricity and manufacture steel depends on the coal mining industry. The demand for these items continues to increase, meaning the mining will continue.

17. Commercial aircraft manufacturing

Gerneric Aircraft in flight. Photo: Aaron Foster

Aircraft manufacturing is the process of creating planes that are used for commercial flights. Demand for air travel is significantly higher than it was a few years back, and so is the need for workers. A job in this industry guarantees longevity and great pay.

18. Oil and gas exploration and production

Blue pipes going to oil refinery. Photo: wenbin

Oil and gas are some of the essential minerals in the world. These products are required in everyone’s lives, so their demand is increasing at a steady rate. As one of the fastest growing industries in the US, it is a great industry if you are looking for a job.

19. HR and recruitment services

Three businesswomen having a meeting in office. Photo: Oliver Rossi

This industry provides services such as selection and placement of staff, employee listing, and leasing of employment vacancies. Many organizations these days are looking to outsource these services, which is where the demand comes from.

20. Cardboard box and container manufacturing

Carboard boxes in living room of new house. Photo: Westend61

This manufacturing process involves converting paper and old containers into cardboard boxes. These boxes offer packaging solutions for many industries and are quickly growing in popularity.

21. Airlines

Travellers at an airport check-in counter dropping their luggage and getting boarding passes. Photo: Hinterhaus Productions

Air is one of the most popular means of transport. The airline industry includes everyone from pilots and air hostesses to baggage handlers. This industry is a fast-growing one that has a high pay

22. Cargo airlines

Men unloading cargo plane, sunset. Photo: Greg Pease

Businesses that provide air transport for cargo are also fast growing. This is because transporting cargo through the air is cheaper and more efficient than other means of transportation. This is why more commercial and private cargo is being transported through the air.

23. Automobile engine and parts manufacturing

A well-maintained engine. Photo: Randy Faris

This industry produces motor vehicle engines and other engine parts. Vehicles are used every day to move from one place to another, and the engine is the most critical part of it. Therefore, engine parts are a must-have for repairs.

24. Hotels and resorts

Guest room at International Design Hotel, Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Barry Winiker

This industry includes accommodations in hotels, restaurants, and private facilities. This industry has been around for a while and is predicted to be around for even longer.

25. Management consultants

Mature businesswoman leading meeting in office. Photo: Thomas Barwick

Management consultants provide advice and assistance to organizations on strategic and organizational planning, financial planning, marketing and more. In addition, they help identify problems and their solutions.

Are you looking for a job, or do you want to start a business? If you do, this list of the fastest growing industries in the world will give you a guide on which industry to join. Moreover, working in one of them guarantees longevity, and you will not have to worry about losing your job due to loss of revenue in the market.

